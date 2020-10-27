These Are the Most Voter Friendly Cities in 2020

These cities have adapted exceptionally to encourage voting in the historic 2020 general election.

To say that 2020 has been a consequential year is the understatement of the 21st century. The global pandemic, civil unrest, and growing effects of climate change are just a few of the major developments that the nation has experienced over the past year. 2020 is also host to one of the most highly-anticipated elections in recent history, and the events of these last nine months have only intensified the fervor of Americans to get out and vote.

Earlier this year, it was uncertain whether the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent social distancing regulations would hinder voter turnout in November. More and more eligible voters who are able to avoid going to polling locations in person on November 4th have been taking advantage of alternative voting options, such as early voting and mail-in ballots. In fact, rates of early voting this year are unprecedented: according to the Pew Research Center, mail-in voting this year has surpassed that of the 2016 election two times over. In 37 states (and Washington D.C., mail-in ballots have comprised just over 50 percent of this year’s votes. Additionally, the Washington Post reported that as of October 20th, 2020, early voting numbers across the nation have already exceeded those from 2016 by 10 percent.

Elections are foundational to American democracy, and it’s clear that voters are fighting to make sure their voices are heard in these unpredictable times. However, factors that contribute to voter turnout and encourage civic engagement vary across the nation. To understand these regional differences, the data science team at Insurify crunched the numbers and identified the most voter-friendly cities across the country.