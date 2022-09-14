>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Davenport, Florida (2024)

With liability-only rates of $68 per month, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Davenport.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Davenport is $261, slightly higher than the state average of $257 and much higher than the national average of $158.

Davenport’s close proximity to Walt Disney World, which sees more than 40 million visitors each year, may help explain why auto insurance in this small Florida city is above the national average. More people on the road increases the risk of accidents. Florida is also one of the few no-fault states, which can drive up the cost of car insurance.

Learn how to compare car insurance quotes and find the most affordable insurance coverage in Davenport.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance in Davenport costs an average of $206 per month, and a full-coverage policy costs $313 per month.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Davenport.

  • The Sunshine State follows no-fault insurance laws, and drivers must carry a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Davenport

The cost of car insurance depends on several factors, including your age, gender, location, the type of car you drive, how often you drive, and how clean your driving record is. The auto insurance policy that’s right for you will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Comparing several insurance companies before you make a selection can help you find the right insurance for you and save you money.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Customer satisfaction
GEICO4.2$83$72Affordable rates
Hugo3.3$103$77On-demand car insurance
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. Today, State Farm offers banking, investment, and insurance products, including auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, home insurance, life insurance, and small-business insurance. The company also has several discounts geared toward students, teen drivers, and safe drivers. State Farm took the top spot for overall customer satisfaction in Florida, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts for drivers younger than 25

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Might not be the cheapest insurance for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for affordable rates: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and has been in business since 1936. Today, GEICO offers a wide selection of insurance products, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, property insurance, boat insurance, business insurance, and auto insurance. GEICO has strong customer service satisfaction ratings, tying for first place for usage-based insurance with Progressive and State Farm, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Wide selection of discounts

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for on-demand car insurance: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

Hugo is relatively new to the insurance scene, founded in August 2020 in Illinois. It launched in Florida in December 2021. With Hugo Insurance, you only pay for the days you drive. Hugo’s Flex Plan allows you to purchase insurance for the days, weeks, or months you intend to drive. You don’t pay for the days you don’t use. You can also purchase more robust insurance policies with Hugo’s Unlimited Basic and Unlimited Full plans.

Ventajas

  • Short-term policies available

  • Pay-as-you-drive liability insurance coverage

Contras

  • Available in only 13 states

  • No discounts, and coverage options are limited

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Davenport

Auto insurance companies consider a variety of factors when calculating your insurance premiums, including your age, gender, ZIP code, the type of vehicle you drive, and how clean your driving record is.

If your goal is to keep your insurance as affordable as possible, follow these tips:[1]

  • Maintain a clean driving record. As a general rule of thumb, the cleaner your record, the lower your premium. If you’ve been in accidents or have serious traffic violations, you can expect to pay more.

  • Increase your deductible. You can save money on your insurance by raising the deductible. But make sure you’re comfortable with the amount you choose because you’ll have to pay it to process a claim.

  • Drive a safe car. If you drive a car with high-quality safety equipment, you might qualify for discounts with some car insurance companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Davenport: State Farm

Most states require drivers to have liability insurance. Liability-only car insurance includes bodily injury and property damage insurance. Bodily injury liability covers the cost of the other driver’s medical bills if they’re injured in an accident you cause. Property damage liability covers others if you’re the at-fault driver and cause damage to another vehicle or property.

Liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or damage to your vehicle if you cause an accident.

Liability-only car insurance in Davenport costs $206 per month, on average. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance rates in Davenport for liability-only auto coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$68
GEICO$70
Hugo$77
Allstate$119
Mile Auto$129
Safeco$139
Travelers$141
Mercury$152
Liberty Mutual$159
Direct Auto$163
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport: State Farm

If you want to ensure you and your vehicle are covered in a car accident, you can purchase full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers the costs of damages to your vehicle if you crash into another vehicle or object. Comprehensive insurance covers you against non-collision events, such as theft or damages from a fire, flood, hail, or falling rock.

Full-coverage car insurance in Davenport, Florida, costs an average of $313 per month. Check out the following table for the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$80
GEICO$82
Hugo$85
Allstate$137
Travelers$164
Mercury$177
Mile Auto$179
Safeco$191
GAINSCO$217
Liberty Mutual$238
Estimate your Davenport car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida drivers are required to carry a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL) coverage. PIP insurance provides coverage for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.[2] PDL insurance pays for damages you, or someone driving your car, cause to another person’s property.

Florida is one of 12 states with no-fault insurance laws.[3] This means drivers have to file bodily injury claims with their own insurance agency, regardless of who caused the accident. In at-fault states, the driver who caused the accident is responsible for the other people’s injuries.

In Florida, you must have continuous coverage even if you aren’t driving your vehicle or it’s inoperable. You’re required to surrender your license plate before you cancel your car insurance.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000
Property damage liability$10,000

If you want to have extra protection, you can purchase additional insurance coverage, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damages to your car if you cause an accident with another vehicle or if you hit an object such as a pole or tree. It also covers rollover accidents and pothole damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers your vehicle against non-collision damages, such as fire, hail, or falling rocks. It also covers your vehicle if it is stolen.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the factors that insurance companies consider when calculating your premiums.[4] Incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents demonstrate a higher level of risk to insurers, which can cause your insurance rates to increase.

The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your car insurance rates.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm687884103
GEICO708188106
Hugo769996105
Allstate118137148179
Safeco130166179197
Mile Auto132172186208
Travelers141167179213
Mercury147200213229
Liberty Mutual155196210235
Direct Auto158190205239
Progressive178217232269
Infinity200240240303
Dairyland213257274322
AssuranceAmerica232290304351
Bristol West275327345416
National General306359392463
The General314381409475
Average cost of car insurance by age

Teen drivers typically have higher insurance premiums. This is because they carry the highest level of risk. Young drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[5] Distracted driving, speeding, and a lack of experience are all factors that contribute to teen risk.

Insurance premiums tend to decrease around age 25 and stay consistent if you can maintain a clean driving record. Some insurance companies even offer discounts for senior drivers 55 and over.[6] Then, around age 70, insurance rates start to increase again. People 70 and older may experience age-related changes that might affect their driving ability. This age demographic is also more likely than middle-aged drivers to die if they’re involved in a crash.[7]

The following table shows average monthly insurance quotes for Davenport drivers of different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$481
20s$357
30s$311
40s$300
50s$279
60s$259
70s$269
Davenport car insurance quotes by credit tier

In the state of Florida, insurance agents can use customer credit histories, among other factors, to determine auto policy premiums. Excellent or good credit demonstrates that you’re more likely to make your monthly payments. Poor credit may indicate a higher level of risk to insurance companies.

Here are the average monthly quotes for each of the following credit tiers in Davenport, FL.

Rates by Credit Tier

Davenport car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Davenport, Florida, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Davenport?

    Car insurance in Davenport costs an average of $206 per month for liability-only coverage and $313 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Davenport?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Davenport, with a monthly liability rate of $68. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap liability-only coverage in Davenport, with monthly rates of $70 and $77, respectively. But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, vehicle type, and chosen coverage levels.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Davenport?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, low rates, and superior financial strength ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Davenport, FL. Other top insurers to consider include GEICO and Hugo.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
