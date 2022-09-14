Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you’re tired of paying too much for car insurance in Owensboro, KY, look at Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General — they offer the cheapest overall rates. With an average cost of $167 per month, drivers in the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World pay less than the national monthly auto premium average of $158.
However, car insurance quotes depend on more than just your location. Every detail counts, from your driving history to the make and model of your vehicle — even your age and gender. Read on to uncover the best options for cheap car insurance in Owensboro.
Datos Breves
Kentucky's no-fault law influences your legal options after accidents.
Traffic violations can lead to higher auto rates, though affordable options are available.
Drivers with poor credit can pay nearly twice as much as ones with excellent credit.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Owensboro
Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and Travelers are the best car insurance companies in Owensboro. Keep in mind that the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. Your driving history, insurance coverage needs, and personal preferences all play a vital role in choosing an insurer.
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
Auto-Owners
Liability-only coverage
$101
$65
4.0
State Farm
Drivers with a DUI
$164
$106
4.5
Travelers
Teen drivers
$283
$200
4.3
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Auto-Owners is a reliable choice with a reputation for low rates and superior service. It has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Owensboro. Plus, the company operates offices in the Apollo neighborhood, the Northwest and Old Owensboro areas, and in Midtown East.
The insurer has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, indicating a solid reputation within the insurance industry.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
State Farm is the most cost-effective choice for drivers in Owensboro with a DUI on their record. However, it stands out for its personalized approach, thanks to its network of local insurance agents. You’ll find three State Farm agents near the heart of downtown, while two more are further south near the Owensboro Bypass.
With an IQ Score of 4.5, State Farm rates well for customer satisfaction and financial strength as well.
Ventajas
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
4.3
JD Power
829
Out of Owensboro’s leading insurers, Travelers has the highest number of local agents available for personalized assistance. Most of the 12 local agents are along Route 2831, but one is near Dermont, and three are across the Glover Cary Bridge in Indiana. Travelers is also one of the largest insurers in the U.S. and has competitive rates, including the best prices for teen drivers.
With an IQ Score of 4.3, you can expect great customer service from Travelers.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Find Car Insurance in Owensboro, Kentucky
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Owensboro
Your age, location, vehicle choice, credit history, driving record, and discount eligibility all heavily influence the quotes you receive.
Here are a few tips for finding the cheapest Owensboro car insurance:
Be a safe driver. A clean driving record can help you qualify for the lowest rates.
Ask for discounts. Insurance companies offer various discounts. Ask what you might be eligible for to lower your premiums.
Increase your deductible. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket expense when filing a claim, selecting a higher deductible can lower your premiums.
Improve your credit score. Kentucky auto and home insurance companies can use your credit score as the sole factor in determining your premiums. Maintaining a good credit score can help you secure more favorable rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Owensboro: Auto-Owners
“Liability-only car insurance in Owensboro is an option for drivers who want to keep their premiums low,” says Dave Conway, co-founder at sustainable transport website EcoMotionCentral. “This type of insurance only covers the costs of damage to other people and their property, but not the driver's own vehicle.”
Drivers in Owensboro typically pay $134 for liability coverage. Below, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by insurers throughout the Owensboro area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Rate
Auto-Owners
52
State Farm
55
National General
59
GEICO
62
Safeco
62
USAA
67
Allstate
79
Clearcover
80
State Auto
80
Travelers
87
Progressive
89
Liberty Mutual
90
Midvale Home & Auto
93
Nationwide
115
CSAA
129
Bristol West
135
Shelter
141
The General
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Owensboro: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance covers damages you cause to others, while full-coverage insurance also protects your own vehicle. It covers theft, damage from incidents like fire or flooding, and collisions. Since it offers more protection, full coverage is best if you have a newer or more valuable car.
On average, drivers in Owensboro pay $200 per month for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Rate
Auto-Owners
78
State Farm
81
GEICO
92
National General
92
USAA
101
Safeco
113
Clearcover
115
Allstate
119
Travelers
123
State Auto
131
Progressive
134
Nationwide
151
Midvale Home & Auto
152
Liberty Mutual
166
CSAA
187
Shelter
212
Bristol West
258
The General
333
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
Kentucky’s no-fault law, enacted in 1975, limits who can file a lawsuit following a car accident. It also requires Owensboro drivers to have minimum liability insurance coverage and personal injury protection (PIP), which can pay for medical expenses, lost wages, and related expenses.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000
You might also consider these optional coverages:
Collision insurance
This takes care of damages to your own car following a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive insurance
This coverage goes beyond collisions, protecting against damages such as theft, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters.
Underinsured motorist insurance
This steps in to protect you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or falls short on coverage.
Rental reimbursement
This helps pay for the cost of renting a vehicle while yours is in the shop for a covered claim.
Gap insurance
This coverage bridges the “gap” between the amount you owe on your vehicle loan or lease and the amount the insurance company pays out following a total loss.
Custom equipment coverage
This covers customized or aftermarket equipment you add to your vehicle, such as sound systems or specialized rims.
