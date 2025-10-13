How to Get Motorcycle Insurance: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to get motorcycle insurance

If you own a motorcycle, you’ll need motorcycle insurance before you hit the road. Follow these steps to find the best option for your coverage needs and budget.

1. Gather information

To give you a quote for motorcycle insurance, most insurers typically need some personal information and details about the motorcycle.[1] Here’s what to gather:

Driver’s license number

Make, model, year, vehicle identification number (VIN), and list of bike modifications or customizations

Experience information, like rider safety course details

Estimated number of miles you plan to drive annually

Bike’s parking or storage location details

Your address and ZIP code

Additional operator information

Motorcycle insurance requirements vary by insurer. So you should be prepared to answer some additional questions, depending on the insurance company.

2. Determine how much motorcycle insurance coverage you need

Most states require you to have a minimum amount of liability insurance for a motorcycle. This protects you in case you injure someone or damage their property in an accident you cause.[2]

In Texas, for instance, motorcycle owners need at least $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $60,000 per accident. You also need $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.[3]

Other coverage options you might consider include:

Comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Medical payments coverage (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP)

3. Compare motorcycle insurance quotes

Next, it’s time to compare quotes from several insurance companies. Most insurers will let you apply for a policy online. You can also use an independent insurance agent who can help you shop around.

When securing quotes, choose the same coverages and deductibles to be sure you’re making the right comparisons. Keep in mind that your bike type, location, driving history, and other factors affect the quotes you receive.

4. Look for discounts

To help lower your rate, ask insurers about any discounts they have available.

Insurers often offer discounts for:

Multiple bikes on the policy

Mature riders

Safety course or defensive driving course completion

Anti-theft features or safety gear on your bike

Paying premiums in full

Bundling your policy with another policy, like auto insurance or homeowners

Seasonal bike storage

Members of certain riding groups may also qualify for additional discounts.

5. Choose your policy and insurer

After you’ve compared quotes, choose the policy and insurance company that work best.

While premiums should be a big factor when choosing an insurer, you should weigh other factors, too.

You can learn more about an insurer’s reputation by checking customer websites, like Trustpilot, and industry reviews, like J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. You can check AM Best to see a company’s financial strength rating and learn about the ease of its claims process.