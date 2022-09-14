>Seguros de Autos>Indiana

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Indianapolis, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Indianapolis, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $31 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The Circle City has car insurance rates that just keep climbing. Fortunately, you can find better rates through Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. Average rates in the city are $158 for full-coverage car insurance and $78 for liability only, according to Insurify data.

This article aims to help you secure rates as low as possible so you can keep your wheels moving in the Circle City.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers with excellent credit pay half of what people with poor credit do, on average, for car insurance in Indianapolis.

  • Many coverage options in Indianapolis are available, including regional and national insurers.

  • Indiana requires drivers to carry uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage unless they tell their insurer in writing that they want it removed.

Find Car Insurance in Indianapolis

Best car insurance companies in Indianapolis

The best car insurance company in Indianapolis is different for everyone. Whether an insurer offers you the cheapest rates or the best coverage (not always the same thing) will often depend on factors such as your driving record, age, gender, marital status, and even your credit score.

However, as you begin your search for the best insurer, be sure to take a look at the following three.

Best insurer for liability and full coverage: Auto-Owners

Started by a group of insurance executives in Michigan in 1916, Auto-Owners started writing policies in Indiana in 1935 and now offers insurance in approximately half the country. Despite the name, Auto-Owners offers other insurance products, such as home and life insurance. It offers the lowest rates in Indiana.

Ventajas

  • Long history of selling car insurance in Indiana

  • A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Bundling and other discounts

Contras

  • Online quotes not available; you’ll need to talk to an agent

  • Available in only 26 states

  • Website lacking compared to competitors

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for financial stability: State Farm

State Farm was started in 1922. Today, it offers around 100 different insurance products, including car insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance. State Farm is available in all 50 states and is the largest insurance company in the United States. State Farm writes more policies than any other insurer, and it has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++.

Ventajas

  • Long history of selling car insurance

  • A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction ratings

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

United Services Automobile Association (USAA) has been around since 1922, and it exclusively caters to active military members, veterans, and their families. USAA is known for car insurance, but it also offers many other insurance products, such as homeowners and life insurance. Its rates are known for being very affordable, and USAA is available in all 50 states.

Ventajas

  • Affordable rates for all drivers, including those with traffic violations

  • Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program

  • Discounts for bundling, being a good student, enrolling in automatic payments, and more

Contras

  • Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • 24/7 customer phone support not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Indianapolis: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance protects you if you damage another person’s car or the other driver and passengers are hurt. If you’re injured or your own car is banged up, however, your insurance wouldn’t pay for those expenses. As such, liability-only insurance is generally the most affordable option.

In Indianapolis, drivers pay a monthly average of $78 for liability-only coverage. You can see a collection of insurance policies from several Indianapolis-area insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners31
State Farm33
USAA35
GEICO36
American Family49
Clearcover49
Progressive61
Travelers65
National General66
Farmers68
Dairyland71
Allstate77
Midvale Home & Auto77
Direct Auto78
GAINSCO82
Nationwide85
Safeco86
The General89
Elephant90
Liberty Mutual90
CSAA101
Bristol West108
Foremost127
AssuranceAmerica141
State Auto161
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Indianapolis: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as a liability-only policy but also covers any damage or hospital expenses for you and your vehicle. Collision and comprehensive coverages can pay to repair or replace your vehicle, but you’ll have to meet your deductible amount before your insurance starts paying.

If you have a high-value car, or if you would find it expensive and difficult to replace or repair your car if it were wrecked, you may want to consider full coverage. In Indianapolis, full coverage costs an average of $158 per month, but you might find better rates with the following insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners58
State Farm62
USAA66
GEICO68
Clearcover71
American Family92
Travelers103
Progressive116
Midvale Home & Auto126
Nationwide126
Farmers128
Elephant135
Direct Auto140
National General141
GAINSCO144
Allstate145
Safeco154
CSAA182
AssuranceAmerica192
Dairyland192
Liberty Mutual200
The General202
State Auto226
Bristol West237
Foremost269
Car insurance requirements in Indiana

To drive legally in Indiana, you need to have at least a liability-only car insurance policy covering bodily injuries and property damage.[1] You’re also required to have uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, though you’re allowed to reject this by putting it in writing (your insurer can explain how to do that).

