Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Cheapest ATV Insurance Companies (2025)

ATV insurance costs can vary, but it’s typically more affordable than a standard car insurance policy.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are fun to drive and versatile for many work purposes, such as ranching and property management. But they’re expensive, and they can be dangerous, which is why getting ATV insurance is important.

Luckily, you can get many of the same coverages for off-road vehicles as you can for your car, including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, collision and comprehensive insurance, and more. You may need to meet certain coverage requirements to ride on roads and state land in some areas.[1]

Here’s what you should know about ATV insurance and how to get the best price on a policy.

Quick Facts

  • Insurance companies usually offer several discounts for ATV policies.

  • Most companies that insure a variety of vehicle types also offer ATV insurance policies.

  • Keep your ATV insured during the offseason, as your homeowners insurance may not provide full coverage.

Cheapest ATV insurance companies

Insurance for all-terrain vehicles is a relatively niche product. The pricing and purchase process can vary significantly between insurers, as the following chart illustrates. In most cases, you’ll need to contact an agent directly for pricing.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Premium
sort ascsort desc
GEICOSocial Security number required to receive rate
Progressive$18.50
Allstate$49
State FarmNo online rate available; Must contact agent
Liberty MutualNo online rate available; Must contact agent
NationwideNo online rate available; Must contact agent

Average cost of ATV insurance

Insurers generally don’t share cost information for ATV insurance as easily as they do for other products. But you can reasonably expect your ATV policy to be cheaper than your car insurance, in most cases. And like car insurance, the rate you pay for ATV insurance can vary.

Several things can influence the cost of your ATV insurance, including:[2]

  • Engine size

  • Driving history

  • Where you live

  • Eligible discounts

  • Deductible amount

  • Your age and gender

  • Age of all other riders

  • How you store your ATV

  • Coverage types and limits

  • ATV make, model, and age

  • Terrain types you drive on most often

  • Which insurance company you choose

What ATV and off-road vehicle insurance covers

It’s possible to purchase a basic and affordable policy solely to meet coverage requirements. But most insurers offer several additional coverage options, which may come prepackaged as a bundle, depending on the company you choose.

Here are some examples of the bundles you’ll often see:

  • Liability coverage: Liability insurance protects you if you or other drivers cause property damage or injuries while driving your ATV.

  • Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your ATV if you damage it in a collision. Lenders who finance ATVs and UTVs require this coverage, along with comprehensive coverage.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays for damage from non-collision sources, like wildfires, theft, hailstorms, and tornadoes.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance will cover you if another driver hits you while you’re out riding and they don’t have enough coverage.

  • Medical payments coverage: Medical payments coverage pays the medical bills if you and your passengers are injured, regardless of who caused the crash.

  • Equipment coverage: Equipment coverage pays to replace accessories you’ve added to your ATV, including safety equipment, or things you’re carrying with you, if they’re damaged in a covered accident.

What ATV insurance doesn’t cover

Your insurer won’t cover anything from the optional coverages you decline. For example, if you damage your ATV in a rollover while out on a trail, you’re on the hook to pay for it if you declined collision coverage.

Beyond that, insurers commonly set limitations on what they’ll pay for, no matter the coverage options you buy. These limitations include:

  • Underage drivers: Not only is it unsafe for underage drivers to take your ATV for a spin, but if anything happens, your insurance company won’t cover it.

  • Routine maintenance: Things like regular engine upkeep and repairs for normal wear and tear aren’t covered.

  • Racing and exhibition: Standard ATV policies are only meant for recreational use, not for racing or show ATVs.

Is ATV insurance mandatory?

Whether you need ATV insurance or not depends on where you live, where you go, and whether you own or lease your vehicle.

Here are some requirements to consider.

  • State requirements: Some states, like New York and Pennsylvania, require ATV insurance.[3] Others, like Oregon and Wisconsin, don’t. Check with your state’s department of motor vehicles to learn what’s required where you live.

  • Recreation area requirements: Some trails and national parks require ATV insurance, even if the state in which it’s located generally doesn’t. Check the requirements for where you’ll be riding.

