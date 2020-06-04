The Cities that are Reopening the Fastest following Lockdown

Reopening plans vary in cities across the United States as state and city governments juggle the competing interests of public and fiscal health. How has their residents’ behavior changed as a result?

The choice to reopen cities across America during the pandemic involves a distinct tug-of-war between stemming further economic damage and inhibiting additional loss of life. There’s no question that the stakes are high. Open too soon and risk needlessly losing lives to the virus… Open too late and risk unnecessarily prolonging the nation’s economic backslide.

And as cities begin to open up after nearly two months of lockdown, most Americans are worried that social distancing measures are being lessened too quickly, rather than not quickly enough. Indeed, a recent survey by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project found that 71 percent, nearly three-fourths, of Americans feel this way. With the number of infections climbing daily across the country — albeit much slower than the peak in transmissions during mid-April — residents’ fears are justifiable.

Regardless of when a city officially reopens, people “reopen” their activities at their own pace and may be slow to adopt relaxed social distancing measures outlined in policymakers’ plans. As such, residents’ relative mobility levels provide a more accurate timeline than reopening policies themselves. With this in mind, the data and research team at Insurify relied on behavioral data to determine the top twenty cities with the fastest rates of reopening.