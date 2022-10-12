Flood Zone X: What It Means for Your Flood Risk and Buying Insurance

Finding Your Flood Zone

If you already know your property’s flood zone code, read on for an explanation of key terms and what flood zone X means for your situation.

To find your property’s flood zone, head to FEMA ’s Flood Map Service Center, put in your address, and you’ll find that your property is assigned a flood zone code that indicates your property’s estimated flood risk. There are three basic FEMA flood zone types. Zone codes that begin with A or V are high-risk; C, B, and X are moderate- and low-risk; and D stands for undetermined. Flood zone risk is quantified by your annual chance of flooding —usually 1 in 100 or 1 in 500.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, draws the maps and sets the flood zones. These maps are referred to as f lood insurance rate maps, or FIRMs. Not only do they determine flood risk, but they’re also a good starting indicator of your flood insurance premium.