Insurify’s 2019 Top STEM Cities Awards
Published November 1, 2019
Reading time: 3 minutes
Published November 1, 2019
Reading time: 3 minutes
Click here to see Insurify’s 2020 Top STEM Cities Award winners.
This award goes to the top city in each state that demonstrates exceptional dedication to advancements in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
As the end of another decade rapidly approaches, we’ve taken some time to reflect on what has changed since the turn of the twenty-first century. Our nation has come a long way in the past twenty years, at least with respect to progress in STEM. Research at private companies, government institutions, and universities has continued to shape and improve our lives, from breakthroughs in medicine to rideshare apps to an ever-growing wealth of accessible information on the internet. Just think: in the year 2000, being able to compare car insurance online to find the perfect fit would have been unimaginable.
Not only does STEM play an integral role in all aspects of life, but also, it has shifted priorities in education. Scholars and teachers alike emphasize the importance of an education in science, math, and engineering. And in colleges across the country, students tend to gravitate increasingly towards degrees in STEM-related fields.
In order to recognize the communities across our country who demonstrate an exceptional dedication to science, technology, engineering and math, Insurify’s data scientists identified the top city in each state for STEM, based on the criteria outlined below.
The data science team at Insurify, a site that lets users compare auto insurance rates, analyzed both proprietary and publicly-accessible data to determine the top STEM cities by state. Referring to their database of 2 million insurance applications, Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in STEM-based careers. Then, they compiled data from Niche on the high schools, colleges, and graduate schools with the best programs in STEM, by state, as well as the cities with the highest rate of diversity in STEM according to SmartAsset.
From this data, Insurify’s data scientists calculated a composite score for each city. The city with the highest score in each state was selected.
Alaska: Anchorage
Alabama: Birmingham
Arkansas: Little Rock
Arizona: Phoenix
California: Los Angeles
Colorado: Denver
Connecticut: New Haven
Delaware: Newark
Living in the Land of Lincoln? Take a look at our guide to find the cheapest car insurance in Illinois.
If you live in Pennsylvania, you could be overpaying on your premiums. Check out our guide to auto insurance in Pennsylvania.
Florida: Gainesville
Georgia: Atlanta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Iowa: Iowa City
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Indianapolis
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky: Louisville
Louisiana: New Orleans
Car insurance in California: look no further to find the best rates in the Golden State.
Floridians, let us help you find the best rates for your auto insurance needs. Here’s how to find the quotes for cheap car insurance in Florida.
Massachusetts: Boston
Maryland: Baltimore
Maine: Portland
Michigan: Ann Arbor
Minnesota: Saint Paul
Missouri: St. Louis
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
Montana: Bozeman
North Carolina: Durham
North Dakota: Fargo
Nebraska: Omaha
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Hoboken
New Mexico: Albuquerque
Nevada: Reno
New York: New York
Texans, are you getting the best rates on auto insurance? See our guide to car insurance in Texas and save big.
North Carolina residents can find great deals on car insurance using our review of car insurance quotes in North Carolina.
Ohio: Cincinnati
Oklahoma: Tulsa
Oregon: Portland
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Charleston
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: Houston
Utah: Salt Lake City
Virginia: McLean
Vermont: Burlington
Washington: Seattle
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
West Virginia: Morgantown
Wyoming: Laramie
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com