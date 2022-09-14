Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Indianapolis, Indiana (2024)
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Indianapolis, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $31 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The Circle City has car insurance rates that just keep climbing. Fortunately, you can find better rates through Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. Average rates in the city are $158 for full-coverage car insurance and $78 for liability only, according to Insurify data.
This article aims to help you secure rates as low as possible so you can keep your wheels moving in the Circle City.
Datos Breves
Drivers with excellent credit pay half of what people with poor credit do, on average, for car insurance in Indianapolis.
Many coverage options in Indianapolis are available, including regional and national insurers.
Indiana requires drivers to carry uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage unless they tell their insurer in writing that they want it removed.
Find Car Insurance in Indianapolis
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Indianapolis
The best car insurance company in Indianapolis is different for everyone. Whether an insurer offers you the cheapest rates or the best coverage (not always the same thing) will often depend on factors such as your driving record, age, gender, marital status, and even your credit score.
However, as you begin your search for the best insurer, be sure to take a look at the following three.
Best insurer for liability and full coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
Started by a group of insurance executives in Michigan in 1916, Auto-Owners started writing policies in Indiana in 1935 and now offers insurance in approximately half the country. Despite the name, Auto-Owners offers other insurance products, such as home and life insurance. It offers the lowest rates in Indiana.
Ventajas
Long history of selling car insurance in Indiana
A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Bundling and other discounts
Contras
Online quotes not available; you’ll need to talk to an agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
State Farm was started in 1922. Today, it offers around 100 different insurance products, including car insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance. State Farm is available in all 50 states and is the largest insurance company in the United States. State Farm writes more policies than any other insurer, and it has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++.
Ventajas
Long history of selling car insurance
A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
United Services Automobile Association (USAA) has been around since 1922, and it exclusively caters to active military members, veterans, and their families. USAA is known for car insurance, but it also offers many other insurance products, such as homeowners and life insurance. Its rates are known for being very affordable, and USAA is available in all 50 states.
Ventajas
Affordable rates for all drivers, including those with traffic violations
Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program
Discounts for bundling, being a good student, enrolling in automatic payments, and more
Contras
Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Indianapolis: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance protects you if you damage another person’s car or the other driver and passengers are hurt. If you’re injured or your own car is banged up, however, your insurance wouldn’t pay for those expenses. As such, liability-only insurance is generally the most affordable option.
In Indianapolis, drivers pay a monthly average of $78 for liability-only coverage. You can see a collection of insurance policies from several Indianapolis-area insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
31
State Farm
33
USAA
35
GEICO
36
American Family
49
Clearcover
49
Progressive
61
Travelers
65
National General
66
Farmers
68
Dairyland
71
Allstate
77
Midvale Home & Auto
77
Direct Auto
78
GAINSCO
82
Nationwide
85
Safeco
86
The General
89
Elephant
90
Liberty Mutual
90
CSAA
101
Bristol West
108
Foremost
127
AssuranceAmerica
141
State Auto
161
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Indianapolis: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as a liability-only policy but also covers any damage or hospital expenses for you and your vehicle. Collision and comprehensive coverages can pay to repair or replace your vehicle, but you’ll have to meet your deductible amount before your insurance starts paying.
If you have a high-value car, or if you would find it expensive and difficult to replace or repair your car if it were wrecked, you may want to consider full coverage. In Indianapolis, full coverage costs an average of $158 per month, but you might find better rates with the following insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
58
State Farm
62
USAA
66
GEICO
68
Clearcover
71
American Family
92
Travelers
103
Progressive
116
Midvale Home & Auto
126
Nationwide
126
Farmers
128
Elephant
135
Direct Auto
140
National General
141
GAINSCO
144
Allstate
145
Safeco
154
CSAA
182
AssuranceAmerica
192
Dairyland
192
Liberty Mutual
200
The General
202
State Auto
226
Bristol West
237
Foremost
269
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
To drive legally in Indiana, you need to have at least a liability-only car insurance policy covering bodily injuries and property damage.[1] You’re also required to have uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, though you’re allowed to reject this by putting it in writing (your insurer can explain how to do that).
