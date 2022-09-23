Average Car Insurance Cost in Pennsylvania (2024)

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
With an overall average car insurance cost of $143 per month, Pennsylvania is in the middle of the pack among states for car insurance rates. But rates have been rising in the Keystone State for the past year, landing it in seventh place on Insurify's list of states where car insurance rates are rising the fastest. Rising repair costs are likely contributing to Pennsylvania's escalating car insurance rates.
Finding affordable coverage in Pennsylvania can feel like climbing a steep road, but don’t let that discourage you. Whether you’re comparing car insurance rates because you're on a tight budget or just looking for smart ways to save, here’s what you need to know about the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania and how to lower your premiums.
Datos Breves
Full-coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania averages $194 per month.
Among Pennsylvania cities, Harrisburg has the lowest average rates for car insurance.
Mile Auto offers the most affordable policies in Pennsylvania.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania?
Drivers pay a monthly average of $194 for full-coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania, while liability-only policies average $92. Liability-only coverage will meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements for property damage or injuries you might cause in an accident. For more protection, you can opt for full coverage.
You can also choose between full- or limited-tort coverage, which is different from full coverage. Full-tort coverage is usually pricier. However, it gives you the option to sue after a car accident. Limited-tort coverage is more affordable, but it doesn’t allow you to file a lawsuit.
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by city
Car insurance premiums can change depending on where you live. Factors such as traffic density, crime rates, and frequency of accidents can affect the likelihood of claims and the costs of vehicle repairs or replacements. As a result, insurance companies may adjust their rates to reflect the risk of insuring drivers in different ZIP codes.[1]
Due to the increased traffic and potential crime in cities, Pennsylvania car insurance rates are typically higher for city drivers. For example, drivers in Philadelphia and Allentown pay a substantially higher average monthly premium than drivers in more rural areas, such as Lancaster.
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by insurance company
Your choice of insurance company can have a big effect on how much you pay for car insurance in Pennsylvania. Insurers charge varying prices for full-coverage and liability-only policies. For instance, State Farm has the most affordable full-coverage option, at $84 per month, while Foremost has the cheapest liability-only coverage, at $60 per month.
Insurance companies assess risk and set prices differently from one another, leading to variations in rates compared with the state average. It’s essential to compare quotes from multiple insurers and select the policy that fits your needs at a reasonable price.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
72
53
State Farm
103
55
Travelers
118
83
Safeco
118
75
Erie
119
64
Auto-Owners
128
69
Midvale Home & Auto
135
82
Plymouth Rock
137
105
Nationwide
143
110
Liberty Mutual
156
110
GEICO
159
86
Progressive
160
86
Foremost
163
59
Direct Auto
166
101
Allstate
180
97
State Auto
195
116
National General
202
65
CSAA
203
166
USAA
209
113
The General
229
97
Chubb
242
130
Bristol West
243
131
Dairyland
264
112
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by age
Driver age plays a crucial role in car insurance rates. Young drivers — especially those younger than 25 — have more expensive premiums because they tend to pose a higher risk.[1] Only 3.6% of all licensed drivers are 16 to 19 years old, yet they contribute to 9.3% of all crashes and 6.3% of all fatal crashes, according to the National Safety Council.[2]
Insurance companies evaluate a driver’s risk when setting rates, which is why younger drivers pay higher average car insurance rates in Pennsylvania.[1] However, rates generally decrease as drivers get older and gain more experience. Drivers in their 30s spend an average of $176 per month for car insurance in Pennsylvania — almost half the average rate for teens.
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by gender
Although men tend to have more car accidents than women, Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states that prohibits car insurance companies from considering gender when setting premiums.[3][4]
“Gender cannot be used as a determining factor for car insurance rates in Pennsylvania,” says Rhett Stubbendeck, CPCU, chief executive officer of LeverageRx.
Despite these legal protections, male drivers still tend to pay higher rates for auto insurance than female drivers. In fact, men spend 9% more on average than women for full-coverage policies in Pennsylvania, according to Insurify data. Research from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) supports this claim, reporting that men pay higher premiums.[5]
Average Monthly Quote by Gender
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by marital status
The difference in car insurance rates between married and single drivers can be significant in Pennsylvania. Single drivers pay 20% more on average than married drivers for full coverage and 26% more for liability only.
