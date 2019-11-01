Insightsdelimiter2019 Top Stem Cities Awards

Insurify’s 2019 Top STEM Cities Awards

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
insurify insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
Data & Research Team
Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published November 1, 2019

Reading time: 3 minutes

Click here to see Insurify’s 2020 Top STEM Cities Award winners.

This award goes to the top city in each state that demonstrates exceptional dedication to advancements in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

As the end of another decade rapidly approaches, we’ve taken some time to reflect on what has changed since the turn of the twenty-first century. Our nation has come a long way in the past twenty years, at least with respect to progress in STEM. Research at private companies, government institutions, and universities has continued to shape and improve our lives, from breakthroughs in medicine to rideshare apps to an ever-growing wealth of accessible information on the internet. Just think: in the year 2000, being able to compare car insurance online to find the perfect fit would have been unimaginable.

Not only does STEM play an integral role in all aspects of life, but also, it has shifted priorities in education. Scholars and teachers alike emphasize the importance of an education in science, math, and engineering. And in colleges across the country, students tend to gravitate increasingly towards degrees in STEM-related fields.

In order to recognize the communities across our country who demonstrate an exceptional dedication to science, technology, engineering and math, Insurify’s data scientists identified the top city in each state for STEM, based on the criteria outlined below.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2019 Top STEM Cities Awards

The data science team at Insurify, a site that lets users compare auto insurance rates, analyzed both proprietary and publicly-accessible data to determine the top STEM cities by state. Referring to their database of 2 million insurance applications, Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in STEM-based careers. Then, they compiled data from Niche on the high schools, colleges, and graduate schools with the best programs in STEM, by state, as well as the cities with the highest rate of diversity in STEM according to SmartAsset.

From this data, Insurify’s data scientists calculated a composite score for each city. The city with the highest score in each state was selected.

Winners of Insurify’s 2019 Top STEM Cities Awards

Alaska: Anchorage

Alabama: Birmingham

Arkansas: Little Rock

Arizona: Phoenix

California: Los Angeles

Colorado: Denver

Connecticut: New Haven

Delaware: Newark

Trending On Insurify

Living in the Land of Lincoln? Take a look at our guide to find the cheapest car insurance in Illinois.

If you live in Pennsylvania, you could be overpaying on your premiums. Check out our guide to auto insurance in Pennsylvania.

Florida: Gainesville

Georgia: Atlanta

Hawaii: Honolulu

Iowa: Iowa City

Idaho: Boise

Illinois: Chicago

Indiana: Indianapolis

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky: Louisville

Louisiana: New Orleans

Trending On Insurify

Car insurance in California: look no further to find the best rates in the Golden State.

Floridians, let us help you find the best rates for your auto insurance needs. Here’s how to find the quotes for cheap car insurance in Florida.

Massachusetts: Boston

Maryland: Baltimore

Maine: Portland

Michigan: Ann Arbor

Minnesota: Saint Paul

Missouri: St. Louis

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

Montana: Bozeman

North Carolina: Durham

North Dakota: Fargo

Nebraska: Omaha

New Hampshire: Manchester

New Jersey: Hoboken

New Mexico: Albuquerque

Nevada: Reno

New York: New York

Trending On Insurify

Texans, are you getting the best rates on auto insurance? See our guide to car insurance in Texas and save big.

North Carolina residents can find great deals on car insurance using our review of car insurance quotes in North Carolina.

Ohio: Cincinnati

Oklahoma: Tulsa

Oregon: Portland

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Charleston

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Houston

Utah: Salt Lake City

Virginia: McLean

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: Seattle

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

West Virginia: Morgantown

Wyoming: Laramie

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights

Data & Research Team

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Learn More
Insightsdelimiter2019 Top Stem Cities Awards