Cheapest Auto Insurance in Metairie, Louisiana (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Metairie, starting at $91 per month.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Escrito porElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located along the Gulf of Mexico, Metairie, Louisiana, residents know all about severe weather events like hurricanes, floods, and tropical storms. The threat of these weather events affects the rates Metairie residents pay for car insurance.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Metairie is $282 per month. Drivers in Metairie pay more for car insurance than the Louisiana overall average rate, which is $233 per month.

Datos Breves

  • The average price for liability-only coverage in Metairie is $193, and the average rate for full coverage is $371.

  • Teen drivers in Metairie pay some of the highest rates for car insurance.

  • USAA is the best insurance company for military families living in Metairie.

Top car insurance companies in Metairie 

Many top-rated car insurance companies offer coverage to drivers in Metairie. But the best and cheapest car insurance company in Metairie is different for every driver. Before you choose an auto insurance company, it’s a good idea to compare several car insurance companies to find the best one for your situation, coverage needs, and budget.

Here, you can see three insurers that might appeal to you, depending on your situation. You’ll also find their statewide average rates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$122$75Cheap rates
USAA4.5$153$95Military families
Direct Auto3.3$209$140Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$91/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and offers some of the lowest average premiums for drivers in Metairie. State Farm also offers a great selection of discounts in Louisiana for even more savings. Drivers can get discounts for good students, being accident-free, military personnel, insuring a vehicle with safety features, bundling policies, and many others.

Ventajas

  • Award-winning customer service

  • Great selection of available discounts

Contras

  • Few add-on coverage options

  • Gap insurance not available to all drivers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$114/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$182/mo

USAA is a great car insurance company to consider for drivers stationed at the nearby Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans. USAA only sells car insurance to active-duty military, veterans, and their qualifying family members.

USAA has affordable average rates and a big selection of discounts. It also has some of the best third-party ratings for overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, and financial strength.[1] [2]

Ventajas

  • Highest third-party ratings

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Limited endorsements

  • Only available to eligible military personnel

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: Direct Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$161/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$268/mo

Drivers in Metairie pay rates that are higher than the state average, but Direct Auto can help reduce those rates with a wide array of discounts. Direct Auto offers more than a dozen discounts, with savings for good students, safe drivers, military personnel, drivers older than 55, homeowners, bundling your policies, taking a driver education course, and more.

The insurer also offers multiple payment plans and payment options. You can pay your premium online, through the mobile app, over the phone, or pay cash at a local Direct Auto location.

Ventajas

  • Excellent selection of available discounts

  • Multiple payment plans

Contras

  • Few add-on coverage options

  • Many complaints from customers[3]

Read our Direct Auto review
Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Metairie

Car insurance rates are different for every driver and depend on factors like your ZIP code, age, driving record, vehicle type, and more. Some of these things are out of your control. But you have many ways to get cheap car insurance in Metairie.

Here are some tips for getting the most affordable car insurance for your situation:

  • Compare quotes. It’s a good idea to compare rate quotes from several insurance insurers to find the cheapest policy for your coverage needs and circumstances.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts that can reduce your monthly auto insurance premium.

  • Select high deductibles. Choosing a high deductible for policies like comprehensive insurance will lower your monthly premium. However, make sure you can afford to pay a higher deductible in the event of a claim.

  • Bundle your policies. You can often save money by bundling multiple insurance products from the same company, like car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Metairie: State Farm

Liability-only insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s property damage or injury. But this coverage doesn’t provide any protection for your vehicle damages or injuries after an accident.

In Metairie, the average cost of liability-only car insurance is $193 per month. Below, you can see which companies have the cheapest liability-only insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm91
USAA114
Allstate148
GEICO149
Direct Auto161
Safeco174
Clearcover176
Progressive176
The General193
Liberty Mutual222
Midvale Home & Auto265
Bristol West288
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Metairie: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance as well as collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments insurance. Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but lenders often require it for people who lease or finance their vehicles.

The average full-coverage car insurance premium in Metairie is $371 per month. In the following table, you can see which insurers have the cheapest car insurance in Metairie for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm145
USAA182
Allstate236
GEICO238
Direct Auto268
Progressive281
Clearcover283
Safeco307
Liberty Mutual336
The General341
Midvale Home & Auto376
Bristol West499
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Metairie car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Louisiana requires all vehicle owners to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. The state minimum liability insurance limits are 15/30/25, but insurance professionals typically recommend that vehicle owners purchase higher coverage limits.[4] This is because the minimum amount of liability insurance may not provide sufficient financial protection in the event of an at-fault accident.

You can see how 15/30/25 breaks down in the table below.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages, many Louisiana drivers can benefit from adding endorsements to their policy. Here are some of the most common optional car insurance policies that you might consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    This policy pays for basic roadside car repairs and services, such as fuel delivery, flat-tire changes, battery replacements, and towing, up to a certain distance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance your car, having gap insurance can be a good investment. If your car gets totaled and you have negative equity, gap insurance will pay the difference between the car’s diminished value and what you still owe.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    Accident forgiveness waives your first at-fault accident so your premium doesn’t increase. Accident forgiveness often only applies to accidents under a certain monetary limit.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record, including speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, usually pay higher rates for car insurance than people with a clean record. Violations that are more serious, like driving under the influence, often have the biggest effect on rates. People with these types of incidents on their record are riskier to insure, so insurance companies charge them higher rates.

You can see how certain incident types affect your rates in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm91120125150
USAA114152159188
Allstate148197206244
GEICO149199208246
Direct Auto161221231266
Safeco174251263287
Clearcover176252289290
Progressive176244254290
The General193267278319
Liberty Mutual222318331366
Bristol West288391401475
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is one of the biggest factors that can affect the cost of auto insurance. Teen drivers pay the most expensive rates because they’re statistically more likely to be involved in accidents.[5]

Rates usually decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Like young drivers, older drivers have higher accident rates and are more likely to make driving errors that can lead to a crash.[6]

Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in Metairie for drivers based on age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$658
20s$441
30s$328
40s$295
50s$267
60s$271
70s$268
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Metairie car insurance quotes by credit tier

When calculating premiums, insurance companies in Louisiana are allowed to consider a person’s credit history as a way to gauge how risky a driver will be to insure. This means drivers with excellent credit scores usually pay less for car insurance than people with poor credit scores

Below, you can see the average monthly car insurance premium for Metairie drivers in different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Metairie car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Metairie? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Metairie?

    The average monthly rate for car insurance in Metairie is $282. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $193, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $371.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Metairie?

    State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Metairie, starting at $91 per month. Metairie drivers can also find low rates with USAA and Allstate, the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, which offer liability rates as low as $114 and $148 per month, respectively.

    But the rates you’re offered may differ. That’s why it’s important to shop around to find the most affordable coverage for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Metairie?

    State Farm, USAA, and Direct Auto rank as three of the top insurers in Metairie.

    State Farm continually offers some of the area’s most affordable rates, and USAA remains a top pick for area military members. Direct Auto, meanwhile, offers numerous discounts that can help make Metairie’s considerably higher average rates more affordable.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

