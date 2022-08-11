New graduates may have a lot of opinions about where they want to live, but these cities have plenty to offer them in 2022.

Just a few years ago, college students were taking classes from their childhood bedrooms, and recent graduates were entering a newly remote working world. For a time, it seemed like young adults might not flock to cities — in search of employment and excitement — like they once did.

Yet with Americans’ COVID-19 anxieties shrinking with each passing month, many are deciding that now is as good a time as any to move back to the city — or move to one for the first time.[1]

Anyone moving to a new city has unique preferences, and new college graduates have their own needs that can differ from the broader public’s. Many new grads are seeking their first full-time jobs, so they might pay extra attention to a metropolitan area’s unemployment rate. Even if new grads do have a job secured, a city’s affordability is all-important to young professionals on an entry-level salary. Plus, robust public transit and a healthy arts and entertainment scene can be especially attractive to recent grads with ample free time but potentially limited access to a motor vehicle.

Every city has a lot to offer its residents, but some will appeal more to young adults fresh out of college. With this in mind, data scientists at Insurify, a platform to compare home insurance, crunched the numbers to identify the best cities for new graduates in 2022 .