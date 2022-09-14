>Seguros de Autos>Iowa

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Davenport, Iowa (2024)

Drivers in Davenport will find the cheapest car insurance coverage from Auto-Owners, with monthly liability-only rates as low as $23.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Davenport drivers pay an average of $123 per month for car insurance. That’s a bit higher than the statewide average of $112 per month.

Nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River, Davenport is the third most populous city in Iowa. The city’s higher average costs might be a result of its relatively large population. Above-average auto insurance costs tend to follow more vehicles on the road. But comparing car insurance quotes could help you find affordable rates in the city.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Davenport, Iowa.

Datos Breves

  • Davenport drivers pay $73 per month for liability-only coverage and $173 per month for a full-coverage policy, on average.

  • Davenport has a population of approximately 100,000, which could contribute to its higher car insurance costs.

  • The average cost of car insurance in nearby South Dakota is $118 per month.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Davenport

Drivers in Davenport each have unique situations that affect their insurance premiums. Each insurance company has a different way of assessing your situation, which leads to different rates.

While every driver is unique, some insurance companies consistently offer cheaper rates than others. But shopping around to compare quotes across different companies will help you find the cheapest car insurance premiums.

Use the information below about some of the top insurance companies in Davenport, Iowa, to kickstart your search. Rates shown in the table below are for the state of Iowa.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$44$22Cheap rates
USAA4.5$47$23Veterans
GEICO4.2$51$25Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Across the state, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest average insurance rates for both full-coverage and liability-only policies. In addition to relatively affordable rates, this insurance company earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region. Drivers can also find other insurance products through Auto-Owners, including life insurance, home insurance, and renters insurance.

Ventajas

  • Long list of discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Contras

  • Must finalize policy with an insurance agent

  • Limited online capabilities

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

USAA offers relatively cheap car insurance to drivers in Iowa. But the company only works with active-duty, reserve, and veteran military members, as well as select family members. Davenport has a veteran community of more than 6,000 people who might be able to take advantage of great rates. Plus, USAA offers a variety of other financial products to its members, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • SafePilot program offers up to 30% savings to good drivers

Contras

  • Limiting eligibility requirements

  • Customer service closed on Sundays

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

Families with young drivers can appreciate the discounts available through GEICO. More than 20% of the population in Davenport is younger than 18. Families can tap into discounts for good students, safe driving, driver’s education courses, and multiple vehicles. Additionally, you can purchase optional accident forgiveness as your new driver eases onto the road. However, GEICO earned a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Central region.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Many discounts families can use

Contras

  • No rideshare coverage

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Davenport

Insurance companies look at many different factors when deciding your auto insurance premiums, including your location, age, driving record, credit history, marital status, and insurance type.[1] As you explore your options, use the strategies below to find the cheapest rates:

  • Ask for a discount. Many insurance companies offer discount opportunities, which you might qualify for.

  • Shop around. Shopping around can help you find an insurance company that offers the best deal for your situation.

  • Raise your deductible. Most insurance companies offer lower premiums to drivers with higher deductibles. If you can afford a higher deductible, this option can lead to savings.

  • Choose minimum coverage. A car insurance policy with minimal coverage is usually the cheapest option. But this is only a good idea if you’re comfortable with less-than-robust coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Davenport: Auto-Owners

If you cause a car accident, liability car insurance will help you pay for damages and injuries you cause to others.[2]

Most states require drivers to carry liability insurance. But it’s a limited coverage option that might not be sufficient for your situation. The cheapest insurer in Davenport for liability-only coverage is Auto-Owners, with monthly rates starting at $23.

The table below includes the average rates some insurance companies quote in Davenport for liability-only insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners23
USAA25
GEICO27
American Family28
Allstate30
Farmers35
Safeco41
Nationwide47
Travelers47
Progressive56
Dairyland57
Bristol West63
Midvale Home & Auto63
Direct Auto70
Liberty Mutual70
The General97
Foremost104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport: Auto-Owners

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability coverage. This type of policy will help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle after an incident you cause.

Most auto lenders require drivers to carry a full-coverage policy if they lease or finance their vehicle. But many drivers can appreciate the more robust financial security this type of policy offers.

Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport, with rates as low as $48 per month.

The following table shows average quotes for full-coverage car insurance policies in Davenport.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
USAA51
GEICO56
American Family59
Allstate63
Farmers72
Travelers96
Nationwide98
Safeco98
Midvale Home & Auto112
Progressive113
Direct Auto138
State Auto151
Dairyland164
Liberty Mutual200
Bristol West210
The General214
Foremost222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Davenport car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Iowa

Davenport drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability coverage to operate on public roads. Below is a closer look at the minimum coverage requirements in the Hawkeye State:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

You might want to consider these additional coverage options for more financial protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    After something other than a collision causes damage, comprehensive insurance can help you get back on the road. Covered events include vandalism, theft, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance can help you pay for repairs after an accident. In addition to collisions with other cars, you might have help paying for repairs after colliding with a tree, fence, or other stationary object.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Mistakes on the road can turn into traffic violations on your driving record. A few serious offenses include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. In general, these indicate risk to insurance companies, which leads to higher premiums.

With more drivers on the road than most other cities in the state, Davenport saw more than 2,200 crashes in 2022, which involved more than 4,200 vehicles, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Also, Scott County, which encompasses Davenport, saw more than 6,300 speeding tickets in 2021. That puts the county in the top five for most speeding tickets issued in Iowa for the year.[4]

The relatively high number of incidents in Davenport might be the reason why drivers face higher rates in this city than in rural areas in the state.

The following table illustrates how an incident can lead to higher insurance costs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners23313338
USAA25333542
GEICO27353845
American Family28373946
Allstate30394250
Farmers35464958
Safeco41586268
Nationwide47626678
Travelers47626778
Progressive56768193
Dairyland57778295
Bristol West638488105
Direct Auto7094101116
Liberty Mutual7098105116
The General97131140161
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies often take your age into account when determining premiums. In general, teen drivers face the highest premiums due to a lack of experience behind the wheel.

Young adults often deal with higher insurance costs until around age 35. After that, drivers tend to enjoy falling car insurance rates for decades. But eventually, the trend reverses. Most drivers start to see climbing insurance costs around age 70.

Explore the average car insurance prices by age in the table below:

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teen$322
20s$217
30s$169
40s$151
50s$135
60s$128
70s$132
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Davenport car insurance quotes by credit tier

Unlike in some states, Iowa insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit history when determining premiums.[5] This means that drivers with excellent or good credit generally pay the lowest rates for car insurance, while people with poor credit pay more.

As a driver, working to improve your credit score can help you take advantage of lower rates. The chart below shows average car insurance quotes by credit tier in Davenport.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Davenport car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Davenport, Iowa, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Davenport?

    Car insurance in Davenport costs $173 per month for full coverage and $73 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Davenport?

    Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Davenport. Their monthly liability-only rates start at $23, $25, and $27, respectively. But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving history, credit history, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Davenport?

    The best car insurance company in Davenport is Auto-Owners. The company has an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best It also offers numerous discounts to its customers. Other top insurers to consider include GEICO and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Iowa.gov. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Speeding Convictions by County of Occurrence 2012-2021."
  5. Iowa Insurance Division. "Consumer Connection: What is a Credit Score?."
