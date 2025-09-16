Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) offers an extensive list of insurance products and partners with Allianz Global Assistance to provide comprehensive travel coverage.[1]
The right travel insurance offers financial security before and during your trip. It can protect you if you need to cancel your vacation due to illness, experience flight delays, or require medical treatment while traveling.[2]
Here’s what you need to know about AAA travel insurance to help you compare travel insurance policies and decide if the coverage is right for you.
You can get an online travel quote with AAA in less than one minute.
You don’t need AAA membership to purchase a travel insurance policy.
AAA travel insurance earns strong reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website.
Our take on AAA travel insurance
AAA members and non-members can check out AAA travel insurance options. Getting a quote is quick and easy, and you can choose from several plans. Whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or with your family, AAA offers options to fit every type of trip.
Coverage includes trip cancellation, trip interruption, travel delay, emergency medical and dental, and more. Each plan also covers pre-existing conditions at various levels.
Travel insurance through Allianz, AAA’s travel partner, receives 4.1 out of 5 stars from Trustpilot and 4.4 out of 5 stars from the BBB. Customers on Reddit mention that they appreciate the quick and easy claims process and the friendly customer service representatives.
Pros and cons of AAA travel insurance
24/7 assistance hotline
Some plans cover pre-existing conditions
Free coverage for kids 17 and younger when traveling with a parent or grandparent
Coverage can vary between states
Low travel medical insurance with a limit of $75,000
No annual coverage option
AAA coverage for single trips
A single-trip policy may be your best bet if you travel only once or twice a year. The table below compares each plan’s various features and coverage based on a 35-year-old couple from Minnesota taking a weeklong trip to Italy valued at $5,500.
Plan and Features
TripProtect Deluxe
TripProtect Select
TripProtect Cancel Anytime
|Trip cancellation
|Up to purchase amount
|Up to purchase amount
|Up to purchase amount
|Trip interruption
|Up to 150% of purchase amount
|Up to 150% of purchase amount
|Up to 150% of purchase amount
|Pre-existing medical coverage limit
|$75,000
|$50,000
|$15,000
|Travel/trip delay coverage
|$1,600
|$800
|$800
|Trip change protector
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|Baggage coverage
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Baggage delay insurance
|$600
|$300
|$300
|Emergency medical/dental
|$75,000 ($750 dental care maximum)
|$50,000 ($750 dental care maximum)
|$25,000 ($750 dental care maximum)
|Emergency transportation
|$1 million
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Missed port of call
|$300
|$300
|$300
|Travel vaccine coverage
|$200
|$100
|$100
|Lost document replacement fee
|$75
|$50
|$50
|Vehicle return coverage
|$750
|$750
|$750
|24-hour hotline assistance
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Concierge
|Included
|Included
|Included
The TripProtect Deluxe plan has the highest coverage limits of the three plans. It features up to 100% trip cancellation reimbursement with a $200,000 maximum. This plan also includes primary emergency medical benefits with a maximum of $75,000 per insured traveler. You don’t have to pay deductibles or copays when you travel 50 miles or more from home.
If you’re a parent or grandparent traveling with kids, the plan includes them for free if they’re 17 or younger.
TripProtect Select is the most versatile plan for various travelers and trips. It features 100% trip cancellation reimbursement up to $100,000 and includes primary emergency medical benefits of up to $50,000 per traveler. You also get trip interruption coverage for up to 150% of the purchase amount, trip delay coverage, baggage loss coverage, and 24-hour hotline assistance.
With TripProtect Cancel Anytime, you can cancel your trip for nearly any reason, named or unnamed. You’ll also get cancellation reimbursement of up to 100% with a $15,000 maximum, primary emergency medical benefits up to $25,000 per insured traveler, and 24/7 expert assistance. To get this coverage, you have to purchase this plan within 14 days of the first trip deposit.
AAA coverage for annual travel
An annual policy might be more suitable if you travel often or for extended periods. While AAA travel insurance doesn’t offer annual policies on its website, you can go to its travel partner Allianz’s website to get a quote for annual coverage.
What AAA doesn’t cover
Exclusions for AAA travel insurance include:
War or acts of war
Civil disorder or unrest (unless expressly covered)
Training or participating in professional or amateur sporting events
Extreme or high-risk sports or activities
Natural disasters (unless expressly covered)
Nuclear reactions or radiation
Air, water, or other pollution threats
Terrorist events
Acts of gross negligence by you or a traveling partner
Travel against government orders
Epidemic or pandemic (unless expressly covered)
Cost of AAA travel insurance
The cost of travel insurance varies depending on factors such as trip cost, destination, travelers’ ages, and the type of coverage chosen.[3]
The following table shows AAA travel insurance costs based on three different traveler profiles, each taking a one-week trip to Italy.