New-car replacement
This additional protection for brand-new vehicles reimburses you for the cost of replacing your car after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurance companies see drivers with an incident as wild cards on the road and charge more to offset the increased risk. “At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase car insurance rates in Owensboro,” says Conway.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Even with a speeding ticket, finding cheap car insurance in Owensboro is possible. With an average premium of $67, Auto-Owners is the lowest cost for drivers with speeding tickets. You may be able to get a discount by taking a defensive driving course to offset the higher cost of insurance.
Here’s a look at how other insurers stack up for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
52
67
State Farm
55
68
National General
59
75
GEICO
62
78
Safeco
62
85
USAA
67
84
Allstate
79
99
Clearcover
80
109
Travelers
87
111
Progressive
89
117
Liberty Mutual
90
122
Nationwide
115
146
CSAA
129
168
Bristol West
135
173
Shelter
141
196
The General
197
257
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Drivers with an accident generally find the cheapest car insurance from Auto-Owners in Owensboro for $69 per month. Comparing companies is important, since the most expensive options cost nearly three times the price of the cheapest insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With At-Fault Accident
Auto-Owners
52
69
State Farm
55
71
National General
59
78
GEICO
62
81
Safeco
62
88
USAA
67
87
Allstate
79
103
Clearcover
80
124
Travelers
87
115
Progressive
89
121
Liberty Mutual
90
126
Nationwide
115
151
CSAA
129
178
Bristol West
135
176
Shelter
141
201
The General
197
266
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a DUI on their record. Most quotes are double what you’d pay with a clean driving history. But, drivers with a DUI on their record can still find affordable coverage. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $81 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
52
81
State Farm
55
86
National General
59
92
GEICO
62
97
Safeco
62
97
USAA
67
105
Allstate
79
123
Clearcover
80
125
Travelers
87
136
Progressive
89
139
Liberty Mutual
90
141
Nationwide
115
180
CSAA
129
202
Bristol West
135
211
Shelter
141
207
The General
197
308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
“Many car insurance companies offer discounts for drivers over 55 who have taken defensive driving courses,” says Conway. “Additionally, seniors may be able to find more affordable car insurance by increasing their deductibles.”
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
41
61
State Farm
42
62
National General
47
74
GEICO
49
72
Safeco
52
95
USAA
53
80
Allstate
63
95
Progressive
64
96
Travelers
68
96
Liberty Mutual
73
135
Clearcover
74
106
Nationwide
86
113
CSAA
98
143
Shelter
102
153
Bristol West
107
205
The General
160
270
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Due to their inexperience and riskier driving behavior, teen drivers are some of the most expensive drivers to insure. For cheap car insurance for teens in Owensboro, Auto-Owners, where the average monthly premium is just $88.
To secure lower premiums for young drivers in Owensboro, stay on your parents’ insurance policy to take advantage of the multi-vehicle discount. A safe car with features like collision warning and airbags can also help you save money, and you can often qualify for a good student discount if you maintain a B average (or better) in school.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
88
132
State Farm
96
141
GEICO
100
148
Safeco
113
206
USAA
113
170
National General
114
178
Allstate
141
213
Clearcover
146
209
Liberty Mutual
155
285
Travelers
160
226
Progressive
163
245
Nationwide
201
264
CSAA
221
321
Bristol West
229
438
Shelter
247
372
The General
322
544
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Owensboro?
On the whole, no. Car insurance rates in Owensboro are less expensive than the state average, with drivers paying $167 compared to the state average quote of $218.
However, drivers in other Kentucky cities aren’t so lucky. Costs can vary as much as 77% between ZIP codes, based on a range of local factors, including traffic density, crime rates, and vehicle costs.
More cities in Kentucky
Comparing car insurance rates in other cities to Owensboro shows how much more affordable Owensboro is. Drivers in the capital city Louisville pay significantly more than Owensboro drivers.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Owensboro car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for more information to find the best rates on car insurance in Owensboro, this additional information may help.
How much is car insurance in Owensboro?
Car insurance in Owensboro is fairly cheap at $200 per month for full coverage, and $134 per month for liability coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Owensboro?
For liability coverage, Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General offer the cheapest coverage at $52, $55, and $59 respectively.
For cheap full-coverage insurance, look to Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO at $78, $81, and $92 respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Owensboro?
The top insurers in Owensboro include Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and Travelers. Auto-Owners has an IQ Score of 4.0 and has received few complaints through the NAIC. State Farm has an IQ Score of 4.5 and high customer satisfaction scores on J.D. Power. Finally, Travelers has an IQ Score of 4.3 and saw no NAIC complaints filed from 2020 to 2022.
Is car insurance cheaper with two cars?
Sort of. If you have two vehicles to insure, you’ll pay more in premiums than if you were insuring only one vehicle. However, many insurers offer multi-vehicle discounts. This allows you to insure both your vehicles for a lower rate than you’d pay if you insured each individually.
What comes first: Buying a car or getting car insurance?
Get car insurance first. If you purchase a new car, you’ll first need to have insurance to drive it. Once you determine the vehicle you’re going to buy, you can seek a policy that works for you.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros
Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.