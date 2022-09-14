>Seguros de Autos>Kentucky

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Owensboro, Kentucky (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability rates in Owensboro at $52 per month.

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you’re tired of paying too much for car insurance in Owensboro, KY, look at Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General — they offer the cheapest overall rates. With an average cost of $167 per month, drivers in the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World pay less than the national monthly auto premium average of $158.

However, car insurance quotes depend on more than just your location. Every detail counts, from your driving history to the make and model of your vehicle — even your age and gender. Read on to uncover the best options for cheap car insurance in Owensboro.

Datos Breves

  • Kentucky's no-fault law influences your legal options after accidents.

  • Traffic violations can lead to higher auto rates, though affordable options are available.

  • Drivers with poor credit can pay nearly twice as much as ones with excellent credit.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Owensboro

Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and Travelers are the best car insurance companies in Owensboro. Keep in mind that the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. Your driving history, insurance coverage needs, and personal preferences all play a vital role in choosing an insurer.

Auto-Owners Liability-only coverage$101$654.0
State FarmDrivers with a DUI$164$1064.5
TravelersTeen drivers$283$2004.3
Cheapest liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners Insurance

4.0
837
$52/mo
$78/mo

Auto-Owners is a reliable choice with a reputation for low rates and superior service. It has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Owensboro. Plus, the company operates offices in the Apollo neighborhood, the Northwest and Old Owensboro areas, and in Midtown East.

The insurer has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, indicating a solid reputation within the insurance industry.

Ventajas

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Multiple discounts

Contras

  • Not available nationally

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Cheapest for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

4.5
842
$55/mo
$81/mo

State Farm is the most cost-effective choice for drivers in Owensboro with a DUI on their record. However, it stands out for its personalized approach, thanks to its network of local insurance agents. You’ll find three State Farm agents near the heart of downtown, while two more are further south near the Owensboro Bypass.

With an IQ Score of 4.5, State Farm rates well for customer satisfaction and financial strength as well.

Ventajas

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Travelers

4.3
829
$87/mo
$123/mo

Out of Owensboro’s leading insurers, Travelers has the highest number of local agents available for personalized assistance. Most of the 12 local agents are along Route 2831, but one is near Dermont, and three are across the Glover Cary Bridge in Indiana. Travelers is also one of the largest insurers in the U.S. and has competitive rates, including the best prices for teen drivers.

With an IQ Score of 4.3, you can expect great customer service from Travelers.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Robust coverage selections and discount offerings

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Owensboro

Your age, location, vehicle choice, credit history, driving record, and discount eligibility all heavily influence the quotes you receive.

Here are a few tips for finding the cheapest Owensboro car insurance:

  • Shop around. Different insurance companies offer varying rates. Comparing car insurance quotes is the easiest (and most effective) way to save money.

  • Be a safe driver. A clean driving record can help you qualify for the lowest rates.

  • Ask for discounts. Insurance companies offer various discounts. Ask what you might be eligible for to lower your premiums.

  • Increase your deductible. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket expense when filing a claim, selecting a higher deductible can lower your premiums.

  • Improve your credit score. Kentucky auto and home insurance companies can use your credit score as the sole factor in determining your premiums. Maintaining a good credit score can help you secure more favorable rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Owensboro: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance in Owensboro is an option for drivers who want to keep their premiums low,” says Dave Conway, co-founder at sustainable transport website EcoMotionCentral. “This type of insurance only covers the costs of damage to other people and their property, but not the driver's own vehicle.”

Drivers in Owensboro typically pay $134 for liability coverage. Below, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by insurers throughout the Owensboro area.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Auto-Owners52
State Farm55
National General59
GEICO62
Safeco62
USAA67
Allstate79
Clearcover80
State Auto80
Travelers87
Progressive89
Liberty Mutual90
Midvale Home & Auto93
Nationwide115
CSAA129
Bristol West135
Shelter141
The General197
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Owensboro: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance covers damages you cause to others, while full-coverage insurance also protects your own vehicle. It covers theft, damage from incidents like fire or flooding, and collisions. Since it offers more protection, full coverage is best if you have a newer or more valuable car.

On average, drivers in Owensboro pay $200 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Auto-Owners78
State Farm81
GEICO92
National General92
USAA101
Safeco113
Clearcover115
Allstate119
Travelers123
State Auto131
Progressive134
Nationwide151
Midvale Home & Auto152
Liberty Mutual166
CSAA187
Shelter212
Bristol West258
The General333
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky

Kentucky’s no-fault law, enacted in 1975, limits who can file a lawsuit following a car accident. It also requires Owensboro drivers to have minimum liability insurance coverage and personal injury protection (PIP), which can pay for medical expenses, lost wages, and related expenses.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000

You might also consider these optional coverages:

    Collision insurance

    This takes care of damages to your own car following a collision with another vehicle or object.

    Comprehensive insurance

    This coverage goes beyond collisions, protecting against damages such as theft, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters.

    Underinsured motorist insurance

    This steps in to protect you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or falls short on coverage.

    Rental reimbursement

    This helps pay for the cost of renting a vehicle while yours is in the shop for a covered claim.

    Gap insurance

    This coverage bridges the “gap” between the amount you owe on your vehicle loan or lease and the amount the insurance company pays out following a total loss.

    Custom equipment coverage

    This covers customized or aftermarket equipment you add to your vehicle, such as sound systems or specialized rims.

