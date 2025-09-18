Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Pets Best is part of Independent Pet Holdings, which manages a portfolio of pet health brands and services in insurance, pet education, and more. Healthy Paws pet insurance is owned by Chubb, the eighth-largest property and casualty insurance company based on market share.
Pets Best offers customizable plans at affordable rates for pets of all ages. Healthy Paws keeps things simple with one accident and illness policy that offers an unlimited payout limit but no preventative coverage option.
Here’s what you need to know to compare pet insurers, including coverage options, rates, customer service, claims process, and more.
A Pets Best accident-only policy starts at $6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs.
With Pets Best, you can choose an annual limit of $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Healthy Paws offers accident and illness policies, but it doesn’t offer optional wellness coverage.
Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws: The verdict
With customizable options, affordable rates, and no upper age restrictions for coverage, Pets Best takes our top spot.
Pets Best’s accident and illness plan offers comprehensive coverage, while its accident-only policy offers an affordable option, with monthly pricing starting at $6 for cats and $9 for dogs. You can also add routine care to your coverage with two wellness plan add-ons.
Healthy Paws keeps pet insurance simple with a single accident and illness plan, but it’s less customizable and doesn’t offer any optional wellness coverage. Customers say that pet insurance premiums tend to be higher for older pets, and Healthy Paws won’t enroll animals after they turn 14.
Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
50%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$50–$1,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$250–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Pets Best
Pets Best
Pets Best offers accident and illness and accident-only coverage plus two optional wellness plans. Customers enjoy the plans’ customizability, but some find the claims process a bit lengthy.
Affordable accident-only coverage options
Highly customizable plans to suit individual needs
Quick claims processing, often paying out within days
Some customers report issues with records requests during claims
Limited coverage for holistic or alternative therapies
No coverage for pre-existing conditions
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws coverage is straightforward, with one accident and illness plan that comes with unlimited coverage limits. Customers enjoy fast claims processing, but many are unhappy with rising premiums for older pets.
Unlimited annual coverage with no caps
Flexible reimbursement rates and deductibles
Quick claims processing
Premiums can be higher, especially for senior dogs
Limited coverage for certain conditions
No wellness or preventive care options
How Pets Best and Healthy Paws compare
If you want to keep your pet insurance simple, Healthy Paws offers one plan that provides accident and illness coverage. For more options, Pets Best offers six ways to customize your pet’s accident and illness coverage, plus two wellness add-ons. And with Pets Best, you won’t have to worry about age limits if you want to enroll a senior pet.
Cost of pet insurance
The cost of a pet insurance policy varies based on factors like your pet’s age, health, and the type of coverage you choose. In general, pet insurance is more expensive for older pets, and you’ll pay more for an accident and illness plan versus accident-only coverage.[1]
The average monthly cost for Pets Best coverage is $22 for dogs and $13 for cats. Healthy Paws pet insurance costs $44 per month for dogs and $21 per month for cats.
Coverages and plan features
Pets Best offers three tiers of accident and illness coverage, an accident-only plan, and two tiers of add-on routine care plans. Healthy Paws offers one plan that covers accidents and illnesses, but it doesn’t offer an add-on wellness option. Healthy Paws has no caps on incident, annual, or lifetime payouts, but with Pets Best, you can choose an annual limit of $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
If you’re looking to insure a senior pet, Pets Best doesn’t have an upper age limit on its accident and illness plan. But Healthy Paws doesn’t enroll pets aged 14 or older. Pets Best also provides more ways to get support than Healthy Pets, including a chat feature and a 24/7 pet hotline.
The following table compares the pet insurance coverage features that Pets Best and Healthy Paws offer.
Feature
Pets Best
Healthy Paws
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Optional direct vet pay
|Yes
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|No
Policy exclusions
Like many pet insurance plans, neither Pets Best nor Health Paws covers pre-existing conditions. But Pets Best will cover some conditions, like a broken leg, if it heals and requires no further treatment.[2]
Pets Best and Healthy Paws both exclude preventative and elective care, like tail docking, ear cropping, and nail trimming. With Pets Best, your accident and illness plan will cover exam fees and prescription medications. And you can find limited coverage for vaccines and preventative care through optional wellness coverage. Healthy Paws doesn’t offer a wellness add-on option.[3]
Claims process
With Pets Best, you can file a claim online, using the Pets Best mobile app, or through email, fax, or mail. Pets Best offers direct vet payments through its Vet Direct Pay option. To get this feature, you’ll need to send a signed copy of the vet direct pay release form to Pets Best.
After submitting a claim and meeting your annual deductible, the insurer will reimburse you through your bank account within five to seven days or to your credit card within three to five days. If you haven’t signed up for a reimbursement method, you’ll receive a check in the mail.
With Healthy Paws, you can submit a claim online, through its mobile app, or by email. While the standard claims process involves paying your vet invoice and submitting the vet bill for reimbursement, it’s also possible to pay your vet directly by submitting a request in advance of the treatment. Healthy Paws processes most claims within two days.
Customer reviews
Pets Best has strong customer reviews from Trustpilot, with a score of 4 out of 5 from more than 5,000 reviews. But it has a lower review on Yelp, with 1.7 out of 5 stars from 869 reviews, and 3.1 out of 5 from 433 reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Customers like the customizability of Pets Best plans and the reasonable prices. Some reviews find the claims process to be too lengthy.
Healthy Paws has a Trustpilot rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars with more than 2,600 reviews, 3.3 out of 5 stars from Yelp, and 2.5 out of 5 from the BBB. Customers appreciate the fast claims process, but many long-term customers complain about increasing premiums for their aging pets.
Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws FAQs
If you still need more information to help you decide between Pets Best and Healthy Paws, check out the following answers to some commonly asked questions below.
Is Pets Best better than Healthy Paws?
The best pet insurance company will depend on your needs and budget. But Pets Best offers more plans and customization, no upper age restrictions for coverage, and affordable rates, making it our preferred choice.
What are the main differences between Pets Best and Healthy Paws?
Some of the main differences between Pets Best and Healthy Paws include more plan optimization, optional wellness coverage, and no upper age limit for pets with Pets Best. Healthy Paws offers a single plan, no wellness coverage, and has an upper age limit of 14 years and older for enrollment.
How long does Healthy Paws take to reimburse?
Once Healthy Paws approves a claim, reimbursement takes an average of 24 business hours. Reimbursement through direct deposit can take up to 72 hours to process, and reimbursement through a mailed check can take up to 15 days.
What does Healthy Paws cover?
Healthy Paws’ plan offers accident and illness coverage if your pet gets sick or injured. The plan covers medically necessary vet treatments, which can include diagnostics (X-rays, blood tests), hospitalization, surgery, and prescription medications.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
- Pets Best. "Pet Health Insurance Coverage for Dogs and Cats."
- Healthy Paws. "Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Coverage Overview."
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in