However, it’s crucial to note that being married doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a lower rate. Insurers consider various factors when calculating premiums, such as driving history, age, and the vehicle’s make and model.[1]
Average Monthly Quote by Marital Status
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by driving record
Insurers look at driving records as a reflection of a driver’s risk, making it a significant factor in setting car insurance rates.
“Having a clean driving record is the best way to keep insurance rates low,” says Stubbendeck. By keeping a clean driving record, you can enjoy lower insurance premiums compared to drivers with a history of accidents or traffic violations.[1]
In Pennsylvania, drivers with a clean record pay a monthly average of $194 for full-coverage car insurance. However, drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay a monthly average of $239. The rates increase significantly to an average of $260 and $299, respectively, for drivers with an accident or DUI conviction.
Depending on your policy, the driving record of other drivers in your household — including your spouse, children, or roommate — may also affect your rate.[5]
Driver Record
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$194
$92
With accident
$260
$123
With speeding ticket
$239
$113
With DUI
$299
$142
Average Pennsylvania car insurance rates by credit score
Pennsylvania insurance companies can use credit scores to set your initial rate and when your policy is up for renewal. However, state law prohibits them from using your credit score to increase your premiums at renewal. Your insurer can only use your credit score to lower your rates.[6]
Think of it like a credit report card. Insurers reward drivers with good credit scores with lower premiums because they’re lower risk. But drivers with poor credit are at higher risk, leading to higher premiums. For example, on average, Pennsylvania drivers with poor credit pay on overall average of $162 per month, while drivers with excellent credit pay just $119.
Credit Tier
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Poor
$351
$215
Average
$227
$139
Good
$206
$126
Excellent
$175
$107
Pennsylvania minimum car insurance requirements
Pennsylvania drivers must have auto insurance coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[7]
$15,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$5,000 per accident for property damage liability
Drivers can also choose between limited-tort and full-tort coverage:[8]
Limited tort: This allows insured drivers and their household members to seek compensation for medical and out-of-pocket expenses following an accident another driver causes. It doesn’t allow the insured driver to pursue pain, suffering, or other monetary damages unless it falls under “serious injury” outlined in the policy.
Full tort: This allows insured drivers and their household members to pursue compensation for medical, out-of-pocket, pain, suffering, and other nonmonetary damages.
It’s worth noting that Pennsylvania’s minimum auto coverage is lower than most states. While selecting a minimum-coverage policy and opting for limited tort may save you money in the short term, it could leave you underinsured in the event of a serious accident. You may end up paying out of pocket if damages exceed your policy limits.
Keep in mind that a limited tort policy, although less expensive, restricts the damages you can recover after an accident. If you want more protection, consider purchasing a policy with higher limits beyond the state’s minimum requirements. The cost may be higher, but the peace of mind may be worth it.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania?
The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $194 per month for full coverage. If you want to save money, a liability-only policy averages $92 per month.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Pennsylvania?
Factors like age, driving history, credit score, vehicle type, coverage options, and location all affect how much you pay for car insurance in Pennsylvania.[1] However, the state doesn’t allow insurers to use gender to set rates.[4]
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania for a new driver?
New drivers face significantly higher car insurance costs. On average, it costs $313 per month to protect a Pennsylvania teenager with full-coverage car insurance. Liability-only coverage averages $92 per month for Pennsylvania teens.
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania for an 18-year-old?
An 18-year-old in Pennsylvania pays around $230 for car insurance each month. But location, driving history, vehicle type, and coverage options may affect individual rates.[1]
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Pennsylvania?
Yes. Urban counties that typically experience more traffic, accident rates, and crime lead to more expensive premiums. Rural areas, on the other hand, often have lower rates due to reduced risks.[1]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania?
The top auto insurers in Pennsylvania depend on your situation and policy needs. If you’re looking for cheap coverage, Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost have the lowest monthly rates in Pennsylvania, at $53, $55, and $59, respectively, for liability coverage. Getting the best price on an insurance policy comes down to comparing quotes.
Is car insurance required in Pennsylvania?
Yes. Car insurance is mandatory for drivers in Pennsylvania. Policies must meet minimum-coverage requirements for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and either limited- or full-tort coverage.
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