    New-car replacement

    This additional protection for brand-new vehicles reimburses you for the cost of replacing your car after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies see drivers with an incident as wild cards on the road and charge more to offset the increased risk. “At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase car insurance rates in Owensboro,” says Conway.

In Owensboro, a speeding ticket or at-fault accident can increase premiums by 30% to 40%, while a DUI can cause rates to jump by 99%.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Even with a speeding ticket, finding cheap car insurance in Owensboro is possible. With an average premium of $67, Auto-Owners is the lowest cost for drivers with speeding tickets. You may be able to get a discount by taking a defensive driving course to offset the higher cost of insurance.

Here’s a look at how other insurers stack up for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners5267
State Farm5568
National General5975
GEICO6278
Safeco6285
USAA6784
Allstate7999
Clearcover80109
Travelers87111
Progressive89117
Liberty Mutual90122
Nationwide115146
CSAA129168
Bristol West135173
Shelter141196
The General197257
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Drivers with an accident generally find the cheapest car insurance from Auto-Owners in Owensboro for $69 per month. Comparing companies is important, since the most expensive options cost nearly three times the price of the cheapest insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith At-Fault Accident
Auto-Owners5269
State Farm5571
National General5978
GEICO6281
Safeco6288
USAA6787
Allstate79103
Clearcover80124
Travelers87115
Progressive89121
Liberty Mutual90126
Nationwide115151
CSAA129178
Bristol West135176
Shelter141201
The General197266
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a DUI on their record. Most quotes are double what you’d pay with a clean driving history. But, drivers with a DUI on their record can still find affordable coverage. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $81 per month.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners5281
State Farm5586
National General5992
GEICO6297
Safeco6297
USAA67105
Allstate79123
Clearcover80125
Travelers87136
Progressive89139
Liberty Mutual90141
Nationwide115180
CSAA129202
Bristol West135211
Shelter141207
The General197308
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Senior drivers tend to pay the least among all age groups for car insurance in Owensboro. However, more than 10% of older adults also live below the poverty level, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“Many car insurance companies offer discounts for drivers over 55 who have taken defensive driving courses,” says Conway. “Additionally, seniors may be able to find more affordable car insurance by increasing their deductibles.”

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4161
State Farm4262
National General4774
GEICO4972
Safeco5295
USAA5380
Allstate6395
Progressive6496
Travelers6896
Liberty Mutual73135
Clearcover74106
Nationwide86113
CSAA98143
Shelter102153
Bristol West107205
The General160270
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Due to their inexperience and riskier driving behavior, teen drivers are some of the most expensive drivers to insure. For cheap car insurance for teens in Owensboro, Auto-Owners, where the average monthly premium is just $88.

To secure lower premiums for young drivers in Owensboro, stay on your parents’ insurance policy to take advantage of the multi-vehicle discount. A safe car with features like collision warning and airbags can also help you save money, and you can often qualify for a good student discount if you maintain a B average (or better) in school.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners88132
State Farm96141
GEICO100148
Safeco113206
USAA113170
National General114178
Allstate141213
Clearcover146209
Liberty Mutual155285
Travelers160226
Progressive163245
Nationwide201264
CSAA221321
Bristol West229438
Shelter247372
The General322544
Owensboro car insurance quotes by credit tier

Kentucky insurers can use credit-based insurance scores to determine whether to issue new policies or renew existing ones and also to set premium rates. On average, drivers with poor credit pay 71% more for car insurance than those with good credit and almost double the amount paid by drivers with excellent credit.

Rates by credit tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Owensboro?

On the whole, no. Car insurance rates in Owensboro are less expensive than the state average, with drivers paying $167 compared to the state average quote of $218.

However, drivers in other Kentucky cities aren’t so lucky. Costs can vary as much as 77% between ZIP codes, based on a range of local factors, including traffic density, crime rates, and vehicle costs.

More cities in Kentucky

Comparing car insurance rates in other cities to Owensboro shows how much more affordable Owensboro is. Drivers in the capital city Louisville pay significantly more than Owensboro drivers.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Bowling Green$202
Elizabethtown$232
Lexington$198
Louisville$302
Paducah$219
Owensboro car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for more information to find the best rates on car insurance in Owensboro, this additional information may help.

  • How much is car insurance in Owensboro?

    Car insurance in Owensboro is fairly cheap at $200 per month for full coverage, and $134 per month for liability coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Owensboro?

    For liability coverage, Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General offer the cheapest coverage at $52, $55, and $59 respectively.

    For cheap full-coverage insurance, look to Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO at $78, $81, and $92 respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Owensboro?

    The top insurers in Owensboro include Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and Travelers. Auto-Owners has an IQ Score of 4.0 and has received few complaints through the NAIC. State Farm has an IQ Score of 4.5 and high customer satisfaction scores on J.D. Power. Finally, Travelers has an IQ Score of 4.3 and saw no NAIC complaints filed from 2020 to 2022.

  • Is car insurance cheaper with two cars?

    Sort of. If you have two vehicles to insure, you’ll pay more in premiums than if you were insuring only one vehicle. However, many insurers offer multi-vehicle discounts. This allows you to insure both your vehicles for a lower rate than you’d pay if you insured each individually.

  • What comes first: Buying a car or getting car insurance?

    Get car insurance first. If you purchase a new car, you’ll first need to have insurance to drive it. Once you determine the vehicle you’re going to buy, you can seek a policy that works for you.

