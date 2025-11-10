All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are fun to drive and versatile for many work purposes, such as ranching and property management. But they’re expensive, and they can be dangerous, which is why getting ATV insurance is important.

Luckily, you can get many of the same coverages for off-road vehicles as you can for your car, including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, collision and comprehensive insurance, and more. You may need to meet certain coverage requirements to ride on roads and state land in some areas.[1]

Here’s what you should know about ATV insurance and how to get the best price on a policy.