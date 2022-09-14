Cheapest Auto Insurance in Rochester, Minnesota (2024)
Safeco offers the cheapest rates in Rochester, starting at $53 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Minnesota
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Minnesota.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Rochester is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic and some pretty nice car insurance rates as well. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Rochester is $140 per month, according to Insurify’s latest data. The national average auto insurance policy costs $158 per month.
Multiple factors likely contribute to the city’s comparatively low car insurance rates. Rochester’s relatively small population of 121,000 means fewer accidents are likely to occur. It’s a city amid rolling hills, but it isn’t mountainous, which would mean a lot of wear and tear when braking. It also has a lower crime rate than the national average.[1]
Here’s how to compare quotes and secure the lowest car insurance rates in Rochester.
Datos Breves
Drivers in Rochester will find the cheapest liability-only policies from Safeco and the cheapest full-coverage policies from Nationwide.
Rochester teens pay an average of $256 per month for car insurance, while the monthly average for seniors is $90.
Minnesota is a no-fault state, which results in drivers having to buy more insurance coverage than in at-fault states.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota, has a lot of excellent insurance companies, but the best car insurance policy will be the one that meets your individual situation and needs. The premiums you pay for that policy depend on multiple factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
As you begin your search for car insurance in Rochester, keep the following three insurers in mind. Full-coverage and liability-only rates in the table below are national averages.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$116
$54
Low rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$82
$38
Customer service
American Family
4.3
$174
$77
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
State Farm was founded in 1922. Today it offers around 100 different insurance products, including car, renters, and pet insurance. State Farm is available in all 50 states and is the largest insurance company in the country. It continually offers some of the lowest rates in Rochester.
Ventajas
Strong AM Best financial strength rating
Offers rideshare insurance
Contras
Low customer reviews according to the Better Business Bureau
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
Auto-Owners isn’t a nationally known insurer, but it’s well known in Minnesota. The company started in 1916 and started writing insurance policies in Minnesota in 1945. Auto-Owners has won numerous awards for its customer service and also offers other insurance products, such as homeowners and life insurance.
Ventajas
Long history of selling car insurance in Minnesota
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$174/mo
American Family opened for business in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin. Today, it offers more than a dozen different insurance types in 19 states throughout the midwestern and western United States. American Family also offers numerous discounts, including multi-product, multi-vehicle, good driving, and more.
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified
Horrible
They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester
Some insurance pricing will hinge on factors out of your control, like your age, while others will be in your control, such as your driving history. If you haven’t had many incidents and have a history of safe driving, you’ll probably have lower rates than someone with a lot of speeding tickets or a teenager just starting out.
To find the right policy for you, remember:
Getting a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements will always be cheaper than comprehensive coverage. But don’t rule out paying more for more coverage. If you get the cheapest coverage and aren’t covered for — say, a stolen car — you could be left with nothing.
You may be tempted to pay a very high deductible to get a lower rate, but keep in mind that if you cause an accident, you’ll have to pay the deductible before your insurer pays for damages. If paying a high deductible would be a challenge, you may opt for higher monthly premiums to keep your deductible low.
Ask your insurance agent if they can steer you to any discounts that will bring your rates down. You can also ask your employer, or any other organization you’re a member of, whether it has a discount with a particular insurer.
Find Car Insurance in Rochester
Liability rates start at $53 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester: Safeco
Liability car insurance pays for damages suffered by the other driver and their passengers in an accident you cause. But liability-only insurance won’t cover any costs you incur from the accident. Because of this, liability-only coverage is often the cheapest insurance available.
Liability-only coverage in Rochester, Minnesota, costs an average of $87 per month. You can see a collection of average monthly quotes for liability coverage in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
53
Liberty Mutual
71
State Auto
72
Midvale Home & Auto
78
Direct Auto
84
Progressive
84
Bristol West
116
The General
148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester: Nationwide
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability, but it also includes collision and comprehensive to cover your vehicle and occupants. As such, full-coverage policies are generally more expensive but can be a good idea if you have a vehicle that would be financially difficult for you to replace.
Many lenders will also require you to carry a full-coverage policy before they grant you a loan for a new vehicle. In Rochester, the average monthly cost for full coverage is $193.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide
92
Safeco
103
Travelers
104
Midvale Home & Auto
119
Progressive
141
Liberty Mutual
144
State Auto
162
Direct Auto
168
Bristol West
245
The General
382
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Minnesota
All vehicles in Minnesota, both operated and parked, must be insured. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could be fined or, in worst-case scenarios, imprisoned or lose your driving privileges.[2]
Minnesota is also a no-fault state. That means both parties’ insurance companies will pay for their own clients’ damages after an accident.
To take advantage of this, drivers need to provide proof of insurance in a variety of contexts, including:
When the vehicle is involved in a car accident
When requested by law enforcement
When renewing vehicle registration
This table explains the minimum amount of car insurance you need to have if you want to drive in Minnesota.
If you want more coverage options, you certainly have them. The minimum requirements will prevent you from getting in trouble with the state, but minimum coverage won’t protect you in several scenarios, such as your car getting stolen or a tree falling on your parked vehicle during a storm. To meet these needs, you may want to also look into buying:
Comprehensive insurance
This type of car insurance covers you if your vehicle is damaged due to something other than a car accident. For instance, if your car is stolen or you hit a deer crossing the road, your comprehensive insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced.