Just keep in mind if you do, there’s a risk. If you’re in an accident and the other driver’s insurance won’t cover all the damages, you could end up paying for hospital or repair bills yourself because you rejected the uninsured motorist coverage.

The table below spells out the minimum requirements you’ll need to meet for your car insurance coverage. Again, you can inform your insurer that you reject the uninsured and underinsured coverage as long as you do so in writing.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$25,000/$50,000
Uninsured motorist property damage$25,000
Underinsured motorist bodily injury$50,000/$50,000

In addition to meeting the minimum-coverage requirements outlined above, you may also want to consider adding the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This pays for damage to your car caused by crashing into a car or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This pays claims for non-collision damage to your car. For example, if a tree branch falls on your car’s roof, comprehensive insurance would pay to repair it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also known as MedPay, this coverage pays your medical bills related to an accident, regardless of who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Nearly 16% of motorists in Indiana drive without insurance, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. If you get into a collision with one of them, your UI/UIM coverage can help bridge any financial gap between your actual costs and a payout from the other driver’s insurance company.

Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on the road — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or a DUI — it can translate into higher premiums. Insurers can see one incident as the start of a bad pattern, and they may raise your premiums in case more expensive problems occur. The good news is that if you drive fo a few years without an incident, insurers will usually lower your rates.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how having an incident on your record can affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Indianapolis may be famous for its Indy 500, but the police frown on motorists treating I-465 like their own Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you’re caught speeding, your premiums may climb. In fact, the overall average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket in Indianapolis is $174 per month.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay for auto insurance in Indianapolis with a speeding ticket on your record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7842
State Farm8043
USAA8646
GEICO8947
Clearcover10069
American Family12265
Travelers13786
Progressive15883
Nationwide166112
Farmers16889
Elephant178119
GAINSCO184105
National General18687
Allstate189100
Direct Auto189105
Safeco218122
CSAA246137
Dairyland25996
AssuranceAmerica267196
The General274121
Liberty Mutual281127
Bristol West316144
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

You can expect at-fault accidents to push your car insurance rates higher. Indianapolis drivers with a ticket on their records pay a monthly average of $115 for liability-only insurance and $232 for full coverage.

Here’s a look at how an accident on your record could affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7942
State Farm8344
USAA8947
GEICO9249
Clearcover11478
American Family12567
Travelers14189
Progressive16285
Nationwide171116
Farmers17292
Elephant184123
GAINSCO191109
National General19491
Allstate195104
Direct Auto195109
Safeco226126
CSAA259144
Dairyland26598
AssuranceAmerica270198
The General282124
Liberty Mutual289130
Bristol West320146
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your premiums to go way up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. 

While Indianapolis drivers with clean motor vehicle records pay a monthly average of just $118, those with a DUI see an average of $196. The table below shows what you would pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Indianapolis if you have a DUI on your record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners9350
State Farm10053
USAA10656
GEICO10958
Clearcover11479
American Family14879
Travelers166104
Progressive18698
Nationwide202137
Farmers206109
Elephant217145
Direct Auto225125
National General227106
GAINSCO231132
Allstate233124
Safeco247138
CSAA292162
AssuranceAmerica309227
Dairyland309114
Liberty Mutual321145
The General325143
Bristol West381174
Foremost432204
Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis seniors

Insurers calculate your insurance premiums by examining many different factors, including your age. Generally, senior drivers have the lowest rates of any age group, averaging $79 per month in Indianapolis.

