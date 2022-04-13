ePremium Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

Most landlords require tenants to purchase a renters insurance policy. It provides valuable coverage for the following:
Personal property coverage, which can help you replace your belongings if they are stolen or damaged by a covered peril
Additional living expenses coverage, which can help pay for alternative accommodations if your apartment becomes uninhabitable
Liability coverage, which pays for legal expenses and other costs associated with an accident or injury that occurs in your home or is caused by you or your pet
Without this protection, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars if the unexpected occurs. Fortunately, a renters policy is very affordable. The average premium is just $180 per year, and you could potentially pay even less if you shop around for the best rate.
If your property manager is partnered with ePremium, it’ll probably provide the easiest path to securing rental insurance online since the enrollment process is convenient and your approval is guaranteed. But there are some drawbacks. To find out if ePremium is the right carrier for you, continue reading our ePremium insurance review.
ePremium Renters Insurance FAQ
If you can’t afford your security deposit, ePremium offers an easy way to get around paying the full amount that could make it your top choice for renters insurance. But you’re not obligated to purchase an ePremium policy just because your property manager has partnered with the agency. So if you have the cash on hand, you should compare the cost of ePremium with quotes from other insurance companies. You might be able to get a cheaper policy that meets all your insurance coverage needs.
Unfortunately, ePremium doesn’t offer deals or discounts. Some other providers offer multi-policy discounts, safety feature discounts, claims-free discounts, and automatic or prepayment discounts.
How to Find the Best Renters Insurance Quotes