Traveler Profile
Trip Cost
TripProtect Deluxe Quote
TripProtect Select Quote
TripProtect Cancel Anytime Quote
|26-year-old male
|$3,000
|$179
|$143
|$205
|35-year-old couple
|$5,500
|$354
|$278
|$400
|Family of four with two kids under 13
|$8,000
|$268
|$188
|$278
In this example, a TripProtect Select policy provides the most budget-friendly option, while the TripProtect Cancel Anytime option is the most expensive. Cancel Anytime coverage requires purchasing it within 14 days of your first trip deposit.
Since coverage is free for kids 17 and younger when they’re traveling with a parent or grandparent, a family of four pays less for a trip to Italy than a couple. This may not always be the case, though, as trip insurance prices increase based on traveler age.
No matter which plan you choose, each comes with access to 24/7 expert assistance.
Who is AAA travel insurance best for?
AAA travel insurance plans are suitable for a variety of travelers, including solo travelers, couples, and families. Children 17 and younger get coverage for free if they travel with a parent or grandparent covered by a travel policy from AAA. This can help keep the cost of travel insurance down.
But if you’re an athlete intending to participate in a sporting competition or enjoy extreme sports or activities, you may want to consider a different insurer. AAA travel insurance excludes high-risk activities.
When choosing a travel insurance policy, make sure to look for coverage that matches your risk tolerance, protects any gear you plan to take, and provides the type and amount of protection you need.
How to buy a travel policy with AAA
Follow these steps to purchase a travel policy through AAA:
1. Visit the AAA website
Go to AAA’s website and click on “travel insurance.”
2. Request an online quote
You’ll need to provide your travel date, traveler age(s), total trip cost, state of residence, the date you purchased the trip, and your primary travel destination.
3. Review available plans
Take a look at the plans available to see which one fits your needs.
4. Purchase a plan
When you choose a plan, press “buy now” to purchase. You’ll be asked to input personal information for each traveler, details about your trip and flight, and payment information.
If you’re interested in the TripProtect Cancel Anytime policy, you’ll need to purchase it within 14 days of your first trip deposit.
After you buy your policy, you have a 15-day review period. If you change your mind, you can request a refund if your trip hasn’t started and you haven’t initiated a claim.
How to file a claim with AAA
The fastest way to file a claim with AAA is online, using AAA’s claims website. Simply click on the “file a claim” button and select “new claim” to get started. These steps walk you through the process:
1. Provide personal information. You’ll need to provide your email address, policy number or policy purchase date, departure date, and ZIP code.
2. Collect supporting documents. When possible, keep digital copies of supporting documents, which can include:
Medical receipts, proof of payment
Trip itinerary
Boarding pass
Incident report from authorities
Cancellation fees
Proof of baggage delay
Purchase receipts
3. File your claim online. Once you’ve filed your claim, you’ll receive a confirmation email. You can check your claim status anytime using the online claim management tool. You can also file a claim by emailing Allianz at [email protected], faxing your claim to 1 (804) 673-1469, or mailing it to:
Allianz Global Assistance
P.O. Box 71533
Richmond, VA 23255-1533
If you need help filing a claim, call customer service at 1 (800) 284-8300.
AAA travel insurance FAQs
For more information about AAA travel insurance, check out the additional information below.
Does AAA cover flight cancellations?
Yes. AAA offers trip cancellation benefits, which can reimburse you for up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs. This is applicable only if you have to cancel for a covered reason, such as illness or job loss.
Can you get travel insurance with AAA?
Yes. AAA offers travel insurance through Allianz Global Assistance. You can purchase travel insurance for medical emergencies, flight delays, trip cancellation, trip interruption, and more, even if you’re not a member of AAA.
What is the best travel insurance?
No single travel insurance company is best for everyone. The right travel insurance for you will depend on your specific needs and budget.
Is Allianz travel insurance affiliated with AAA?
Yes. Allianz Global Assistance partners with AAA to offer cheap travel protection plans.
Does AAA have international coverage?
Yes. AAA offers international travel insurance through Allianz. International plans include emergency medical care, medical evacuation, trip interruption, baggage coverage, and 24/7 worldwide assistance.
