A Dozen of the Best Work from Home Jobs for 2020

Now, more than ever, we have to make ourselves at home. Why not make some money while doing it?

Perhaps you’ve always worked from home, or maybe your office is going remote for the first time, or you’ve found yourself newly out of work. Regardless, outside of essential professions, nearly all work is now being done from home.

According to Global Workplace Analytic’s analysis of U.S. Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics data, 56 percent of Americans work in a profession that could be done at least part-time from home. The other 44 percent may now find themselves needing to rely on newfound remote opportunities for an income as well. As more and more workplaces have gone digital, the researchers at Insurify compiled a snapshot of the top remote jobs. Here is a list of the best work from home jobs in terms of barriers to entry, number of jobs, growth, and pay.