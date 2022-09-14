Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In the context of car insurance, an incident refers to events such as speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Incidents typically result in higher car insurance premiums because insurers view drivers with incidents on their records as more likely to make a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your insurance premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket on your record may raise your rates, but the good news is they’ll likely go down once the ticket is off your record. Oxford drivers with a speeding ticket pay $100 per month for liability-only insurance and $257 for full coverage, on average.

The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies in Oxford that offer the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 31 41 USAA 32 43 Safeco 49 71 Allstate 50 67 GAINSCO 50 66 Progressive 51 71 Nationwide 52 70 GEICO 53 71 National General 57 77 Travelers 61 83 Shelter 78 115 Clearcover 81 117 Direct Auto 82 113 Liberty Mutual 82 118 Dairyland 91 126 Bristol West 100 137 The General 118 164 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies might view you as a high-risk driver, which could result in increased premiums. If you live in Oxford and have an at-fault accident on your record, you’ll pay an average of $104 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, and $267 for full coverage.

The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies that offer the most competitive minimum-coverage monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 31 43 USAA 32 45 Safeco 49 75 Allstate 50 71 GAINSCO 50 70 Progressive 51 75 Nationwide 52 74 GEICO 53 75 National General 57 82 Travelers 61 87 Shelter 78 120 Clearcover 81 135 Direct Auto 82 120 Liberty Mutual 82 124 Dairyland 91 132 Bristol West 100 142 The General 118 173 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious offenses, and if you have one on your record, your rates will certainly climb. Some insurers may drop you altogether due to the increased risk of claims. Oxford drivers with a DUI can expect to pay an average of $117 per month for liability-only insurance and $301 for full coverage.

The table below offers a comprehensive overview of the insurers that provide the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for Oxford drivers with a DUI on their record.