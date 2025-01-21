The importance of renters insurance for college students

You’ll likely bring some of your most valuable possessions with you to college. Renters insurance can help you replace your belongings after covered incidents. This includes scenarios like theft, accidents, or natural disasters that affect your dorm or off-campus housing.

Unfortunately, many college students experience theft of their items each year. Bike theft is especially prevalent around some campuses. Other common issues include laptop theft and accidental damage to student property.

For example, renters insurance can pay for replacement following laptop theft or damage.

Good to Know Beyond protecting your property, a renters insurance policy includes liability coverage. Your insurance company can help pay for out-of-pocket costs if you cause accidental damage to someone else’s property or cause injuries to someone else.[1]

Do you need renters insurance if you live in a college dorm?

If you live in a dorm room, it’s unlikely that your college or university will require you to purchase renters insurance. But if someone steals something from your dorm room, your university won’t be responsible for replacing your personal belongings. Instead, you may have to cover your own replacement costs out of pocket.

In some cases, your parents’ home insurance policy will cover personal property in your dorm room through “off-premise” coverage. Home insurance policies generally have lower limits for personal property stored outside of the home, including your dorm room possessions.[2]

For example, if your parents have $100,000 in contents coverage through their home insurance policy, it may cover some of your belongings away at school up to a cap of 10% or similar. In this example, your parents’ coverage might only cover your items up to $10,000. You’ll need to read the fine print of your parents’ policy to know for sure.

In general, it’s a good idea to purchase renters insurance for the peace of mind that comes with this relatively affordable coverage.

Do you need renters insurance if you live off campus?

Although states don’t legally mandate tenants to purchase renters insurance, some landlords require tenants to purchase coverage before moving in. If you live off campus, your landlord likely has landlord insurance that covers the property but doesn’t cover your personal belongings.

Renters insurance does cover the cost of replacing your possessions after a covered incident. For students seeking peace of mind about the security of their items and protection against liabilities, renters insurance is a worthwhile purchase.

In some situations, your parents’ home insurance policy will cover your items stored in off-campus lodging. But you’ll need to explore the details of the policy to check.