¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance for Maryland drivers is higher than in many other states and the overall national average of $158 per month. Maryland drivers pay $173 for liability insurance and $302 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
The state of Maryland requires drivers to purchase more types of minimum car insurance than most other states, which increases the average cost of car insurance for Maryland drivers.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Maryland, including what affects costs.
Datos Breves
Maryland is in the top 10 most expensive states for car insurance in the U.S.
Maryland residents must carry minimum amounts of liability, uninsured motorist, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[1]
Baltimore residents pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in Maryland, at $350 per month.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Maryland?
Most states require residents to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage in order to drive legally. Maryland is unique because it requires drivers to purchase two other types of coverage in addition to liability coverage: personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage.[2]
If you finance your car, your lender will usually require you to pay for a full-coverage policy to protect your vehicle. Though full-coverage insurance costs more than minimum coverage, most drivers can benefit from the extra protection it provides.
Here are the average costs of liability and full-coverage insurance from top insurers in Maryland.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
105
162
USAA
105
154
GEICO
125
183
Midvale Home & Auto
130
221
Liberty Mutual
135
224
State Farm
135
199
Erie
153
225
Progressive
163
240
Elephant
163
257
Travelers
182
268
CSAA
184
244
Direct Auto
192
285
GAINSCO
199
526
Nationwide
228
303
Allstate
241
355
Bristol West
250
535
State Auto
305
464
Average Maryland car insurance rates by city
Car insurance typically costs more in urban areas than in suburban and rural areas due to factors like higher rates of crime and car accidents.[3] For example, drivers in Baltimore pay much higher average rates than drivers in less populated cities like Frederick and Silver Spring.
Find average monthly car insurance quotes for different Maryland cities below.
Average Maryland car insurance rates by age
You can’t change your age, but it can have a big effect on your car insurance rates. Teenage drivers typically pay the highest rates for car insurance because they often take more risks and have less experience driving than older drivers. High-risk drivers pay more for coverage than people without low levels of risk.
Middle-aged drivers typically benefit from lower rates than younger drivers due to a lengthy driving history. Around the age of 70, however, senior drivers may face increased rates as insurers account for aging-related risk factors.[4]
Find average monthly quotes for Maryland drivers by age below.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Maryland
Your gender can also influence how auto insurers calculate your rates, especially for young drivers.
Male teenagers, in particular, pay 22% more than female teenagers in Maryland. Men tend to demonstrate more of a risk when driving than women, especially young men. About 56% of teen drivers involved in Maryland car accidents were male, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.[5]
Average rates tend to even out for men and women as they age. Below, you can see how age and gender affect car insurance rates in Maryland.
Age
Male
Female
16
$501
$410
35
$239
$225
50
$189
$185
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Maryland
One of the most important factors that insurance companies consider when setting your insurance premiums is your driving record. In fact, practicing safe driving habits is one of the best things you can do to earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Maryland drivers with a clean driving record pay much lower rates than drivers with a past incident on their record.
Any driving violations on your record, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, can show insurers you pose a greater risk of having an accident or filing a claim. On average, Maryland drivers with an incident on their record pay $311 per month for car insurance.
Compare average monthly quotes by coverage level and driver record below.
Average Maryland car insurance rates by marital status
Though it doesn’t have as much of an effect on your auto insurance rates as other factors, insurers do take your marital status into account when determining how much risk you pose. Single drivers often pay a bit more for coverage than married drivers because auto insurers view married drivers as less of a risk to insure.
Married Maryland drivers pay $16 less per month for minimum coverage and $24 less per month for full coverage. Learn more below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$146
$227
Single
$162
$251
Average Maryland car insurance rates by credit tier
Maryland state law allows car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$248
$386
Average
$160
$249
Good
$146
$227
Excellent
$123
$192
Maryland car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for an insurance policy, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Maryland.
What is the average cost of auto insurance in Maryland?
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Maryland is $237. Maryland drivers pay $173 per month for liability coverage and $302 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. How much your car insurance coverage costs will depend on a variety of factors, including your traffic violations, type of vehicle, discounts you qualify for, the type of coverage you purchase, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Maryland?
With an average monthly rate of $105 for liability coverage, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Maryland. Other cheap insurers include USAA and GEICO, which have average liability car insurance rates of $105 and $125, respectively. You can find the lowest rates for the amount of coverage you need by comparing quotes from different companies.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Maryland?
Yes. Average annual rates for coverage will differ by county and even by ZIP code due to variations in population density, crime rates, car accident rates, traffic congestion, and more.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Maryland?
The best car insurance companies in Maryland include USAA, Erie, Travelers, and State Farm. These companies have high financial strength ratings and customer service rankings, making them great options to choose from.
What are the car insurance requirements in Maryland?
Maryland requires all drivers to purchase a minimum of property damage and bodily injury liability insurance, as well as uninsured motorist and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.
Specific requirements include the following:
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability
$15,000 per accident in property damage liability
$2,500 in PIP coverage
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
$15,000 per accident in uninsured motorist property damage coverage
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.