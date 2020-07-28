Risky Populations: States with the Most College Students

States With the Most College Students

10. Washington

Students per 1,000 residents: 49.34 (10.7% above the national average)

Population density: 114.6 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $1,770,882,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 4.8%

Washington kicks off the countdown with the tenth-highest proportion of college students to residents in the nation. Although the Evergreen State has dozens of publicly-funded institutions of higher education — 24 four-year colleges and universities, and 32 two-year institutions — the state allocates only a below-average proportion of its budget to higher education. Two of Washington’s three largest public universities, the University of Washington (31,000 students) and Western Washington University (15,000 students), plan to implement a hybrid learning model using both in-person and online learning this fall. Washington State University (25,000 students), on the other hand, is going fully remote.

9. North Dakota

Students per 1,000 residents: 50.07 (12.3% above the national average)

Population density: 11.0 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $405,724,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 8.1%

North Dakota has the ninth highest proportion of students to residents in the nation. Although this state has some of the smallest schools on this list — with only one college in the whole state having a student population over 10,000 — it has one of the highest proportions of students to residents in the nation, due in part to its population of only 762,062 residents. Students at North Dakota University, the state’s largest public university, will be welcomed back to campus in the fall but will be given the option of learning in-person or remotely.

8. Nebraska

Students per 1,000 residents: 50.48 (13.3% above the national average)

Population density: 25.2 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $904,583,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 9.3%

The second midwestern state to make the list, Nebraska has the eighth highest proportion of college students to residents in the nation. While not all of Nebraska’s institutions of higher education have released plans regarding the fall semester, the University of Nebraska, with the greatest student enrollment in the state — totalling over 43,000 students with campuses located in Lincoln, Omaha, and in Kearney — plans to resume in-person teaching in the fall semester.

7. Mississippi

Students per 1,000 residents: 50.63 (13.6% above the national average)

Population density: 63.4 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $1,093,552,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 10.1%

Mississippi has the seventh highest proportion of college students to state residents in the nation. The Magnolia state dedicates 10.1 percent of its budget each year to higher education, which is nearly twice the national average and the highest percent allocation on this list. Yet, many of the state’s public colleges and universities have chosen to resume in-person instruction this fall. Mississippi State University, and the University of Mississippi, the state’s two largest public universities, with an enrollment of over 16,000 and 18,000 students each, are two of them.

6. Maryland

Students per 1,000 residents: 50.81 (14.0% above the national average)

Population density: 622.9 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $2,242,040,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 6.0%

The second southern state to make the list, Maryland ranks sixth on the list with 14 percent more college students to residents than the national average and over 50 colleges and universities across the state. The University of Maryland is the state’s largest university, with over 60,000 students making up about 23 percent of the state’s total college population. The University plans to reopen on August 31, with in-person learning as usual. In the event of an outbreak during the fall semester, it will switch to online-only learning after Thanksgiving.

5. Utah

Students per 1,000 residents: 52.35 (17.4% above the national average)

Population density: 39.0 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $933,252,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 8.2%

Utah rounds out the top five states with a proportion of students to residents that is 17.4 percent above the national average. Despite the fact that the Beehive State allocates an above-average proportion of its budget to higher education, many publicly-funded schools plan to reopen with in-person learning in the fall. Utah Valley University, the largest of them all with an enrollment of over 28,000 students, is one example. Brigham-Young University, the state’s largest private university (with an enrollment of over 31,000) will welcome students back to campus this fall with a hybrid of in-person and online learning.

4. Kansas

Students per 1,000 residents: 55.71 (25.0% above the national average)

Population density: 35.6 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $985,823,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 7.5%

Kansas has the sixth-highest proportion of college students to residents and is the second midwestern state to make the list. Despite the fact that the Sunflower State allocates an above-average percentage of the state budget to higher education, many of its publicly-funded schools are planning to reopen their campus to students this fall, some with modified schedules. For example, the University of Kansas (18,000 students) and Kansas State University (17,000 students), the state’s two largest public universities, will begin the semester with in-person learning until Thanksgiving, after which final exams will be conducted online.

3. Oregon

Students per 1,000 residents: 57.24 (28.4% above the national average)

Population density: 43.9 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $1,009,649,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 5.3%

Oregon is the state with the third-highest proportion of students to residents in the nation, with 57.24 students per 1,000 residents. That said, the Beaver State allocates a below-average proportion of its budget to higher education. Colleges and universities throughout the state are taking a variety of approaches to teaching in the fall; for example, while the state’s largest community college, Portland Community College, will maintain a remote teaching environment throughout the fall semester, Oregon State University, the state’s largest public university, will resume in-person teaching.

2. Rhode Island

Students per 1,000 residents: 61.85 (38.8% above the national average))

Population density: 1024.5 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $179,843,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 2.9%

Rhode Island has the second-highest proportion of college students to residents in the nation. This northeastern state’s largest college “town” is the city of Providence, in which over half a dozen colleges and universities that attract nearly 40,000 students from all over the nation. In fact, this is 60 percent of the total number of college students enrolled in the state. The University of Rhode Island is the largest of the six located in Providence, with a student body of over 13,000, and will resume in-person learning this fall.

1. Alabama

Students per 1,000 residents: 116.01 (160.3% above the national average)

Population density: 96.8 residents per square mile

Total higher education spending: $ 1,487,340,000

Allocation of state budget to higher education: 9.5%

Alabama has the highest proportion of students to residents in the United States, with nearly 116 students per 1,000 residents. The state also allocates 9.5 percent of its budget to higher education, nearly twice as much as the national average. Alabama’s community college system currently plans to reopen its campuses for in-person learning in the fall, as does the University of Alabama, the state’s largest public university (over 31,000 students), among many others. However, the state is also dedicating a portion of the CARES funding it received to bolster online learning systems for higher-ed institutions in the state.