Just keep in mind if you do, there’s a risk. If you’re in an accident and the other driver’s insurance won’t cover all the damages, you could end up paying for hospital or repair bills yourself because you rejected the uninsured motorist coverage.
The table below spells out the minimum requirements you’ll need to meet for your car insurance coverage. Again, you can inform your insurer that you reject the uninsured and underinsured coverage as long as you do so in writing.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000/$50,000
Uninsured motorist property damage
$25,000
Underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000/$50,000
In addition to meeting the minimum-coverage requirements outlined above, you may also want to consider adding the following coverages:
Collision coverage
This pays for damage to your car caused by crashing into a car or object.
Comprehensive coverage
This pays claims for non-collision damage to your car. For example, if a tree branch falls on your car’s roof, comprehensive insurance would pay to repair it.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, this coverage pays your medical bills related to an accident, regardless of who caused it.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Nearly 16% of motorists in Indiana drive without insurance, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. If you get into a collision with one of them, your UI/UIM coverage can help bridge any financial gap between your actual costs and a payout from the other driver’s insurance company.
Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on the road — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or a DUI — it can translate into higher premiums. Insurers can see one incident as the start of a bad pattern, and they may raise your premiums in case more expensive problems occur. The good news is that if you drive fo a few years without an incident, insurers will usually lower your rates.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how having an incident on your record can affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.
Find Coverage for Every Driving Record
Compare quotes from top insurance companies in Indianapolis
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Indianapolis may be famous for its Indy 500, but the police frown on motorists treating I-465 like their own Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you’re caught speeding, your premiums may climb. In fact, the overall average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket in Indianapolis is $174 per month.
Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay for auto insurance in Indianapolis with a speeding ticket on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
78
42
State Farm
80
43
USAA
86
46
GEICO
89
47
Clearcover
100
69
American Family
122
65
Travelers
137
86
Progressive
158
83
Nationwide
166
112
Farmers
168
89
Elephant
178
119
GAINSCO
184
105
National General
186
87
Allstate
189
100
Direct Auto
189
105
Safeco
218
122
CSAA
246
137
Dairyland
259
96
AssuranceAmerica
267
196
The General
274
121
Liberty Mutual
281
127
Bristol West
316
144
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
You can expect at-fault accidents to push your car insurance rates higher. Indianapolis drivers with a ticket on their records pay a monthly average of $115 for liability-only insurance and $232 for full coverage.
Here’s a look at how an accident on your record could affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
79
42
State Farm
83
44
USAA
89
47
GEICO
92
49
Clearcover
114
78
American Family
125
67
Travelers
141
89
Progressive
162
85
Nationwide
171
116
Farmers
172
92
Elephant
184
123
GAINSCO
191
109
National General
194
91
Allstate
195
104
Direct Auto
195
109
Safeco
226
126
CSAA
259
144
Dairyland
265
98
AssuranceAmerica
270
198
The General
282
124
Liberty Mutual
289
130
Bristol West
320
146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your premiums to go way up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.
While Indianapolis drivers with clean motor vehicle records pay a monthly average of just $118, those with a DUI see an average of $196. The table below shows what you would pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Indianapolis if you have a DUI on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
93
50
State Farm
100
53
USAA
106
56
GEICO
109
58
Clearcover
114
79
American Family
148
79
Travelers
166
104
Progressive
186
98
Nationwide
202
137
Farmers
206
109
Elephant
217
145
Direct Auto
225
125
National General
227
106
GAINSCO
231
132
Allstate
233
124
Safeco
247
138
CSAA
292
162
AssuranceAmerica
309
227
Dairyland
309
114
Liberty Mutual
321
145
The General
325
143
Bristol West
381
174
Foremost
432
204
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis seniors
Insurers calculate your insurance premiums by examining many different factors, including your age. Generally, senior drivers have the lowest rates of any age group, averaging $79 per month in Indianapolis.
