Cheapest Auto Insurance in Portsmouth, Virginia (2024)

With a monthly liability-only rate of $43, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Portsmouth.

25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Portsmouth, Virginia, is $148 per month, according to Insurify data. This is slightly more affordable than the national average of $158 per month but more expensive than the Virginia average of $131.

Portsmouth is a city full of history and home to many bridges and tunnels, which can influence traffic patterns and car insurance rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find an affordable policy in Portsmouth.

Datos Breves

  • Portsmouth drivers pay $110 per month for liability coverage and $187 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Portsmouth.

  • As of July 1, 2024, Virginia will require all drivers to buy at least the state’s minimum required amount of car insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Portsmouth

Finding the best rate is just one part of shopping for auto insurance coverage. The right company for you will depend on your needs and the coverage you’re looking to get.

Check out the three options for cheap car insurance in Portsmouth in the table below. You can see insurance quotes for full coverage and liability only and what each company is best for to help you choose the right fit.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Uninsured motorist coverage
State Farm4.5$68$40Bundling
GEICO4.2$91$53Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for uninsured motorist coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Historically, Virginia has allowed drivers to pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee each year to drive without car insurance. That’s changing on July 1, 2024, when the commonwealth will no longer offer the option of a UMV fee and will instead require all drivers to buy car insurance.

But it may take some motorists time to catch up. To stay protected, you can get uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage with Auto-Owners. The company also offers multiple discounts to help you get the lowest rates.

Ventajas

  • Gap insurance and accident forgiveness available

  • Offers multiple student discounts

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Poor customer service and claims process complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Best insurer for bundling: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

State Farm is the best option for bundling, as it offers many different insurance products, including boat insurance. The city of Portsmouth has access to the Elizabeth River and is home to more than 250 boat owners. So if you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Portsmouth and need additional insurance policies, like boat insurance, commercial liability umbrella insurance for business, or home insurance, State Farm is a great option for bundling and getting multiple policies.

Ventajas

  • Can work with a local State Farm agent

  • Teen driver discounts available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Negative customer reviews on the BBB website

Best insurer for military members: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo

Portsmouth is home to many military members and the Navy’s longest-running hospital, the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Started in 1830, the hospital continues to serve military members today.[1]

Military members have unique needs, and GEICO is the best car insurance in Portsmouth for this population. GEICO offers a military discount of up to 15% and other discounts for emergency deployment and for certain memberships.

Ventajas

  • Multiple military discounts available

  • Optional mechanical breakdown insurance

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance or rideshare insurance

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Portsmouth

To get cheap car insurance in Portsmouth, follow these tips:[2]

  • Bundle your policies. You typically get rewarded if you have more than one insurance policy with a company. So you can get an auto policy, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or condo insurance to qualify for discounts.

  • Compare quotes. Research many different options for car insurance in Portsmouth, and look at rates, reviews, the company websites, and customer service complaints.

  • Drive safely. Maintaining a clean driving record is the best way to get low rates. Always wear your seat belt, avoid alcohol and substances when behind the wheel, drive the speed limit, and put your phone away.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Portsmouth: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance is the most elemental type of auto insurance coverage. It covers only your liability if you cause an accident, paying out the other driver for injuries and damage. But liability insurance doesn’t reimburse you for any damage to your vehicle, which can put you in a tough place financially.

In Portsmouth, liability car insurance costs an average of $110 per month. Below, you can see the average cost for liability coverage in Portsmouth by insurance company.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners43
State Farm44
GEICO59
USAA59
Mercury60
Chubb64
Clearcover68
Erie68
Safeco75
Nationwide77
State Auto78
Midvale Home & Auto84
Allstate93
Progressive93
Elephant95
Direct Auto97
Liberty Mutual101
National General108
GAINSCO114
AssuranceAmerica115
Dairyland119
Travelers123
CSAA145
Bristol West154
The General173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Portsmouth: Auto-Owners

Drivers in Portsmouth who want to maximize their protection should consider full-coverage car insurance. When you get full coverage, you’re getting different types of insurance coverage that aim to fully protect you in a range of situations.