Collision insurance
Collision coverage pays to fix your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object. For instance, if you back into a telephone pole or a car hits your parked car, this type of insurance would pay for that.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like speeding tickets,at-fault accidents, and DUIs can affect your insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. As a general rule, insurers believe a driving incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow, so they raise premiums to protect the company financially in case it needs to make a payout.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your premiums.
Find Car Insurance in Rochester, MN
Monthly rates start at $72 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Liberty Mutual
In Minnesota, if you’re caught going 20 or more miles over the speed limit, the fine for speeding doubles.[3] If you’re pulled over driving 100 mph or more, you could potentially lose your driver’s license for six months.
All of this is to say that if you want to keep your premiums as low as possible, you’ll try to stick to a speed close to what’s on the speed limit signs. In Rochester, a driver with a clean record could pay as little as $53 per month for liability car insurance, while a driver with a speeding ticket could see monthly premiums of $74 per month for liability-only coverage.
Here, you can see how a speeding ticket affects your premium quotes in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
53
74
Liberty Mutual
71
98
Direct Auto
84
112
Progressive
84
113
Bristol West
116
152
The General
148
198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Liberty Mutual
As a general rule, insurers make drivers pay more after a car accident than motorists who manage to avoid such incidents. But if you live in Minnesota, since it’s a no-fault state and everybody’s insurance pays if there are medical bills, it’s pretty likely your rates will go up after an accident, no matter whose fault it is.
In Rochester, the average cost of car insurance after an accident is $278 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only. Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
53
77
Liberty Mutual
71
102
Direct Auto
84
116
Progressive
84
117
Bristol West
116
155
The General
148
205
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
Insurers see a DUI as being among the most serious incidents. In fact, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety website estimates that a Minnesota resident who is pulled over for a DUI will spend around $20,000 in court costs, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums.[4]
The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay for insurance if you have a DUI on your record. Rochester drivers with a DUI face an average rate of $317 per month for full coverage and $143 for liability only. Some insurers will drop drivers who have a DUI. But others specialize in working with people with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
53
85
Liberty Mutual
71
113
Direct Auto
84
134
Progressive
84
134
Bristol West
116
185
The General
148
236
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco
Insurers calculate premiums by looking at a lot of factors, but the age of the driver is an especially important one. If you’re 70 or older, your premiums are probably drifting upward. You may have an excellent driving record, but the insurance industry has concluded that the odds of a driving incident go up when you’re a senior citizen. As does the likelihood you’ll require costly medical expenses if you’re in an accident.
Senior drivers in Rochester pay an average of $40 per month for liability coverage and $124 for full coverage. This table shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance as a senior.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Safeco
78
40
Progressive
89
53
Liberty Mutual
105
52
Direct Auto
115
57
Bristol West
174
83
The General
277
108
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Teens pay some of the highest car insurance premiums on the market due to their lack of driving experience and tendency to engage in riskier driving behaviors, like speeding, distracted driving, and driving at night. Fortunately, if you’re a teen driver or the parent of one, you can reduce these high insurance premiums.
For instance, if you can, don’t get a separate insurance policy; insurers charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents’ policy. Using a car that your insurer considers safe may also lower premiums. Finally, your insurer may also give a discount for good grades.
On average, Rochester teens pay $352 per month for full coverage and $159 for liability only. The following table shows what you may pay, on average, for your teen’s car insurance in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Safeco
187
96
Liberty Mutual
247
122
Progressive
257
153
Direct Auto
311
155
Bristol West
414
196
The General
622
241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rochester car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Minnesota, allow insurers to look at credit histories when coming up with a price for your insurance. Data shows that your credit history is an indicator of your likelihood to file a claim.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?
Car insurance premiums in Rochester are cheaper than the national average. If you live in Rochester, you’ll pay $140 per month, on average. The national average car insurance policy costs $158 per month.
Why is it cheaper in Rochester? The area has a lot going for it, including a relatively low population of 121,000, a low crime rate, and terrain that isn’t rough on a car. All those factors can help drive prices down.
More cities in Minnesota
On average, Rochester drivers pay $87 per month for liability-only insurance and $193 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The table below shows how Rochester compares to some other cities in Minnesota.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rochester car insurance FAQs
If you want to learn more about how you can secure the cheapest car insurance in Rochester, the information below can help.
How much is car insurance in Rochester, Minnesota?
The average rate for full coverage in Rochester is $140 per month, and liability-only coverage costs an average of $87 per month.
Which companies have the cheapest rates in Rochester, Minnesota?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only rates in Rochester, at $64 per month. Liberty Mutual and State Auto also offer affordable rates, at $65 and $69 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?
State Farm, Auto-Owners, and American Family rank as the top insurers in Rochester. The companies have commendable Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.0, and 4.3, respectively. In addition, each company has earned high marks for its coverage offerings, financial stability, and low rates.
How much is car insurance per month in Minnesota?
The state average for liability-only car insurance in Minnesota is $100 per month. This is just slightly less than the national average of $104. Minnesota’s harsh winters and status as a no-fault state affect rates, driving them higher. Full coverage in Minnesota costs $204 per month, on average.
What is the state minimum for car insurance in Minnesota?
To drive legally in Minnesota, you must have insurance coverage that meets the minimum requirements of bodily injury liability ($30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident), property damage liability ($10,000 per accident), personal injury protection ($40,000 per accident), uninsured motorist bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), and underinsured motorist bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident).
Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Minnesota?
Yes. To drive legally in Minnesota, you must have coverage that meets the minimum state requirements outlined above.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.