But if you’re 75 or older, you can expect your premiums to begin to climb. This is because statistics show older drivers are involved in more accidents and suffer more severe injuries when an accident occurs. If you live in Indianapolis and are a senior, the table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your auto insurance premiums.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners2916
State Farm3016
GEICO3619
USAA3619
American Family4624
Progressive4926
Clearcover5538
Travelers5535
Nationwide5940
Farmers6635
Elephant7450
Direct Auto7542
Allstate7942
National General8740
GAINSCO9353
AssuranceAmerica9670
Safeco10056
Dairyland11141
Liberty Mutual11250
The General12354
Bristol West13361
Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis teens

You may be a teenager who aced your driver’s test and is as safe a driver as they come, but insurers will still charge you higher premiums than older, more experienced drivers. Fortunately, teenagers have ways to offset the financial pain of high insurance rates.

For instance, insurers charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents' policy as opposed to getting their own insurance policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model could also help your rates. And if you report your good grades, you could qualify for a good student discount.

On average, teen drivers pay $134 per month for liability-only insurance in Indianapolis and $271 for a full-coverage policy. If you’re a teen driver living in Indianapolis, the table below shows what you’d pay, on average, for your insurance premiums.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners9551
State Farm10456
GEICO10556
USAA10757
Clearcover12586
American Family15482
Travelers183115
Progressive205108
Nationwide212143
Elephant219146
Farmers219116
Allstate251133
Direct Auto251140
GAINSCO254144
National General264123
Safeco271151
CSAA301167
Dairyland306113
The General317140
Liberty Mutual332149
AssuranceAmerica363267
Bristol West387176
Foremost473223
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Indianapolis

A number of factors go into determining the car insurance rates you’re offered, including your:

  • Age

  • Gender

  • Driving record

  • Location

  • Type of car

  • Amount of coverage

  • ZIP code

To increase your chances of obtaining the lowest quote possible, follow these strategies:

  • Compare quotes. Obtain quotes from several car insurance companies, and compare them against one another.

  • Increase your deductible. Raising your full-coverage deductible from, say, $250 to $1,000 typically lowers your car insurance costs because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. However, be sure to never set a deductible above what you can afford should you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle coverage. Your insurance company might provide a discount if you buy at least two policies, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.

  • Explore discounts. You may be able to score a discount if you maintain a clean driving record or complete a defensive driving course. You can also inquire with your company to see if it has any discount agreements with certain insurers.

Indianapolis car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Indiana, allow insurers to consider credit scores. Insurers have concluded that your credit score is a sign of how safe a driver you are. As such, if you have an excellent or good credit score, you’ll often enjoy far lower insurance premiums than a person with a poor credit score.

The table below shows how Indianapolis drivers’ insurance premiums are affected by credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Indianapolis?

While car insurance in Indianapolis is more expensive than in the rest of the state, it’s still cheaper than the national average. The U.S. national car insurance average for liability-only coverage is $170 a month, and full coverage is $253. In Indianapolis, the average rate is $78 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage.

More cities in Indiana

How does car insurance in Indianapolis stack up against other cities across the state? The table below gives you an idea.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Elkhart$134$63
Evansville$139$75
Fort Wayne$145$73
Lafayette$123$66
South Bend$139$65
Indianapolis car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information on car insurance in Indianapolis? The answers below can help you find the best rates in the Circle City.

  • How much is car insurance in Indianapolis?

    In Indianapolis, the average rate is $78 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This makes Indianapolis the most expensive city in Indiana, according to Insurify data. However, these rates fall below the national averages.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Indianapolis?

    Indianapolis drivers will find the lowest rates with $Auto-Owners, which averages $31 per month for liability coverage and $58 for full-coverage car insurance. State Farm and USAA also offer cheap liability insurance, averaging $33 and $35 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Indianapolis?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA rank as the top insurers in Indiana. In addition to providing low rates, each insurer has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 or better. All three firms also have commendable scores for financial stability.

  • What does car insurance in Indianapolis typically cover?

    Liability-only coverage in Indiana must meet the state’s minimum requirements of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and uninsured motorist bodily injury, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability and uninsured motorist property damage, and $50,000 in underinsured motorist bodily injury. But you can add on to these coverages with full coverage or other insurance add-ons.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