But if you’re 75 or older, you can expect your premiums to begin to climb. This is because statistics show older drivers are involved in more accidents and suffer more severe injuries when an accident occurs. If you live in Indianapolis and are a senior, the table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your auto insurance premiums.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
29
16
State Farm
30
16
GEICO
36
19
USAA
36
19
American Family
46
24
Progressive
49
26
Clearcover
55
38
Travelers
55
35
Nationwide
59
40
Farmers
66
35
Elephant
74
50
Direct Auto
75
42
Allstate
79
42
National General
87
40
GAINSCO
93
53
AssuranceAmerica
96
70
Safeco
100
56
Dairyland
111
41
Liberty Mutual
112
50
The General
123
54
Bristol West
133
61
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis teens
You may be a teenager who aced your driver’s test and is as safe a driver as they come, but insurers will still charge you higher premiums than older, more experienced drivers. Fortunately, teenagers have ways to offset the financial pain of high insurance rates.
For instance, insurers charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents' policy as opposed to getting their own insurance policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model could also help your rates. And if you report your good grades, you could qualify for a good student discount.
On average, teen drivers pay $134 per month for liability-only insurance in Indianapolis and $271 for a full-coverage policy. If you’re a teen driver living in Indianapolis, the table below shows what you’d pay, on average, for your insurance premiums.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
95
51
State Farm
104
56
GEICO
105
56
USAA
107
57
Clearcover
125
86
American Family
154
82
Travelers
183
115
Progressive
205
108
Nationwide
212
143
Elephant
219
146
Farmers
219
116
Allstate
251
133
Direct Auto
251
140
GAINSCO
254
144
National General
264
123
Safeco
271
151
CSAA
301
167
Dairyland
306
113
The General
317
140
Liberty Mutual
332
149
AssuranceAmerica
363
267
Bristol West
387
176
Foremost
473
223
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Indianapolis
A number of factors go into determining the car insurance rates you’re offered, including your:
Age
Gender
Driving record
Location
Type of car
Amount of coverage
ZIP code
To increase your chances of obtaining the lowest quote possible, follow these strategies:
Compare quotes. Obtain quotes from several car insurance companies, and compare them against one another.
Increase your deductible. Raising your full-coverage deductible from, say, $250 to $1,000 typically lowers your car insurance costs because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. However, be sure to never set a deductible above what you can afford should you need to file a claim.
Bundle coverage. Your insurance company might provide a discount if you buy at least two policies, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.
Explore discounts. You may be able to score a discount if you maintain a clean driving record or complete a defensive driving course. You can also inquire with your company to see if it has any discount agreements with certain insurers.
Find Car Insurance in Indianapolis
Rates start as low as $31/mo. for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Indianapolis car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Indiana, allow insurers to consider credit scores. Insurers have concluded that your credit score is a sign of how safe a driver you are. As such, if you have an excellent or good credit score, you’ll often enjoy far lower insurance premiums than a person with a poor credit score.
The table below shows how Indianapolis drivers’ insurance premiums are affected by credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Indianapolis?
While car insurance in Indianapolis is more expensive than in the rest of the state, it’s still cheaper than the national average. The U.S. national car insurance average for liability-only coverage is $170 a month, and full coverage is $253. In Indianapolis, the average rate is $78 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage.
More cities in Indiana
How does car insurance in Indianapolis stack up against other cities across the state? The table below gives you an idea.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Indianapolis car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information on car insurance in Indianapolis? The answers below can help you find the best rates in the Circle City.
How much is car insurance in Indianapolis?
In Indianapolis, the average rate is $78 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This makes Indianapolis the most expensive city in Indiana, according to Insurify data. However, these rates fall below the national averages.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Indianapolis?
Indianapolis drivers will find the lowest rates with $Auto-Owners, which averages $31 per month for liability coverage and $58 for full-coverage car insurance. State Farm and USAA also offer cheap liability insurance, averaging $33 and $35 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Indianapolis?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA rank as the top insurers in Indiana. In addition to providing low rates, each insurer has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 or better. All three firms also have commendable scores for financial stability.
What does car insurance in Indianapolis typically cover?
Liability-only coverage in Indiana must meet the state’s minimum requirements of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and uninsured motorist bodily injury, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability and uninsured motorist property damage, and $50,000 in underinsured motorist bodily injury. But you can add on to these coverages with full coverage or other insurance add-ons.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.