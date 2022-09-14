Cheapest car insurance for Indianapolis drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on the road — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or a DUI — it can translate into higher premiums. Insurers can see one incident as the start of a bad pattern, and they may raise your premiums in case more expensive problems occur. The good news is that if you drive fo a few years without an incident, insurers will usually lower your rates.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how having an incident on your record can affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Indianapolis may be famous for its Indy 500, but the police frown on motorists treating I-465 like their own Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you’re caught speeding, your premiums may climb. In fact, the overall average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket in Indianapolis is $174 per month.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay for auto insurance in Indianapolis with a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 78 42 State Farm 80 43 USAA 86 46 GEICO 89 47 Clearcover 100 69 American Family 122 65 Travelers 137 86 Progressive 158 83 Nationwide 166 112 Farmers 168 89 Elephant 178 119 GAINSCO 184 105 National General 186 87 Allstate 189 100 Direct Auto 189 105 Safeco 218 122 CSAA 246 137 Dairyland 259 96 AssuranceAmerica 267 196 The General 274 121 Liberty Mutual 281 127 Bristol West 316 144 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

You can expect at-fault accidents to push your car insurance rates higher. Indianapolis drivers with a ticket on their records pay a monthly average of $115 for liability-only insurance and $232 for full coverage.

Here’s a look at how an accident on your record could affect your auto rates in Indianapolis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 79 42 State Farm 83 44 USAA 89 47 GEICO 92 49 Clearcover 114 78 American Family 125 67 Travelers 141 89 Progressive 162 85 Nationwide 171 116 Farmers 172 92 Elephant 184 123 GAINSCO 191 109 National General 194 91 Allstate 195 104 Direct Auto 195 109 Safeco 226 126 CSAA 259 144 Dairyland 265 98 AssuranceAmerica 270 198 The General 282 124 Liberty Mutual 289 130 Bristol West 320 146 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your premiums to go way up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

While Indianapolis drivers with clean motor vehicle records pay a monthly average of just $118, those with a DUI see an average of $196. The table below shows what you would pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Indianapolis if you have a DUI on your record.