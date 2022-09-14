>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Oxford, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Oxford, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $31 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance in Oxford, Mississippi, costs an average of $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. This is roughly on par with the statewide costs of $74 for liability coverage and $198 for full coverage.

Oxford’s smaller population of around 26,000 probably contributes to its lower car insurance costs. But this college town — home to the University of Mississippi — has lots of students on the roads, which could result in higher insurance premiums for some drivers. Here’s how to find the lowest car insurance rates possible in Oxford.

Datos Breves

  • Oxford drivers will find the cheapest liability-only insurance rates from State Farm and the cheapest full-coverage rates from State Farm.

  • Mississippi law allows car insurance companies to use customers’ credit information to help establish rates.

  • Car insurance in Mississippi is more affordable than the national average and lower than in many other cities in the Magnolia State.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Oxford

The following table offers you an overview of the leading insurance companies in Oxford to help you find a company that best aligns with your budgetary needs. While you may ultimately choose a different insurer, starting your search with these three can be beneficial. Always remember the best insurer for you depends on your personal needs and situation.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$70$36Low rates
USAA4.5$72$37Military members
Travelers4.3$137$70Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

State Farm is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Oxford, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. State Farm’s rates consistently rank among the lowest in Oxford.

Ventajas

  • Low rates with discounts available

  • Personalized service from a network of local agents

Contras

  • Can’t buy a policy online

  • Poor ratings on the Better Business Bureau’s website

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

USAA offers insurance, as well as a variety of financial products for veterans, military members, and their families. If you’re eligible for USAA auto insurance, you can enjoy highly rated customer service and military-centric perks.

Ventajas

  • Robust mobile app for paying premiums, accessing ID cards, and reporting claims

  • Offers bundling discounts

Contras

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Usage-based insurance not available in Mississippi

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

Travelers offers a variety of insurance products for people and businesses throughout most states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. While rates from Travelers can be higher than some competitors, the company offers several discounts that can help you lower your premiums.

Ventajas

  • Coverage available if you drive frequently but don’t own a car

  • May qualify for a discount if you own a home or condo, even if your homeowner’s insurance is with another company

Contras

  • No rideshare insurance in Mississippi

  • Bundling discount is low compared to other insurance companies

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Oxford

Car insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including your age, the type of car you drive, your credit, and even the ZIP code where you park your car at night.

While some of these factors are out of your control, the following strategies can help you keep your auto insurance costs as low as possible:

  • Bundle insurance policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for customers who buy two or more policies from them. Consider shopping for auto and home insurance or renters insurance at the same time to tap into these discounts.

  • Select a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for your comprehensive and collision coverage means you agree to pay more out of pocket when you have a claim. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce the cost of these coverages by up to 30%, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

  • Ask about discounts. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts to people who maintain a clean driving record, install anti-theft devices, take a defensive driving course, or take other steps to lower their risk. Ask your insurer what discounts it has available, and make sure you take advantage of as many as you can.

  • Shop around. Rates vary from company to company, so shopping your policy with several different insurance companies is the best option for finding the best coverage at the lowest rate. An insurance price-comparison platform makes it easy to compare rates from several different insurers at the same time to find the best rates for you.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Oxford: State Farm

Liability car insurance pays for the other party’s medical bills and property damage in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical costs if you’re injured. As such, liability-only coverage is generally the most affordable. But liability insurance doesn't pay for damages to your vehicle in an at-fault accident, so you need to carefully consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket costs.

Liability-only policies in Oxford cost $65 per month, on average. This table shows average monthly quotes for liability-only coverage from the top insurers in Oxford.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm31
USAA32
Safeco49
Allstate50
GAINSCO50
Progressive51
Nationwide52
GEICO53
National General57
Travelers61
Shelter78
Clearcover81
Direct Auto82
Liberty Mutual82
Foremost86
Dairyland91
Midvale Home & Auto91
Bristol West100
The General118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Oxford: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance combines liability insurance with comprehensive and collision coverages, so it's more expensive than minimum coverage. Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your car caused by incidents other than collisions, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. Collision insurance covers your car’s repair or replacement if it’s damaged in an accident with another vehicle or an object.[1]

Drivers in Oxford pay an average of $167 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Oxford.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
USAA63
Safeco98
Allstate100
Progressive101
GEICO106
Nationwide108
Travelers113
Clearcover135
National General138
GAINSCO143
State Auto152
Shelter155
Midvale Home & Auto164
Liberty Mutual167
Direct Auto171
Bristol West209
Foremost215
The General220
Dairyland221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Oxford car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

To drive legally in Mississippi, you must have liability coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

The coverage amounts above meet the minimum requirements in Mississippi. But if you want protection that goes above the minimum, you may consider adding one or more of the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage reimburses you for damage to your own vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as fire, vandalism, or hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    This coverage provides reimbursement for medical expenses for injuries to you or your passengers involved in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re hit by a driver without insurance or by a hit-and-run driver. Underinsured motorist coverage helps when the other driver doesn’t have high enough limits to cover your bodily injury or property damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This coverage pays to repair or replace your windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    This pays the difference between the fair market value of your vehicle and what you owe on your auto loan if it’s stolen or totaled in an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In the context of car insurance, an incident refers to events such as speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Incidents typically result in higher car insurance premiums because insurers view drivers with incidents on their records as more likely to make a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your insurance premiums.

