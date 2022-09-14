Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can affect your insurance rates, sometimes dramatically. As a general rule, insurers believe a driving incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow, so they raise premiums to protect the company financially in case it needs to make a payout.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Liberty Mutual

In Minnesota, if you’re caught going 20 or more miles over the speed limit, the fine for speeding doubles.[3] If you’re pulled over driving 100 mph or more, you could potentially lose your driver’s license for six months.

All of this is to say that if you want to keep your premiums as low as possible, you’ll try to stick to a speed close to what’s on the speed limit signs. In Rochester, a driver with a clean record could pay as little as $53 per month for liability car insurance, while a driver with a speeding ticket could see monthly premiums of $74 per month for liability-only coverage.

Here, you can see how a speeding ticket affects your premium quotes in Rochester.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 53 74 Liberty Mutual 71 98 Direct Auto 84 112 Progressive 84 113 Bristol West 116 152 The General 148 198 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Liberty Mutual

As a general rule, insurers make drivers pay more after a car accident than motorists who manage to avoid such incidents. But if you live in Minnesota, since it’s a no-fault state and everybody’s insurance pays if there are medical bills, it’s pretty likely your rates will go up after an accident, no matter whose fault it is.

In Rochester, the average cost of car insurance after an accident is $278 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only. Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 53 77 Liberty Mutual 71 102 Direct Auto 84 116 Progressive 84 117 Bristol West 116 155 The General 148 205 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

Insurers see a DUI as being among the most serious incidents. In fact, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety website estimates that a Minnesota resident who is pulled over for a DUI will spend around $20,000 in court costs, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums.[4]

The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay for insurance if you have a DUI on your record. Rochester drivers with a DUI face an average rate of $317 per month for full coverage and $143 for liability only. Some insurers will drop drivers who have a DUI. But others specialize in working with people with a DUI.