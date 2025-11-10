Table of contents
All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are fun to drive and versatile for many work purposes, such as ranching and property management. But they’re expensive, and they can be dangerous, which is why getting ATV insurance is important.
Luckily, you can get many of the same coverages for off-road vehicles as you can for your car, including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, collision and comprehensive insurance, and more. You may need to meet certain coverage requirements to ride on roads and state land in some areas.[1]
Here’s what you should know about ATV insurance and how to get the best price on a policy.
Cheapest ATV insurance companies
Insurance for all-terrain vehicles is a relatively niche product. The pricing and purchase process can vary significantly between insurers, as the following chart illustrates. In most cases, you’ll need to contact an agent directly for pricing.
Average cost of ATV insurance
Insurers generally don’t share cost information for ATV insurance as easily as they do for other products. But you can reasonably expect your ATV policy to be cheaper than your car insurance, in most cases. And like car insurance, the rate you pay for ATV insurance can vary.
Several things can influence the cost of your ATV insurance, including:[2]
Engine size
Driving history
Where you live
Eligible discounts
Deductible amount
Your age and gender
Age of all other riders
How you store your ATV
Coverage types and limits
ATV make, model, and age
Terrain types you drive on most often
Which insurance company you choose
What ATV and off-road vehicle insurance covers
It’s possible to purchase a basic and affordable policy solely to meet coverage requirements. But most insurers offer several additional coverage options, which may come prepackaged as a bundle, depending on the company you choose.
Here are some examples of the bundles you’ll often see:
Liability coverage: Liability insurance protects you if you or other drivers cause property damage or injuries while driving your ATV.
Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your ATV if you damage it in a collision. Lenders who finance ATVs and UTVs require this coverage, along with comprehensive coverage.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays for damage from non-collision sources, like wildfires, theft, hailstorms, and tornadoes.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance will cover you if another driver hits you while you’re out riding and they don’t have enough coverage.
Medical payments coverage: Medical payments coverage pays the medical bills if you and your passengers are injured, regardless of who caused the crash.
Equipment coverage: Equipment coverage pays to replace accessories you’ve added to your ATV, including safety equipment, or things you’re carrying with you, if they’re damaged in a covered accident.
What ATV insurance doesn’t cover
Your insurer won’t cover anything from the optional coverages you decline. For example, if you damage your ATV in a rollover while out on a trail, you’re on the hook to pay for it if you declined collision coverage.
Beyond that, insurers commonly set limitations on what they’ll pay for, no matter the coverage options you buy. These limitations include:
Underage drivers: Not only is it unsafe for underage drivers to take your ATV for a spin, but if anything happens, your insurance company won’t cover it.
Routine maintenance: Things like regular engine upkeep and repairs for normal wear and tear aren’t covered.
Racing and exhibition: Standard ATV policies are only meant for recreational use, not for racing or show ATVs.
Is ATV insurance mandatory?
Whether you need ATV insurance or not depends on where you live, where you go, and whether you own or lease your vehicle.
Here are some requirements to consider.
State requirements: Some states, like New York and Pennsylvania, require ATV insurance.[3] Others, like Oregon and Wisconsin, don’t. Check with your state’s department of motor vehicles to learn what’s required where you live.
Recreation area requirements: Some trails and national parks require ATV insurance, even if the state in which it’s located generally doesn’t. Check the requirements for where you’ll be riding.
Lender requirements: Lenders want to protect their investment, so they require you to buy ATV insurance to cover repairs and losses. Your contract should specify what’s required.
Ways to save on ATV insurance
Insurance for ATVs isn’t always expensive, but it’s an added cost that you can whittle down further with a few key strategies, including:
Shop around
Get a quote on an ATV policy from at least three to five insurers. Each insurance company prices policies differently depending on your vehicle’s age and make, as well as your driving history, age, riding experience, and more. Comparing quotes is the best way to find the most affordable policy for your situation.
Drive safely
The best way to avoid rate hikes is to avoid filing a claim altogether. That goes for your cars and trucks, too, since ATV insurance companies also use your driving record to set your rates.
Pay off your ATV loan
If you’re financing your ATV, try to pay it off quickly. You’ll save money on interest, and you can drop extra vehicle coverage that your lender requires if you’re OK with paying for damages to your ATV.
Raise your deductible
If you’re comfortable with footing more of the bill if you need to file a claim, insurers will generally reward you by lowering your insurance rates. Make sure you can afford to pay your deductible if you need to file a claim, though.
Drop coverage in the off-season
If your state doesn’t require ATV insurance, you can save by dropping your policy. But your homeowners policy may not fully cover your ATV, and insurers may charge higher rates if you stop and start coverage.
Discounts for ATV insurance
Insurance coverage discounts vary, but here are some of the more common options insurance companies offer. Ask your insurer which discounts you might qualify for:
Bundling: Purchase another type of policy through your insurer, such as home or auto insurance, and you could save on both policies.
Multi-vehicle: If you own multiple ATVs, you could get a discount for buying more than one policy.
Anti-theft device: Install an insurer-approved device, such as a professionally installed GPS tracker, on your vehicle to guard against theft.
ATV safety course: Completing an insurer-approved safety course can help you save.
Methodology
We gathered insurance quotes from six major ATV insurers using a sample profile of a 28-year-old man living in the ZIP code 53704 (Madison, Wisconsin), with a driving history that includes eight years of incident-free motorcycle experience. For vehicle information, we used a 2022 Polaris Sportsman with a 50/100/25 liability policy and 25/50 in uninsured motorist coverage.
Unfortunately, most of the insurers we checked with required disclosing sensitive information like a Social Security number or required working with an agent to get a quote, so we were unable to collect sample quotes for these insurers. But the process was otherwise quick and easy, and it’s worth shopping around when considering your own policy.