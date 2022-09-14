Cheapest Auto Insurance in Oxford, Mississippi (2024)
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Oxford, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $31 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance in Oxford, Mississippi, costs an average of $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. This is roughly on par with the statewide costs of $74 for liability coverage and $198 for full coverage.
Oxford’s smaller population of around 26,000 probably contributes to its lower car insurance costs. But this college town — home to the University of Mississippi — has lots of students on the roads, which could result in higher insurance premiums for some drivers. Here’s how to find the lowest car insurance rates possible in Oxford.
Datos Breves
Oxford drivers will find the cheapest liability-only insurance rates from State Farm and the cheapest full-coverage rates from State Farm.
Mississippi law allows car insurance companies to use customers’ credit information to help establish rates.
Car insurance in Mississippi is more affordable than the national average and lower than in many other cities in the Magnolia State.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Oxford
The following table offers you an overview of the leading insurance companies in Oxford to help you find a company that best aligns with your budgetary needs. While you may ultimately choose a different insurer, starting your search with these three can be beneficial. Always remember the best insurer for you depends on your personal needs and situation.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$70
$36
Low rates
USAA
4.5
$72
$37
Military members
Travelers
4.3
$137
$70
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
State Farm is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Oxford, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. State Farm’s rates consistently rank among the lowest in Oxford.
Ventajas
Low rates with discounts available
Personalized service from a network of local agents
Contras
Can’t buy a policy online
Poor ratings on the Better Business Bureau’s website
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo
USAA offers insurance, as well as a variety of financial products for veterans, military members, and their families. If you’re eligible for USAA auto insurance, you can enjoy highly rated customer service and military-centric perks.
Ventajas
Robust mobile app for paying premiums, accessing ID cards, and reporting claims
Offers bundling discounts
Contras
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Usage-based insurance not available in Mississippi
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo
Travelers offers a variety of insurance products for people and businesses throughout most states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. While rates from Travelers can be higher than some competitors, the company offers several discounts that can help you lower your premiums.
Ventajas
Coverage available if you drive frequently but don’t own a car
May qualify for a discount if you own a home or condo, even if your homeowner’s insurance is with another company
Contras
No rideshare insurance in Mississippi
Bundling discount is low compared to other insurance companies
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Oxford
Car insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including your age, the type of car you drive, your credit, and even the ZIP code where you park your car at night.
While some of these factors are out of your control, the following strategies can help you keep your auto insurance costs as low as possible:
Bundle insurance policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for customers who buy two or more policies from them. Consider shopping for auto and home insurance or renters insurance at the same time to tap into these discounts.
Select a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for your comprehensive and collision coverage means you agree to pay more out of pocket when you have a claim. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce the cost of these coverages by up to 30%, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Ask about discounts. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts to people who maintain a clean driving record, install anti-theft devices, take a defensive driving course, or take other steps to lower their risk. Ask your insurer what discounts it has available, and make sure you take advantage of as many as you can.
Shop around. Rates vary from company to company, so shopping your policy with several different insurance companies is the best option for finding the best coverage at the lowest rate. An insurance price-comparison platform makes it easy to compare rates from several different insurers at the same time to find the best rates for you.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Oxford: State Farm
Liability car insurance pays for the other party’s medical bills and property damage in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical costs if you’re injured. As such, liability-only coverage is generally the most affordable. But liability insurance doesn't pay for damages to your vehicle in an at-fault accident, so you need to carefully consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket costs.
Liability-only policies in Oxford cost $65 per month, on average. This table shows average monthly quotes for liability-only coverage from the top insurers in Oxford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
31
USAA
32
Safeco
49
Allstate
50
GAINSCO
50
Progressive
51
Nationwide
52
GEICO
53
National General
57
Travelers
61
Shelter
78
Clearcover
81
Direct Auto
82
Liberty Mutual
82
Foremost
86
Dairyland
91
Midvale Home & Auto
91
Bristol West
100
The General
118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Oxford: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance combines liability insurance with comprehensive and collision coverages, so it's more expensive than minimum coverage. Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your car caused by incidents other than collisions, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. Collision insurance covers your car’s repair or replacement if it’s damaged in an accident with another vehicle or an object.[1]
Drivers in Oxford pay an average of $167 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Oxford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
61
USAA
63
Safeco
98
Allstate
100
Progressive
101
GEICO
106
Nationwide
108
Travelers
113
Clearcover
135
National General
138
GAINSCO
143
State Auto
152
Shelter
155
Midvale Home & Auto
164
Liberty Mutual
167
Direct Auto
171
Bristol West
209
Foremost
215
The General
220
Dairyland
221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
To drive legally in Mississippi, you must have liability coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
The coverage amounts above meet the minimum requirements in Mississippi. But if you want protection that goes above the minimum, you may consider adding one or more of the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage reimburses you for damage to your own vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as fire, vandalism, or hail.
Medical payments coverage
This coverage provides reimbursement for medical expenses for injuries to you or your passengers involved in an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re hit by a driver without insurance or by a hit-and-run driver. Underinsured motorist coverage helps when the other driver doesn’t have high enough limits to cover your bodily injury or property damage.
Glass coverage
This coverage pays to repair or replace your windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.
Gap coverage
This pays the difference between the fair market value of your vehicle and what you owe on your auto loan if it’s stolen or totaled in an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the context of car insurance, an incident refers to events such as speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Incidents typically result in higher car insurance premiums because insurers view drivers with incidents on their records as more likely to make a claim in the future.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your insurance premiums.
