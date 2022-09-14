Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies charge more after driving incidents to hedge their bets against future claims. Driving incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. In the case of a DUI, the company may refuse to cover a driver altogether.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects the rates you pay in Panama City.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can be an indication of how safe a driver you are. Insurers believe the more you speed, the more likely you are to become involved in other risky behaviors.

The average cost of insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $222 per month in Panama City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 50 57 GEICO 52 60 Hugo 56 73 Allstate 88 102 Safeco 96 122 Mile Auto 98 128 Travelers 104 123 Mercury 109 148 Liberty Mutual 115 145 Direct Auto 117 141 Progressive 132 161 Infinity 148 178 Dairyland 158 191 AssuranceAmerica 172 215 Bristol West 204 243 National General 227 266 The General 233 283 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents can be among the most expensive claims an insurer must pay. And while accidents do happen, your insurer is apt to look at you as being higher-risk — and potentially more expensive — if you have an accident on your record.

The average cost of car insurance with an accident on your record is $239 per month in Panama City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 50 62 GEICO 52 65 Hugo 56 70 Allstate 88 110 Safeco 96 132 Mile Auto 98 138 Travelers 104 132 Mercury 109 158 Liberty Mutual 115 156 Direct Auto 117 152 Progressive 132 172 Infinity 148 178 Dairyland 158 203 AssuranceAmerica 172 226 Bristol West 204 256 National General 227 291 The General 233 303 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is a dealbreaker for many insurance companies. Not only are they life-threatening for everyone the impaired driver encounters, but they’re also expensive for both the driver committing the DUI and the company insuring the driver.

Many insurance companies will drop drivers after their first offense, but GEICO, Farmers, and Travelers will insure a Florida driver, giving them a second chance. The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Panama City is $276 per month.