  • Lender requirements: Lenders want to protect their investment, so they require you to buy ATV insurance to cover repairs and losses. Your contract should specify what’s required.

Ways to save on ATV insurance

Insurance for ATVs isn’t always expensive, but it’s an added cost that you can whittle down further with a few key strategies, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around

    Get a quote on an ATV policy from at least three to five insurers. Each insurance company prices policies differently depending on your vehicle’s age and make, as well as your driving history, age, riding experience, and more. Comparing quotes is the best way to find the most affordable policy for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/28fd0b0ea3/car-and-driving-96x96-blue_023-driving-test.svg

    Drive safely

    The best way to avoid rate hikes is to avoid filing a claim altogether. That goes for your cars and trucks, too, since ATV insurance companies also use your driving record to set your rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42a396bd18/credit-and-loan-96x96-green_033-discount.svg

    Pay off your ATV loan

    If you’re financing your ATV, try to pay it off quickly. You’ll save money on interest, and you can drop extra vehicle coverage that your lender requires if you’re OK with paying for damages to your ATV.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Raise your deductible

    If you’re comfortable with footing more of the bill if you need to file a claim, insurers will generally reward you by lowering your insurance rates. Make sure you can afford to pay your deductible if you need to file a claim, though.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Drop coverage in the off-season

    If your state doesn’t require ATV insurance, you can save by dropping your policy. But your homeowners policy may not fully cover your ATV, and insurers may charge higher rates if you stop and start coverage.

Discounts for ATV insurance

Insurance coverage discounts vary, but here are some of the more common options insurance companies offer. Ask your insurer which discounts you might qualify for:

  • Bundling: Purchase another type of policy through your insurer, such as home or auto insurance, and you could save on both policies.

  • Multi-vehicle: If you own multiple ATVs, you could get a discount for buying more than one policy.

  • Anti-theft device: Install an insurer-approved device, such as a professionally installed GPS tracker, on your vehicle to guard against theft.

  • ATV safety course: Completing an insurer-approved safety course can help you save.

Cheap ATV insurance FAQs

ATV coverage is a specialized insurance product, and the additional information below can help you answer any lingering questions.

  • Is ATV insurance required by law?

    It depends. Not all states require ATV insurance, but some do. Even if your state doesn’t require it for all ATVs, it’s a common requirement if you’ll be riding on public lands and parks. If you finance your ATV, your lender may also require that you purchase an ATV insurance policy.

  • What is the cheapest ATV insurance?

    Progressive offered the cheapest rates on an ATV policy in our survey, charging $18.50 per month for our example rider profile. Other companies may be more affordable for you, depending on factors such as your vehicle’s make, model, and age.

  • Can you bundle ATV insurance with auto or home?

    Yes. You can bundle an ATV policy with your home and auto insurance if your insurer offers all these products. Most insurers will even offer you a bundling discount if you add ATV coverage to your existing coverage.

  • Does ATV insurance cover passengers?

    It depends. ATV insurance covers passengers only if you’ve added medical payments coverage to your policy. This optional coverage pays for injuries that you and your passengers might sustain while driving your ATV.

  • How much is liability-only ATV insurance?

    Progressive charges $18.50 per month for ATV liability insurance for our example customer. Your costs may be higher or lower depending on your vehicle’s make and model, age, location, and more.

Methodology

We gathered insurance quotes from six major ATV insurers using a sample profile of a 28-year-old man living in the ZIP code 53704 (Madison, Wisconsin), with a driving history that includes eight years of incident-free motorcycle experience. For vehicle information, we used a 2022 Polaris Sportsman with a 50/100/25 liability policy and 25/50 in uninsured motorist coverage.

Unfortunately, most of the insurers we checked with required disclosing sensitive information like a Social Security number or required working with an agent to get a quote, so we were unable to collect sample quotes for these insurers. But the process was otherwise quick and easy, and it’s worth shopping around when considering your own policy.

Sources

  1. Polaris. "Do I need ATV, UTV or Side-by-Side Insurance?."
  2. Progressive. "What is ATV insurance?."
  3. New York DMV. "Information for ATV Riders."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo