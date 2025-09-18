Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Pets Best and Healthy Paws compare

If you want to keep your pet insurance simple, Healthy Paws offers one plan that provides accident and illness coverage. For more options, Pets Best offers six ways to customize your pet’s accident and illness coverage, plus two wellness add-ons. And with Pets Best, you won’t have to worry about age limits if you want to enroll a senior pet.

Cost of pet insurance

The cost of a pet insurance policy varies based on factors like your pet’s age, health, and the type of coverage you choose. In general, pet insurance is more expensive for older pets, and you’ll pay more for an accident and illness plan versus accident-only coverage.[1]

The average monthly cost for Pets Best coverage is $22 for dogs and $13 for cats. Healthy Paws pet insurance costs $44 per month for dogs and $21 per month for cats.

Coverages and plan features

Pets Best offers three tiers of accident and illness coverage, an accident-only plan, and two tiers of add-on routine care plans. Healthy Paws offers one plan that covers accidents and illnesses, but it doesn’t offer an add-on wellness option. Healthy Paws has no caps on incident, annual, or lifetime payouts, but with Pets Best, you can choose an annual limit of $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.

If you’re looking to insure a senior pet, Pets Best doesn’t have an upper age limit on its accident and illness plan. But Healthy Paws doesn’t enroll pets aged 14 or older. Pets Best also provides more ways to get support than Healthy Pets, including a chat feature and a 24/7 pet hotline.

The following table compares the pet insurance coverage features that Pets Best and Healthy Paws offer.

Feature Pets Best Healthy Paws Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Optional direct vet pay Yes Yes 24/7 pet helpline Yes No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes No

Policy exclusions

Like many pet insurance plans, neither Pets Best nor Health Paws covers pre-existing conditions. But Pets Best will cover some conditions, like a broken leg, if it heals and requires no further treatment.[2]

Pets Best and Healthy Paws both exclude preventative and elective care, like tail docking, ear cropping, and nail trimming. With Pets Best, your accident and illness plan will cover exam fees and prescription medications. And you can find limited coverage for vaccines and preventative care through optional wellness coverage. Healthy Paws doesn’t offer a wellness add-on option.[3]

Claims process

With Pets Best, you can file a claim online, using the Pets Best mobile app, or through email, fax, or mail. Pets Best offers direct vet payments through its Vet Direct Pay option. To get this feature, you’ll need to send a signed copy of the vet direct pay release form to Pets Best.

After submitting a claim and meeting your annual deductible, the insurer will reimburse you through your bank account within five to seven days or to your credit card within three to five days. If you haven’t signed up for a reimbursement method, you’ll receive a check in the mail.

With Healthy Paws, you can submit a claim online, through its mobile app, or by email. While the standard claims process involves paying your vet invoice and submitting the vet bill for reimbursement, it’s also possible to pay your vet directly by submitting a request in advance of the treatment. Healthy Paws processes most claims within two days.

Customer reviews

Pets Best has strong customer reviews from Trustpilot, with a score of 4 out of 5 from more than 5,000 reviews. But it has a lower review on Yelp, with 1.7 out of 5 stars from 869 reviews, and 3.1 out of 5 from 433 reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Customers like the customizability of Pets Best plans and the reasonable prices. Some reviews find the claims process to be too lengthy.

Healthy Paws has a Trustpilot rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars with more than 2,600 reviews, 3.3 out of 5 stars from Yelp, and 2.5 out of 5 from the BBB. Customers appreciate the fast claims process, but many long-term customers complain about increasing premiums for their aging pets.