¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Fort Smith, Arkansas, is $251 for full coverage and $148 for liability-only coverage. However, car insurance rates depend on various factors, like your age, vehicle, driving history, credit score, and gender.[1]
The best car insurance companies in Fort Smith have low rates, excellent coverage options, multiple discounts, and good third-party ratings. To select the right car insurance company for you, it’s important to consider your personal needs and budget.
Datos Breves
Safeco has the cheapest average liability-only rates in Fort Smith, at $81 a month.
Drivers in Fort Smith pay cheaper average rates than other Arkansas cities, according to Insurify data.
Teenagers and drivers younger than 25 pay the highest rates for car insurance on average in Fort Smith.
Best car insurance companies in Fort Smith
The best car insurance company is different for every driver. However, the top insurers stand out for their low rates, comprehensive coverage options, and unique discounts. In the table below, you can see the best car insurance companies in Fort Smith, based on Insurify’s in-depth review.
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Insurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Liberty Mutual
Best Overall
$120
3.8
Nationwide
Best Value
N/A
4.1
Safeco
Most Affordable
$81
3.8
Midvale Home & Auto
Teen drivers
N/A
3.2
The General
Senior drivers
$164
3.4
Direct Auto
Military members
$135
3.2
Dairyland
High-risk drivers
$159
3.3
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$189/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
Liberty Mutual is one of the largest car insurance companies on the market. It offers an excellent selection of discounts and more than a dozen coverage options, including some unique add-ons, like teacher’s auto insurance and guaranteed lifetime car repairs. It also has a free mobile app where you can manage your policy and view your insurance ID cards.
Best value car insurance in Fort Smith: Nationwide
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$123/mo
In business since 1925, Nationwide is one of the largest insurers, and sells car, homeowners, life insurance, umbrella insurance, and more. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive, Nationwide provides optional coverages such as towing and labor, rental car, and gap. The company also offers accident forgiveness, and a vanishing deductible that lowers your deductible for each year you drive safely. Nationwide has an A+ rating from A.M. Best for financial stability, and an only slightly higher-than-expected number of customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Numerous discount and savings opportunities
SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers)
Contras
Not available in every state
Some discounts and programs not available in all states
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
Nationwide has an Insurify Quality Score of 4.1 out of 5, which is the highest rating out of the best Fort Smith car insurance companies. Nationwide’s average full-coverage premium is well below the citywide average, and it provides excellent value for your money, with many discounts and coverage options. It also has a pay-per-mile program called SmartMiles, which is ideal for infrequent drivers who want to save money on their policies.
Most affordable car insurance in Fort Smith: Safeco
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith, based on Insurify’s quote data analysis. Its average premiums for minimum coverage and full coverage are significantly less than the citywide average rates. Safeco also offers great coverage options, including roadside assistance and new-car replacement.
Best car insurance in Fort Smith for teen drivers: Midvale Home & Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$87/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale offers auto and home insurance. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive coverages, Midvale also offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance. Discounts are pretty standard for the industry, including good student, multi-vehicle, multi-product, and pay-in-full discounts. Midvale as an excellent (A) rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index are only slightly higher than expected for the industry.
Ventajas
Backed by the financial strength of American Family
Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available
Contras
Can’t get a quote online – must call an agent
Poor customer reviews with Better Business Bureau
Midvale Home & Auto is a good insurance company for teen drivers in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The company offers several discounts for students, including savings for students with good grades and students who attend school at least 100 miles from home and don’t have access to a vehicle.
Best car insurance in Fort Smith for senior drivers: The General
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$117/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$240/mo
Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General is an provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers and those with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Available discounts include bundling, good student, multiple drivers, and more. The General has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a slightly higher than expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. The company also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating it’s financially stable.
Ventajas
Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers or those with violations
Senior drivers in Fort Smith might consider a car insurance policy from The General. The company makes it easy to get a policy online or over the phone with an agent. You can also schedule a call if you have questions about purchasing a policy or how auto insurance works.
Best car insurance in Fort Smith for military members: Direct Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$99/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$202/mo
For a little more than 20 years, Direct Auto has specialized in providing insurance for non-standard drivers who may struggle to find affordable coverage elsewhere, and to drivers who need SR-22 certification. Today, the company sells car, motorcycle, and term life insurance, car insurance in Mexico, roadside assistance, and vehicle protection plans. Direct operates in just 16 states. The company has an A+ rating from A.M. Best for financial and credit strength, but nearly 35 times the number of expected complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Customers can bundle car insurance with other auto-related products
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
Direct Auto sells affordable auto insurance to military personnel. If you’re actively serving, you can save up to 25% on your auto insurance policy. The company also offers a variety of other discounts, including savings for homeowners, affinity group members, good students, and bundling your policies.
Best car insurance in Fort Smith for high-risk drivers: Dairyland
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$219/mo
Dairyland began as a regional company in Wisconsin in 1953, selling car insurance to drivers who couldn’t get standard coverage. Acquired by Sentry in 1966, Dairyland now sells auto, motorcycle, and off-road insurance nationwide, and still caters to non-standard drivers. The company also sells renters, RV, and life insurance, and car insurance in Mexico. Although Dairyland has many positive customer comments on review websites, it has a slightly higher-than-average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index. A.M. Best, however, gives the company an A+ rating for financial stability and credit.
Ventajas
Many positive customer reviews
Provides coverage to drivers who may not be able to get it elsewhere
Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified
Expensive Rates!
I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.
Dairyland specializes in insuring high-risk drivers, including those with DUIs and other serious violations on their records. Dairyland’s average rates are higher than other insurers in the city, but it offers several discounts to potentially lower your premiums. Dairyland also offers some endorsements you can purchase for more tailored protection.
How Insurify rates car insurance companies
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this information, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Fort Smith drivers.