Full coverage generally includes liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. This goes far beyond the basic protection liability insurance offers, which doesn’t cover you as the driver — only the other party.

Full-coverage car insurance in Portsmouth costs $187 per month, on average. Below are the cheapest options for full-coverage car insurance in Portsmouth.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners72
State Farm73
GEICO99
USAA99
Chubb108
Erie113
Clearcover114
Nationwide123
Mercury127
Safeco131
Midvale Home & Auto133
Allstate155
Travelers155
State Auto156
Elephant166
Direct Auto169
AssuranceAmerica174
Liberty Mutual176
Progressive177
National General212
CSAA225
GAINSCO264
Bristol West301
Dairyland303
The General311
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Portsmouth car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is an at-fault state, sometimes referred to as a tort state. This means the driver responsible for an accident must pay for the other parties’ injuries and vehicle damages. Dealing with financial loss and medical bills is a major concern for many people in the United States, and getting the right insurance policy can provide some protection.

Portsmouth drivers need to meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000
Important Information

The above limits are increasing for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. After that time, Virginia drivers will need to carry $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

If you’d like additional protection beyond the state-required minimums, consider these coverage options:[4]

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

     PIP insurance reimburses you for any medical expenses due to injuries from an accident.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance provides protection if there’s damage to your vehicle from a range of events that aren’t collision-related, like theft, floods, and fires.

    Collision coverage

    Whether you hit a pothole, another vehicle, or an object like a mailbox or pole, collision insurance will pay for any damages that result.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

How much of a risk you are on the road affects your car insurance rates.[5] If you have an incident on your record, that level of risk goes up — and so do your rates. Incidents can range from speeding tickets to at-fault accidents, moving violations, and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.

The table below shows liability insurance quotes for Portsmouth drivers from top companies and how they differ by incident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners43575869
State Farm44555870
GEICO59757994
USAA59757994
Mercury60889298
Chubb648386102
Clearcover6894108109
Erie68959899
Safeco75104109120
Nationwide7799104123
Allstate93119124148
Progressive93124129148
Elephant95122129152
Direct Auto97128134155
Liberty Mutual101139145161
National General108139147172
GAINSCO114142150182
AssuranceAmerica115157160184
Dairyland119157163190
Travelers123160167196
CSAA145192205232
Bristol West154201206246
The General173230240276
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age and experience tend to go hand in hand, and teen drivers typically have the most expensive car insurance premiums because their limited experience and risk-taking behaviors behind the wheel make them more likely to be in an at-fault accident.[6]

As drivers age and gain more experience, rates decrease, especially around age 35. Senior drivers enjoy lower car insurance rates but typically see increases around age 70 due to added risk factors, like impaired vision and other age-related changes.

Here, you can see how car insurance rates change by age group for drivers in Portsmouth.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$327
20s$225
30s$167
40s$152
50s$136
60s$127
70s$130
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Portsmouth car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Portsmouth, insurers can use a driver’s credit to create a credit-based insurance score, which can affect car insurance rates.

Virginia drivers with excellent or good credit have the lowest car insurance premiums, while drivers with poor credit pay the steepest rates.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Portsmouth car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Portsmouth, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Portsmouth?

    Car insurance in Portsmouth costs an average of $110 per month for liability coverage and $187 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Portsmouth?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Portsmouth, with a monthly liability-only rate of $43. State Farm and GEICO also have affordable coverage, with monthly liability rates of $44 and $59, respectively.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on factors like your age, ZIP code, driving record, and chosen coverage levels.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Portsmouth?

    State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Portsmouth. It has above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Central region, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5. Other top insurers to consider include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. "About Us."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Virginia Law. "Code of Virginia."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."

