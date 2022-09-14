Best car insurance companies in Fort Smith

The best car insurance company is different for every driver. However, the top insurers stand out for their low rates, comprehensive coverage options, and unique discounts. In the table below, you can see the best car insurance companies in Fort Smith, based on Insurify’s in-depth review.

Insurance Company Best For Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Insurify Quality Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. Liberty Mutual Best Overall $120 3.8 Nationwide Best Value N/A 4.1 Safeco Most Affordable $81 3.8 Midvale Home & Auto Teen drivers N/A 3.2 The General Senior drivers $164 3.4 Direct Auto Military members $135 3.2 Dairyland High-risk drivers $159 3.3 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado. Puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros. Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best car insurance overall: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.8 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 819 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 77 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 189 /mo Overview In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber. Pros and cons Ventajas Wide range of available discounts

Accident forgiveness available Contras Many negative reviews and customer complaints

Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average Reviews Read our Liberty Mutual review Verified Kevin - April 20, 2024 Affordable Rates They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke. Verified Christine - April 20, 2024 I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month. Verified Gregory - April 18, 2024 Changing Carriers!!! Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!! Previous 1 2 3 4 … 18 Next

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest car insurance companies on the market. It offers an excellent selection of discounts and more than a dozen coverage options, including some unique add-ons, like teacher’s auto insurance and guaranteed lifetime car repairs. It also has a free mobile app where you can manage your policy and view your insurance ID cards.

Best value car insurance in Fort Smith: Nationwide

Nationwide Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 4.3 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 815 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 60 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 123 /mo Overview In business since 1925, Nationwide is one of the largest insurers, and sells car, homeowners, life insurance, umbrella insurance, and more. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive, Nationwide provides optional coverages such as towing and labor, rental car, and gap. The company also offers accident forgiveness, and a vanishing deductible that lowers your deductible for each year you drive safely. Nationwide has an A+ rating from A.M. Best for financial stability, and an only slightly higher-than-expected number of customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. Pros and cons Ventajas Numerous discount and savings opportunities

SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers) Contras Not available in every state

Some discounts and programs not available in all states Reviews Read our Nationwide review Verified Richard - April 19, 2024 Overpricing the Customer They are better than most, but a little pricey. Verified Janet - April 18, 2024 Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired. Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired. Verified Antoinette - April 8, 2024 Nationwide is not on your side My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents. Previous 1 2 3 4 5 6 Next

Nationwide has an Insurify Quality Score of 4.1 out of 5, which is the highest rating out of the best Fort Smith car insurance companies. Nationwide’s average full-coverage premium is well below the citywide average, and it provides excellent value for your money, with many discounts and coverage options. It also has a pay-per-mile program called SmartMiles, which is ideal for infrequent drivers who want to save money on their policies.

Most affordable car insurance in Fort Smith: Safeco

Safeco Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.8 JD Power J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale. 825 Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 52 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 118 /mo Overview Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability. Pros and cons Ventajas Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free

Many options for customizing car insurance Contras Limited number of discounts

Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service Reviews Read our Safeco review Verified Gary - April 13, 2024 Excellent A very good auto insurance company. Verified Tammy - April 8, 2024 Bad The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof. Verified Carol - April 6, 2024 It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship. It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship. Previous 1 2 3 4 5 Next

Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith, based on Insurify’s quote data analysis. Its average premiums for minimum coverage and full coverage are significantly less than the citywide average rates. Safeco also offers great coverage options, including roadside assistance and new-car replacement.

Best car insurance in Fort Smith for teen drivers: Midvale Home & Auto

Midvale Home & Auto Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.7 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 87 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 154 /mo Overview Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale offers auto and home insurance. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive coverages, Midvale also offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance. Discounts are pretty standard for the industry, including good student, multi-vehicle, multi-product, and pay-in-full discounts. Midvale as an excellent (A) rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index are only slightly higher than expected for the industry. Pros and cons Ventajas Backed by the financial strength of American Family

Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available Contras Can’t get a quote online – must call an agent

Poor customer reviews with Better Business Bureau

Midvale Home & Auto is a good insurance company for teen drivers in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The company offers several discounts for students, including savings for students with good grades and students who attend school at least 100 miles from home and don’t have access to a vehicle.