Shop for Car Insurance in Oxford
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket on your record may raise your rates, but the good news is they’ll likely go down once the ticket is off your record. Oxford drivers with a speeding ticket pay $100 per month for liability-only insurance and $257 for full coverage, on average.
The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies in Oxford that offer the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
31
41
USAA
32
43
Safeco
49
71
Allstate
50
67
GAINSCO
50
66
Progressive
51
71
Nationwide
52
70
GEICO
53
71
National General
57
77
Travelers
61
83
Shelter
78
115
Clearcover
81
117
Direct Auto
82
113
Liberty Mutual
82
118
Dairyland
91
126
Bristol West
100
137
The General
118
164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies might view you as a high-risk driver, which could result in increased premiums. If you live in Oxford and have an at-fault accident on your record, you’ll pay an average of $104 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, and $267 for full coverage.
The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies that offer the most competitive minimum-coverage monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
31
43
USAA
32
45
Safeco
49
75
Allstate
50
71
GAINSCO
50
70
Progressive
51
75
Nationwide
52
74
GEICO
53
75
National General
57
82
Travelers
61
87
Shelter
78
120
Clearcover
81
135
Direct Auto
82
120
Liberty Mutual
82
124
Dairyland
91
132
Bristol West
100
142
The General
118
173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious offenses, and if you have one on your record, your rates will certainly climb. Some insurers may drop you altogether due to the increased risk of claims. Oxford drivers with a DUI can expect to pay an average of $117 per month for liability-only insurance and $301 for full coverage.
The table below offers a comprehensive overview of the insurers that provide the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for Oxford drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
State Farm
31
52
USAA
32
54
Safeco
49
82
Allstate
50
84
GAINSCO
50
84
Progressive
51
85
Nationwide
52
87
GEICO
53
89
National General
57
96
Travelers
61
102
Shelter
78
123
Clearcover
81
136
Direct Auto
82
137
Liberty Mutual
82
137
Foremost
86
144
Dairyland
91
152
Bristol West
100
168
The General
118
198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Experienced drivers tend to be safer on the road, so insurance companies often decrease rates for drivers once they reach middle age. However, rates increase once again as drivers reach senior status. This later increase is due to the increased risks associated with senior drivers, including slowed reflexes and the increased severity of injuries during an accident.
Research shows drivers age 70 and older are involved in more fatal crashes per mile traveled than middle-aged drivers.[3] Insurance companies increase rates to account for the increased risk.
Oxford seniors pay $46 on average for a liability-only policy and $119 for full coverage. The below table lists the companies with the lowest average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Oxford, Mississippi.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
44
22
USAA
47
24
Progressive
67
34
Allstate
75
38
Nationwide
76
36
GEICO
78
39
Safeco
78
39
Travelers
83
45
National General
104
43
Shelter
105
53
GAINSCO
110
38
Clearcover
118
71
Direct Auto
123
59
Liberty Mutual
128
63
Bristol West
156
75
Dairyland
167
69
The General
168
90
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Auto insurance rates for teen drivers tend to be higher than those for adults because young drivers have less driving experience and are prone to taking more risks behind the wheel. This puts them at a higher risk of being involved in an accident.
Some ways to save on the cost of coverage include keeping teens on their parents’ insurance policy and taking advantage of discounts, including those for good students and taking a driver’s education course.
Oxford teens can expect to pay a monthly average of $142 for minimum coverage and $365 for full coverage. The table below shows companies offering the lowest monthly car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Oxford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
117
60
USAA
117
59
GEICO
189
95
Safeco
195
98
Allstate
196
98
Progressive
202
102
Nationwide
207
100
Travelers
227
123
Clearcover
269
161
GAINSCO
286
100
National General
291
120
Shelter
299
150
Liberty Mutual
316
155
Direct Auto
347
166
Bristol West
391
187
The General
398
213
Dairyland
404
167
Foremost
428
171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The chart below shows the average car insurance quotes you’ll pay in Oxford, by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Oxford?
Car insurance in Oxford averages $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. This is lower than the national averages of $104 per month for liability only and $213 for full coverage.
Part of the reason for this price difference may be Oxford’s population of only about 26,000. Oxford is also a very walkable city, meaning fewer cars on the roads than in larger cities, and drivers are less likely to be involved in an accident.
More cities in Mississippi
The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance in other cities in Mississippi so you can see how those rates compare to Oxford.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Oxford car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information on how to get the cheapest car insurance in Oxford? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Oxford, Mississippi?
Car insurance in Oxford averages $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the Mississippi state average costs are $198 per month for full coverage and $74 for liability only.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Oxford?
State Farm, USAA, and Safeco are the cheapest car insurance companies in Oxford.
State Farm's rates start at $31 per month for liability policies. USAA and Safeco have liability-only rates as low as $32 and $49, respectively.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, such as your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oxford, Mississippi?
State Farm, USAA, and Travelers rank as the top insurers in Oxford. They have impressive Insurify Quality Scores (IQS) of 4.5, {AUTO_CARRIER_USAA_IQS}, and 4.3, respectively. In addition, all three insurers have been recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and discounts offered.
How much car insurance do you need in Mississippi?
To drive legally in Mississippi, you must have insurance that at least meets the state’s minimum guidelines of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Is Mississippi a no-fault state?
No. Mississippi is an at-fault state. This means if you’re in an accident that another driver causes, you have the right to pursue legal action against the at-fault driver to ensure your damages are covered. This may include lost wages and pain and suffering.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.