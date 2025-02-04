Does Renters Insurance Cover Food Loss?

When renters insurance covers food loss

If you have a fridge full of spoiled food, you probably want to know if your renters insurance will cover it.

Renters insurance policies typically consist of three parts: personal property coverage, liability coverage, and additional living expenses coverage, also known as loss of use.

Some good news: If you have food loss due to a qualified event, you may be able to file a claim thanks to the personal property and the loss use sections of your renters insurance policy. Here are some situations where your renters insurance would likely cover food loss:[1]

House fire If a house fire ends up burning all your food or ruining your fridge, your property coverage could pay for your food loss.

Theft or vandalism If you’re a victim of theft, multiple personal belongings may go missing, including your food. Additionally, someone could vandalize your fridge and freezer, making it inoperable. Theft and vandalism fall under renters insurance policies.

Some types of water damage If your home has a burst pipe or the neighbor upstairs left their water on and it ends up ruining your food, renters insurance can cover your food loss. Floods don’t qualify and require a separate insurance policy .

Power outage In certain situations, you may be able to receive reimbursement for food loss due to a power outage, such as if a windstorm or fallen tree damages your power line and results in food loss. General power outages don’t qualify.

Explosion If there’s an explosion in your home that wipes out your food, fridge, and freezer, your renters insurance can kick in to cover food loss.

Temporary relocation If an event like a hurricane makes your home unlivable, you can use your additional living expenses or loss of use coverage for food loss. On top of spoiled food, loss of use coverage can reimburse you for hotel stays and meals when you dine out, as you’re not able to use your apartment.

Coverage limits and deductibles for spoiled food

The maximum coverage limit for food loss on a renters insurance policy is typically between $500 and $2,500.[2] It’s important to check with your insurance company and compare the loss to your deductible.

Some renters insurance coverage offers a reduced deductible or no deductible in the event of food loss, but not all do. Double-check your policy so you can compare the deductible to the spoiled food cost.