Best car insurance in Fort Smith for senior drivers: The General

The General Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.3 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 117 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 240 /mo Overview Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General is an provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers and those with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Available discounts include bundling, good student, multiple drivers, and more. The General has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a slightly higher than expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. The company also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating it’s financially stable. Pros and cons Ventajas Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers or those with violations

SR-22 filing available in most states Contras Not available in all states

Mixed reviews for customer service Reviews Read our The General review Verified Amber - April 22, 2024 Disappointed I was overcharged. Verified Jaime - April 20, 2024 Too expensive It's too expensive for me. Verified Eric - April 20, 2024 No Extremely overpriced. Previous 1 2 3 4 … 9 Next

Senior drivers in Fort Smith might consider a car insurance policy from The General. The company makes it easy to get a policy online or over the phone with an agent. You can also schedule a call if you have questions about purchasing a policy or how auto insurance works.

Best car insurance in Fort Smith for military members: Direct Auto

Direct Auto Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.3 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 99 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 202 /mo Overview For a little more than 20 years, Direct Auto has specialized in providing insurance for non-standard drivers who may struggle to find affordable coverage elsewhere, and to drivers who need SR-22 certification. Today, the company sells car, motorcycle, and term life insurance, car insurance in Mexico, roadside assistance, and vehicle protection plans. Direct operates in just 16 states. The company has an A+ rating from A.M. Best for financial and credit strength, but nearly 35 times the number of expected complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index. Pros and cons Ventajas Customers can bundle car insurance with other auto-related products Contras Not available in all states Reviews Read our Direct Auto review Verified Joshua - April 23, 2024 I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents. I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents. Verified Chudney - April 21, 2024 Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor. Verified Peter - April 18, 2024 Total Rip-off I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off. Previous 1 2 3 4 5 6 Next

Direct Auto sells affordable auto insurance to military personnel. If you’re actively serving, you can save up to 25% on your auto insurance policy. The company also offers a variety of other discounts, including savings for homeowners, affinity group members, good students, and bundling your policies.

Best car insurance in Fort Smith for high-risk drivers: Dairyland

Dairyland Compare Quotes Compare personalized, real-time quotes IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. 3.3 A.M. Best A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor). A+ Liability Only Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages. $ 95 /mo Full Coverage Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible. $ 219 /mo Overview Dairyland began as a regional company in Wisconsin in 1953, selling car insurance to drivers who couldn’t get standard coverage. Acquired by Sentry in 1966, Dairyland now sells auto, motorcycle, and off-road insurance nationwide, and still caters to non-standard drivers. The company also sells renters, RV, and life insurance, and car insurance in Mexico. Although Dairyland has many positive customer comments on review websites, it has a slightly higher-than-average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index. A.M. Best, however, gives the company an A+ rating for financial stability and credit. Pros and cons Ventajas Many positive customer reviews

Provides coverage to drivers who may not be able to get it elsewhere Contras More complaints than expected with the NAIC

Rates tend to be higher than competitors Reviews Read our Dairyland review Verified Laura - April 15, 2024 Ok Very good Verified Michael - April 13, 2024 Avoid Dairyland Insurance Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous. Verified Melvin - April 11, 2024 Expensive Rates! I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives. Previous 1 2 3 Next

Dairyland specializes in insuring high-risk drivers, including those with DUIs and other serious violations on their records. Dairyland’s average rates are higher than other insurers in the city, but it offers several discounts to potentially lower your premiums. Dairyland also offers some endorsements you can purchase for more tailored protection.

How Insurify rates car insurance companies

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this information, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Fort Smith drivers.