Shop for Car Insurance in Oxford

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket on your record may raise your rates, but the good news is they’ll likely go down once the ticket is off your record. Oxford drivers with a speeding ticket pay $100 per month for liability-only insurance and $257 for full coverage, on average.

The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies in Oxford that offer the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm3141
USAA3243
Safeco4971
Allstate5067
GAINSCO5066
Progressive5171
Nationwide5270
GEICO5371
National General5777
Travelers6183
Shelter78115
Clearcover81117
Direct Auto82113
Liberty Mutual82118
Dairyland91126
Bristol West100137
The General118164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies might view you as a high-risk driver, which could result in increased premiums. If you live in Oxford and have an at-fault accident on your record, you’ll pay an average of $104 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, and $267 for full coverage.

The table below provides an overview of the car insurance companies that offer the most competitive minimum-coverage monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm3143
USAA3245
Safeco4975
Allstate5071
GAINSCO5070
Progressive5175
Nationwide5274
GEICO5375
National General5782
Travelers6187
Shelter78120
Clearcover81135
Direct Auto82120
Liberty Mutual82124
Dairyland91132
Bristol West100142
The General118173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious offenses, and if you have one on your record, your rates will certainly climb. Some insurers may drop you altogether due to the increased risk of claims. Oxford drivers with a DUI can expect to pay an average of $117 per month for liability-only insurance and $301 for full coverage.

The table below offers a comprehensive overview of the insurers that provide the most affordable monthly liability-only quotes for Oxford drivers with a DUI on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm3152
USAA3254
Safeco4982
Allstate5084
GAINSCO5084
Progressive5185
Nationwide5287
GEICO5389
National General5796
Travelers61102
Shelter78123
Clearcover81136
Direct Auto82137
Liberty Mutual82137
Foremost86144
Dairyland91152
Bristol West100168
The General118198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Experienced drivers tend to be safer on the road, so insurance companies often decrease rates for drivers once they reach middle age. However, rates increase once again as drivers reach senior status. This later increase is due to the increased risks associated with senior drivers, including slowed reflexes and the increased severity of injuries during an accident.

Research shows drivers age 70 and older are involved in more fatal crashes per mile traveled than middle-aged drivers.[3] Insurance companies increase rates to account for the increased risk.

Oxford seniors pay $46 on average for a liability-only policy and $119 for full coverage. The below table lists the companies with the lowest average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Oxford, Mississippi.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4422
USAA4724
Progressive6734
Allstate7538
Nationwide7636
GEICO7839
Safeco7839
Travelers8345
National General10443
Shelter10553
GAINSCO11038
Clearcover11871
Direct Auto12359
Liberty Mutual12863
Bristol West15675
Dairyland16769
The General16890
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Auto insurance rates for teen drivers tend to be higher than those for adults because young drivers have less driving experience and are prone to taking more risks behind the wheel. This puts them at a higher risk of being involved in an accident.

Some ways to save on the cost of coverage include keeping teens on their parents’ insurance policy and taking advantage of discounts, including those for good students and taking a driver’s education course.

Oxford teens can expect to pay a monthly average of $142 for minimum coverage and $365 for full coverage. The table below shows companies offering the lowest monthly car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Oxford.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11760
USAA11759
GEICO18995
Safeco19598
Allstate19698
Progressive202102
Nationwide207100
Travelers227123
Clearcover269161
GAINSCO286100
National General291120
Shelter299150
Liberty Mutual316155
Direct Auto347166
Bristol West391187
The General398213
Dairyland404167
Foremost428171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Oxford

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Oxford car insurance quotes by credit tier

Mississippi, like many other states, allows insurers to consider credit history when underwriting auto insurance policies. Generally, drivers with excellent or good credit pay significantly lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

The chart below shows the average car insurance quotes you’ll pay in Oxford, by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Oxford?

Car insurance in Oxford averages $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. This is lower than the national averages of $104 per month for liability only and $213 for full coverage.

Part of the reason for this price difference may be Oxford’s population of only about 26,000. Oxford is also a very walkable city, meaning fewer cars on the roads than in larger cities, and drivers are less likely to be involved in an accident.

More cities in Mississippi

The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance in other cities in Mississippi so you can see how those rates compare to Oxford.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Columbus$187$68
Hattiesburg$185$82
Jackson$224$88
Madison$205$77
Meridian$184$70
Southaven$215$87
Tupelo$177$72
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Oxford car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information on how to get the cheapest car insurance in Oxford? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Oxford, Mississippi?

    Car insurance in Oxford averages $65 per month for liability-only coverage and $167 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the Mississippi state average costs are $198 per month for full coverage and $74 for liability only.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Oxford?

    State Farm, USAA, and Safeco are the cheapest car insurance companies in Oxford.

    State Farm's rates start at $31 per month for liability policies. USAA and Safeco have liability-only rates as low as $32 and $49, respectively.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, such as your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Oxford, Mississippi?

    State Farm, USAA, and Travelers rank as the top insurers in Oxford. They have impressive Insurify Quality Scores (IQS) of 4.5, {AUTO_CARRIER_USAA_IQS}, and 4.3, respectively. In addition, all three insurers have been recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and discounts offered.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Mississippi?

    To drive legally in Mississippi, you must have insurance that at least meets the state’s minimum guidelines of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

  • Is Mississippi a no-fault state?

    No. Mississippi is an at-fault state. This means if you’re in an accident that another driver causes, you have the right to pursue legal action against the at-fault driver to ensure your damages are covered. This may include lost wages and pain and suffering.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  2. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  3. IIHS. "Older drivers."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers