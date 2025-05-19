Europe Travel Insurance: What to Know

Optional coverages for Europe travel insurance

Some travel insurance companies offer optional coverages that you can add to your standard policy for an additional cost. These insurance riders can help you fill coverage gaps like the pre-existing conditions exclusion. Here are some common travel insurance add-ons to consider for your Europe trip:

Cancel for any reason

The trip cancellation coverage portion of your Europe travel insurance plan will specify the reasons you can cancel and get 100% reimbursed. For all other reasons your policy doesn’t name, you can buy cancel-for-any-reason insurance. This coverage doesn’t reimburse you for 100% of your loss.

Pre-existing medical condition waiver

If you qualify for this waiver, your upgraded insurance policy will cover certain medical conditions that you may have had prior to traveling. You��’ll need to meet requirements to get a pre-existing medical condition waiver, though, such as buying your policy no more than 14 or 15 days after making the initial payment on your trip.

Pet care benefit

Traveling with your pet in Europe can be a special experience for you both. This add-on protects your furry traveling companion if it gets sick or injured while on your trip. This coverage can also pay kenneling costs if an unexpected delay means you get home later than you planned.

Adventure activities

Most travel insurance policies won’t pay for injuries you incur while doing something high-risk, like skydiving or bungee jumping. But if adventurous fun is on your itinerary, this coverage can pay for any injuries you might sustain while engaging in a high-risk activity.