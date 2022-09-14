>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Anderson, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Anderson, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $47 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Anderson, SC, is $201 per month, which is more expensive than the national average monthly cost of $158. Auto insurance premium prices vary based on many different factors and can differ even among ZIP codes. For example, severe weather in South Carolina, like tropical storms and hurricanes, can lead to increased car insurance claims and higher premium prices.

Furthermore, a series of vehicle break-ins in Anderson County during early 2023 could contribute to more expensive car insurance costs for the entire area. Here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, and what affects your auto insurance rates.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Anderson is $148 per month for liability coverage and $254 per month for full coverage.

  • Anderson drivers with poor credit pay nearly double what drivers with excellent credit pay for car insurance, on average.

  • Car insurance companies in South Carolina can use your credit history as a factor when setting your rates.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson

When shopping for car insurance, you don’t want to focus solely on price. You should also take into account which car insurance company can provide you with the right type of coverage, the best customer experience, an easy-to-navigate website, and the features that suit your specific needs.

Here are some of the best and cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson to start your search.

GEICO4.2$98$60Bundling
USAA4.5$83$51Military members and their families
State Farm4.5$92$56Discounts
Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

In recent years, the cost of living in South Carolina has increased, which puts pressure on drivers’ wallets. One effective way to save money on insurance is to bundle your renters or homeowners insurance with your car insurance — which can help you save on both policies. GEICO offers plenty of bundling opportunities, allowing you to pair your auto insurance policy with insurance for condos, renters, homeowners, or mobile homes.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Plenty of bundling options

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

More than 5% of Anderson’s population are veterans, indicating a substantial number of residents and their families are eligible for USAA auto insurance. Tailored specifically for military families, USAA offers not only affordable rates but also specialized features and procedures that cater to people with military connections. For instance, USAA provides discounts for storing your car on base during deployments, making it an ideal choice for people in the military.

Ventajas

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Relatively affordable premiums

Contras

  • Restricted membership eligibility

  • No gap insurance available

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

With insurance rates rising across the country, it’s important to reduce monthly costs when possible. State Farm can help free up some room in customer budgets by providing some of the most competitive auto insurance premiums in the area. Drivers can also benefit from various discounts, including those for good grades, defensive driving training, and installing safety devices in their cars.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of discounts to qualify for

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Contras

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Anderson

Getting cheap car insurance is more than just purchasing the first low rate you see online. Here are some ways you can reduce your car insurance costs:

  • Look for discounts. Most auto insurers advertise discounts that drivers can qualify for. You can usually find discounts for safe driving, having safety features on your vehicle, signing up for automatic payments and paperless billing, and more. Try to stack as many discounts as you can to reduce your car insurance costs.

  • Bundle policies. Car insurance companies also offer bundling discounts to customers who buy more than one insurance product with them. If you buy your auto insurance and home, renters, or life insurance with one company, you may save on both policies.

  • Increase your credit score. Insurance companies can use your credit information when determining car insurance rates. Pull your credit report, review it for inaccuracies to correct, and work to increase it, if needed. Make on-time payments for your accounts and use less than 30% of your available credit to improve your score.

  • Compare quotes. Get quotes online from at least three different car insurance companies at the same coverage level to find the one that offers you the lowest rates. You can also use an online quote-comparison tool to gather quotes on one site and compare them side by side.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Anderson: USAA

Having liability car insurance is mandatory in nearly every state, including South Carolina. This type of policy covers injuries and property damage in accidents you cause. However, it doesn’t extend to your vehicle repairs or your own medical expenses. Since liability coverage has such limited protection, it’s usually a cheap, affordable option.

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Anderson is $148 per month, and here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson for this type of coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA47
Auto-Owners50
State Farm52
GEICO56
Safeco71
Nationwide77
Allstate81
State Auto87
Travelers87
Progressive102
Midvale Home & Auto104
Direct Auto119
Liberty Mutual128
Dairyland154
The General167
National General177
AssuranceAmerica190
Bristol West194
GAINSCO221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Anderson: USAA

Liability-only and full-coverage car insurance differ in what they cover. Liability pays for damages to others when you’re at fault, while full coverage protects your own vehicle too, including after theft and accidents. If you have a new or expensive car, full coverage is a good idea, and if you’re financing your car, your lender may require it.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Anderson is $254 per month. Check out the table below for the most affordable full-coverage car insurance companies in Anderson.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA77
Auto-Owners83
State Farm85
GEICO91
Nationwide117
Safeco123
Allstate132
Travelers132
State Auto152
Progressive161
Midvale Home & Auto168
Direct Auto184
AssuranceAmerica223
Liberty Mutual233
National General250
The General281
Bristol West323
Dairyland327
GAINSCO382
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

In the state of South Carolina, drivers must hold both a liability car insurance policy and uninsured motorist coverage. Their auto insurance policies must meet these minimum coverage requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motoristEqual to liability coverage

While you have to meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements, you can choose to enhance your auto insurance with these additional options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage handles non-collision damages, like fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages in collisions, no matter who’s at fault, whether you hit objects or other vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    Glass protection covers windshield and glass damage and sometimes comes with a deductible-free option.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance payout in the event of a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When you have incidents on your driving record, you may find it challenging to secure the cheapest car insurance in Anderson. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations can all lead to increased rates. This is because auto insurance companies view drivers with these incidents on their records as more likely to file future claims than drivers with clean records.

The table below shows how different driving infractions can affect average car insurance rates in Anderson, South Carolina.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA47626577
Auto-Owners50686982
State Farm52687185
GEICO56747791
Safeco71102106116
Nationwide77103107126
Allstate81107111132
Travelers87117121142
Progressive102141145166
Direct Auto119162169194
Liberty Mutual128182188209
Dairyland154211216251
The General167229237273
National General177236248289
AssuranceAmerica190268272310
Bristol West194262266317
GAINSCO221286299361
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenagers and young drivers often pay steep car insurance premiums because of their lack of experience and maturity — which can result in more frequent claims. However, car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 as drivers gain more experience behind the wheel. But around age 70, rates can rise again since seniors’ driving capabilities decline due to vision issues and slower reaction times.

Refer to the table below to see how car insurance quotes can vary with age in Anderson.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$476
20s$319
30s$241
40s$223
50s$199
60s$193
70s$206
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Anderson car insurance quotes by credit tier

While not legal in all states, in South Carolina, car insurance companies can take drivers’ credit history into consideration when determining car insurance premiums.[1] Insurers believe that poor credit means a driver is more likely to file insurance claims. As a result, drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay less for car insurance.

Here are Anderson full-coverage car insurance quotes based on credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Anderson car insurance FAQs

Learn more about car insurance costs in South Carolina, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about auto coverage in Anderson below.

  • How much is car insurance in Anderson?

    The average cost of car insurance in Anderson is $148 per month for liability coverage and $254 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Anderson?

    USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Anderson, with liability-only rates of $47, $50, and $52 per month, respectively. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. You can use an online comparison tool to find the insurer that offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Anderson?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Anderson that Insurify identified include State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. These auto insurance companies have high scores across the board with AM Best, J.D. Power, and Insurify. But what’s best for one person may not be best for you, so it’s important to research insurance companies to find the one that meets your needs.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Experian. "Which States Prohibit or Restrict the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scores?."
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."

