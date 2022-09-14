Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Scranton drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost. While Scranton’s average monthly car insurance rates are comparable to the Pennsylvania state averages, they’re significantly lower than national average car insurance rates.
In Scranton, full-coverage car insurance averages $189 per month, while liability only is $73. By comparison, the state averages are $194 and $92, respectively. The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $213, while liability policies average $104 per month.
The exact costs you’ll pay vary depending on your driving history, age, credit history, ZIP code, and other factors. Comparison shopping is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Scranton.
Datos Breves
In Scranton, Mile Auto is the cheapest liability insurance company, and Mile Auto is the cheapest full-coverage insurance company.
Pennsylvania had 115,938 accidents in 2022, with 1,179 fatalities, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data.
Insurance companies use your driving history, age, and credit score to determine your premiums.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Scranton
The auto insurance company that’s best for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. The following three insurance companies are the cheapest options for Scranton drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Young drivers
Erie
4.4
$119
$64
Coverage options
Auto-Owners
4.0
$128
$69
High-value vehicles
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$92/mo
Scranton is home to several schools, including The University of Scranton, Marywood University, and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Young drivers at these colleges can likely benefit from State Farm’s competitive rates.
Teens who maintain good grades could save up to 25% on auto insurance, and the savings may last until they turn age 25. And if a student attends college and only uses their vehicle on holidays and breaks, they could earn a student away at school discount.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$107/mo
Erie Insurance offers Pennsylvania drivers plenty of coverage options to protect them in case of an accident. If your pet is injured in a car accident, Erie’s auto insurance coverage will pay for up to $500 of the treatment costs. And with personal item coverage, you can get reimbursement for up to $350 for any clothing, luggage, or other valuables in your car.
Erie also offers glass repair, which waives the deductible if you need windshield replacement or repair. Its roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and locksmith services will protect you in an emergency.
Ventajas
Best option for drivers after an accident
No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Mid-Atlantic region
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
Auto-Owners offers several types of coverage that protect your car’s value. Classic and vintage car owners can purchase classic car insurance, so in the event of a total loss, you’ll receive the agreed-upon value. Diminished value coverage will protect your investment in your vehicle, too.
Gap insurance will cover the difference between what you still owe on your car and what it’s currently worth. Additionally, if you’re involved in an accident with another driver insured with Auto-Owners, the company will waive your deductible.
Ventajas
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scranton
Getting low rates isn’t about finding the first deal that comes your way. In fact, you may have to do a little work and take some steps to get the best rates for auto coverage.
Here are some ways to get cheap car insurance rates in Scranton:[1]
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket expense you’ll pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. The higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay in monthly premiums.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offerdiscountsto give customers a way to save on car insurance. For example, you could receive a discount for taking a defensive driving course, having certain safety features in your car, and maintaining good grades.
Bundle your coverage. Most insurers offer discounts to customers who purchase multiple policies. You could save by bundling your auto insurance with life or homeowners insurance.
Shop around. The best way to save on auto insurance is by shopping around among different insurance companies. It’s a good idea tocompare quotesfrom at least three companies to see which one offers you the best terms.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Scranton, Pennsylvania
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scranton: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance meets state minimum requirements and pays for damages to the other drivers’ vehicles and medical bills after an accident you cause. However, it won’t pay for repairs to your car or medical costs you incur.
Mile Auto is the cheapest option for liability-only insurance in Scranton, with rates as low as $49 per month. The table below shows other affordable liability car insurance companies in Scranton to consider.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
49
State Farm
51
Foremost
54
Erie
59
National General
60
Auto-Owners
64
Safeco
66
Midvale Home & Auto
76
Travelers
77
GEICO
79
Progressive
79
Allstate
89
The General
89
Plymouth Rock
93
Direct Auto
95
Liberty Mutual
96
Dairyland
101
Nationwide
101
USAA
104
State Auto
107
Bristol West
120
Chubb
120
CSAA
158
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scranton: Mile Auto
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance, providing protection for your own car, regardless of fault. Because it provides more coverage, it’s typically more expensive than a liability insurance policy.
Drivers in Scranton can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Mile Auto, with rates as low as $66 per month.
The following table outlines what drivers can expect to pay for full-coverage insurance in Scranton.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
66
State Farm
92
Erie
107
Travelers
109
Safeco
111
Auto-Owners
115
Plymouth Rock
126
Midvale Home & Auto
128
Nationwide
133
Liberty Mutual
139
Foremost
144
GEICO
144
Progressive
145
Direct Auto
151
Allstate
162
State Auto
179
National General
185
CSAA
189
USAA
189
The General
208
Chubb
219
Infinity
220
Bristol West
222
Dairyland
238
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
To drive legally in Pennsylvania, you must carry the minimum required liability coverage. If you drive without insurance, you face a $300 fine, driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension, and car impoundment.
Pennsylvania state law requires that all drivers carry the following minimum-coverage car insurance:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Medical benefits
$5,000 per accident
Liability insurance won’t be enough protection for many drivers, so you might consider purchasing the following coverages:
If you have a history of driving incidents, your insurance company will consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates on your auto insurance policy. When your premiums go up after a driving incident, these increased rates will usually remain in place for at least three years following the claim.[3]
For instance, drivers with clean records in Scranton pay an average of $73 per month for liability coverage, but a speeding ticket could increase this to $90 per month, on average. A more serious conviction, like a DUI, can increase rates to $112 per month, on average.
The table below shows how average rates in Scranton change based on driving history.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
Mile Auto
49
65
71
79
State Farm
51
60
65
79
Erie
59
77
82
83
National General
60
72
79
93
Auto-Owners
64
78
83
99
Safeco
66
86
93
102
Travelers
77
93
100
119
GEICO
79
94
102
122
Progressive
79
98
106
122
Allstate
89
105
114
138
The General
89
110
119
138
Direct Auto
95
117
126
147
Liberty Mutual
96
123
133
148
Dairyland
101
124
133
156
Nationwide
101
121
131
156
USAA
104
123
134
161
Bristol West
120
145
154
185
Chubb
120
145
156
185
CSAA
158
195
215
244
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age is another factor influencing how much you pay for auto insurance. Teen drivers almost always pay the most for car insurance since they have a higher fatal crash rate than other age groups. This is largely due to their lack of experience and propensity for engaging in risky driving behaviors.[4]
Rates start to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Fortunately, seniors can reduce their insurance costs by qualifying for low-mileage discounts or taking a defensive driving course.[5]
The following table outlines average Scranton car insurance rates by driver age group.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$296
20s
$210
30s
$170
40s
$151
50s
$135
60s
$125
70s
$117
Shop for Car Insurance in Scranton, PA
Compare car insurance prices from top insurance companies
The average cost of car insurance in Scranton is $73 per month for liability coverage and $189 per month for full coverage.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Scranton?
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scranton, with rates of $49, $51, and $54 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the one that offers you the lowest rate for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Scranton?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Scranton include Auto-Owners, Erie, and State Farm. These insurance companies have high J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.