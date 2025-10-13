How to Get Motorcycle Insurance: A Step-by-Step Guide

National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News
Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.
Featured in
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
Reading time: 4 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Most states require motorcycle owners to carry a minimum amount of motorcycle insurance.
The process to get motorcycle insurance is similar to getting car insurance. You’ll need to compare insurers, weigh coverage options, look for discounts, and pay your premiums.
Use this step-by-step guide to learn more about getting motorcycle insurance.
How to get motorcycle insurance
If you own a motorcycle, you’ll need motorcycle insurance before you hit the road. Follow these steps to find the best option for your coverage needs and budget.
1. Gather information
To give you a quote for motorcycle insurance, most insurers typically need some personal information and details about the motorcycle.[1] Here’s what to gather:
Driver’s license number
Make, model, year, vehicle identification number (VIN), and list of bike modifications or customizations
Experience information, like rider safety course details
Estimated number of miles you plan to drive annually
Bike’s parking or storage location details
Your address and ZIP code
Additional operator information
Motorcycle insurance requirements vary by insurer. So you should be prepared to answer some additional questions, depending on the insurance company.
2. Determine how much motorcycle insurance coverage you need
Most states require you to have a minimum amount of liability insurance for a motorcycle. This protects you in case you injure someone or damage their property in an accident you cause.[2]
In Texas, for instance, motorcycle owners need at least $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $60,000 per accident. You also need $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.[3]
Other coverage options you might consider include:
Comprehensive coverage
Collision coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Medical payments coverage (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP)
3. Compare motorcycle insurance quotes
Next, it’s time to compare quotes from several insurance companies. Most insurers will let you apply for a policy online. You can also use an independent insurance agent who can help you shop around.
When securing quotes, choose the same coverages and deductibles to be sure you’re making the right comparisons. Keep in mind that your bike type, location, driving history, and other factors affect the quotes you receive.
Save on Motorcycle Insurance
Rates start as low as $68 for minimum coverage
4. Look for discounts
To help lower your rate, ask insurers about any discounts they have available.
Insurers often offer discounts for:
Multiple bikes on the policy
Mature riders
Safety course or defensive driving course completion
Anti-theft features or safety gear on your bike
Paying premiums in full
Bundling your policy with another policy, like auto insurance or homeowners
Seasonal bike storage
Members of certain riding groups may also qualify for additional discounts.
5. Choose your policy and insurer
After you’ve compared quotes, choose the policy and insurance company that work best.
While premiums should be a big factor when choosing an insurer, you should weigh other factors, too.
You can learn more about an insurer’s reputation by checking customer websites, like Trustpilot, and industry reviews, like J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. You can check AM Best to see a company’s financial strength rating and learn about the ease of its claims process.
What motorcycle insurance covers
Motorcycle insurance helps protect against various risks, including damage from accidents, physical injuries, theft, vandalism, and more.
Here’s a look at the typical scope of coverage options available for motorcycle riders:
Liability coverage: This is usually required by law and protects against injuries and damage you might cause while driving.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance is optional and covers non-accident-related damage to your motorcycle.
Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for collision-related damage to your bike.
Uninsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance (or has insufficient coverage). Some states may require this coverage.
Medical payments coverage or PIP coverage: This covers injuries to you and your passengers.
Emergency service: This covers towing and roadside assistance.
What motorcycle insurance doesn’t cover
A full-coverage motorcycle insurance policy is your best protection as a rider, but it doesn’t safeguard you from every risk.
Motorcycle insurance typically won’t cover:
General wear and tear
Damage done while using your bike for commercial purposes, competition, or stunt riding
Customizations and upgrades
Mechanical breakdowns
Reckless driving or driving under the influence
Unlisted drivers
Exclusions vary by company, so be sure to read the fine print before choosing a motorcycle insurance policy.
Only Pay for the Miles You Ride
Switching to pay-per-mile motorcycle insurance could save you up to 60%
How much does motorcycle insurance cost?
The cost of motorcycle insurance varies widely based on your age, the type of bike you drive, where you live, the deductible you choose, and whether you need full coverage or liability-only coverage. Your credit can also play a role.
You’ll pay the least for motorcycle insurance if you have good credit. Here’s a look at the average premiums for different credit tiers.
Credit Tier
Average Annual Liability-Only Premium
Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium
|Excellent
|$687
|$1,427
|Good
|$811
|$1,779
|Average
|$885
|$1,991
|Poor
|$1,325
|$3,101
Your driving record also influences motorcycle insurance costs. Here’s what premiums look like depending on your history of accidents and various types of citations.
Driving Record
Average Annual Liability-Only Premium
Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium
|Clean
|$811
|$1,779
|Speeding ticket
|$1,058
|$2,476
|Accident
|$1,205
|$2,743
|DUI
|$1,463
|$2,885
How to get motorcycle insurance FAQs
Motorcycle insurance is important protection for a rider. For more information on choosing your policy, see the answers to some commonly asked questions below.
How fast can you get motorcycle insurance?
Turnaround times for a new motorcycle policy depend on the insurance company. In some cases, you may be able to get a policy the same day you apply.
Which company has the cheapest motorcycle insurance?
The cheapest motorcycle insurance depends on the type of bike you have, where you live, your driving record and habits, and other factors. Make sure to compare at least a few insurers to find the best policy for your needs and budget.
Do you have to get motorcycle insurance if you don’t have a loan?
Most states require motorcycle drivers to have at least a minimum amount of liability insurance. Some also require uninsured motorist coverage.[4]
Does your motorcycle have coverage under your car insurance policy?
No. A motorcycle requires a separate insurance policy from your car insurance. You may be able to get a motorcycle policy with your car insurer, though, which could qualify you for a bundling discount.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Motorcycle insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Do I need insurance for a motorcycle or moped?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "I.I.I. Encourages Motorcycle Enthusiasts To Get Revved Up With The Proper Insurance Coverage."
Aly J. Yale is a freelance writer and reporter covering real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Money, CBS News, US News & World Report, and The Miami Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film and news-editorial journalism from the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
Aly has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in