How to shop for the best car insurance in Fort Smith
Keep several considerations in mind as you shop for car insurance in Fort Smith to help you compare quotes and find the best rates. Here are some tips for getting the best car insurance:
Decide what coverage you need. If you want to customize your car insurance policy, look for insurers that offer the coverage you want, like accident forgiveness or gap insurance.
Read customer reviews. Read customer reviews online as you evaluate insurance companies. You can find reviews on insurers’ websites or on third-party sites, like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Trustpilot.
Consider value. The company with the cheapest rates isn’t necessarily the best. Compare your quotes to the other benefits the company offers, like good discounts or highly rated customer service.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith
Car insurance rates are personalized for each driver. Follow these steps to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith for your situation:
Look for discounts. Pay attention to the discounts that each insurer offers. Also, double-check that relevant discounts are available in your state.
Get multiple rate quotes. Get quotes from several companies before purchasing a policy. Make sure to get quotes for the same type and amount of coverage.
Choose high deductibles. If you get a full-coverage policy, choosing high deductibles will lower your monthly premium. Make sure you can afford to pay the deductible out of pocket when you file a claim.
Adjust coverages. You probably won’t need comprehensive or collision insurance if you drive an older vehicle. Talk to an insurance agent to determine if a full-coverage policy or a liability-only policy is best for you.
Liability-only vs. full-coverage insurance in Fort Smith
Arkansas requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability auto insurance.[2] This policy pays for another driver’s bodily injuries and property damage when you cause an accident. If you have an older vehicle with a low value, liability-only insurance may be sufficient.
However, if you want more protection, you should consider full-coverage insurance, which includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers your car repairs after an accident you cause, while comprehensive covers damages to your vehicle after noncollision events, like natural disasters, theft, vandalism, and falling objects.
Full coverage is usually optional, but lessors and lenders may require it for drivers who lease or finance their vehicles. Even if you own your car, having full-coverage insurance is a good choice because it provides more complete coverage.[3]
Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than minimum coverage, but rates vary based on the insurance company. For example, the average full-coverage premium from Liberty Mutual is 32% more expensive than Nationwide’s average full-coverage rate. Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance in Arkansas by policy type.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
$81
$149
Nationwide
N/A
$180
Direct Auto
$135
$181
Midvale Home & Auto
N/A
$219
Hallmark
$129
$232
Liberty Mutual
$120
$238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Arkansas car insurance rates by driving and accident history
For example, drivers in Fort Smith with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of 44% more for car insurance than drivers with clean records. And you can expect your premiums to increase by 99% if you have a DUI compared to a clean record. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes for the cheapest car insurance in Arkansas based on driving records and accident history.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
At-Fault Accident
DUI
Speeding Ticket
Safeco
$149
$214
$297
$200
Nationwide
$180
$257
$358
$241
Direct Auto
$181
$259
$361
$243
Midvale Home & Auto
$219
$313
$436
$293
Hallmark
$232
$332
$462
$311
Liberty Mutual
$238
$340
$474
$319
Dairyland
$278
$397
$553
$372
The General
$278
$398
$553
$373
Bristol West
$359
$514
$715
$482
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Your age affects the cost of your car insurance in Fort Smith. In general, young drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance — $320 a month for teenagers and $227 a month for drivers younger than 25, on average. Premiums usually decrease as drivers get older, dropping to $107 a month on average for drivers in their 60s, and start to increase again for drivers in their 70s. The table below shows the average monthly premiums for drivers in different age groups.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Smith?
The average car insurance premiums in the U.S. are $253 per month for full coverage and $170 per month for liability-only coverage. The average rates in Fort Smith, which are $251 for full coverage and $148 for liability-only coverage, are slightly cheaper than the U.S. national average.
Compared to other cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith’s premiums are more affordable. For example, Little Rock’s average monthly rate is 24% higher than Fort Smith’s.
Car insurance premiums vary by location and ZIP code. Factors like the number of drivers, accident rates, and vehicle theft rates can all contribute to car insurance premiums in specific places.[1]
The following table illustrates how Fort Smith’s average car insurance premiums compare to other cities in Arkansas.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Fort Smith
Benton
$201
1%
Springdale
$208
4%
Fayetteville
$210
5%
Jacksonville
$213
7%
Conway
$212
6%
Little Rock
$247
24%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fort Smith car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on the best gap insurance in Arkansas and these FAQs to learn more about getting the best and cheapest auto insurance in Fort Smith.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith?
The cheapest car insurance companies for Fort Smith drivers are Safeco, Nationwide, and Direct Auto, based on Insurify’s analysis of quotes. However, the cheapest insurer is different for everyone, based on factors like age, gender, and driving record. To find the most affordable insurance for your situation, you should compare multiple quotes.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Arkansas?
Drivers in Arkansas are required to carry at least 25/50/25 liability insurance. This includes $25,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per person, $50,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $25,000 for property damage liability coverage per accident.[2]
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Smith?
The best car insurance company in Fort Smith is Liberty Mutual. The company has an above-average J.D. Power rating for overall customer satisfaction in the Central region, and it has an A rating from A.M. Best for financial strength.[5][6] Liberty Mutual’s average rates in Fort Smith are $120 for liability-only insurance and $238 for full-coverage insurance, which is below average. Nationwide and Safeco are also excellent car insurance companies in Fort Smith.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Fort Smith?
The average car insurance premiums in Fort Smith are $251 per month for full coverage and $148 per month for liability-only coverage. However, your premium will depend on a variety of factors, like your age, credit score, driving record, vehicle type, and insurance company.[1]
Is Arkansas a no-fault state?
No. Arkansas is an at-fault state, not a no-fault state. This means that drivers responsible for car accidents are liable for the injuries and property damage they cause.[7]
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
