Cheapest Auto Insurance in Harrisonburg, Virginia (2024)

Harrisonburg drivers can secure rates as low as $34 per month for liability-only coverage through Auto-Owners.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

Harrisonburg drivers pay a monthly average of $158 for full-coverage insurance — less than the Virginia state average of $168 per month for full coverage and the national monthly full-coverage average of $213.

Harrisonburg is located in the Shenandoah Valley, an urban area with a small-town feel. The surrounding mountains encourage many outdoor activities, and you can walk to many destinations. The city’s smaller population of just over 51,000 could contribute to its lower car insurance rates.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in the Friendly City.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Harrisonburg.

  • Harrisonburg drivers pay a yearly average of $1,891 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Effective July 1, 2024, Virginia will require all drivers to maintain liability insurance. Drivers will no longer be able to opt out of insurance by paying an uninsured motorist fee to the DMV.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Harrisonburg

The best insurance company will vary depending on your driving history, vehicle, and financial situation. Most insurance companies use similar criteria to determine car insurance rates, but each values this information differently.

If you’re in the market for auto insurance, the best thing you can do is get quotes from at least three different insurers. Here are a few of the best insurance companies for different types of drivers. The rates shown in the table below are for the state of Virginia.

Progressive3.9$158$82Good drivers
State Farm4.5$68$40Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$91$53Savings
Best insurer for good drivers: Progressive

If you have a good driving history, you could save big on car insurance with Progressive. When you enroll in the ​​Snapshot program, your car insurance is personalized to fit your driving history. Drivers in this program save an average of $231 annually, according to Progressive.

Ventajas

  • Provides numerous rewards for good drivers

  • Offers many different discounts and ways to save

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer an anti-theft device discount

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

State Farm is the best option for teen drivers looking for ways to save on auto insurance. Drivers younger than 25 can save up to 25% by maintaining good grades or taking an approved driver’s education course. And if you have a college student who’s away at school full-time without a vehicle, you can earn a discount.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • May have to speak to an agent to get started

  • Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for savings: GEICO

GEICO is known for offering tons of discounts on auto insurance, so it’s the best choice for drivers who want to save money. You can earn a discount for having certain safety features, belonging to certain organizations, or remaining accident-free. And you can manage your policy through GEICO’s mobile app or website.

Ventajas

  • Offers many auto insurance discounts

  • Customer service available 24/7

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap or rideshare insurance

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Harrisonburg

Multiple factors affect the cost of auto insurance, including your driving record, average mileage, ZIP code, and age.[1] Here are some tips for saving money on car insurance in Harrisonburg:

  • Choose a safer vehicle. Let your insurance company know if your car has an anti-theft device, automatic seat belts, or airbags. Many insurers will give you a discount for driving a safer vehicle.

  • Take advantage of low-mileage discounts. If you drive fewer than 7,500 miles per year, you may be eligible for a low-mileage discount.[2] Harrisonburg is a very walkable city, so you could save money by walking to work.

  • Complete a defensive driving course. Your driving history has a significant influence on your premiums, and a speeding ticket or at-fault accident will cause your rates to go up. Your insurer may offer you a discount for completing a defensive driving course.

  • Maintain good grades. Teen drivers pay more for auto insurance due to their lack of experience. But maintaining a B average or better could qualify teens for a good student discount.

  • Bundle your insurance. Insurance companies will give you a discount for purchasing more than one policy with them. So you could save by bundling your auto and homeowners insurance together, for example.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Harrisonburg: Auto-Owners

If you cause a car accident, liability insurance will pay for auto repairs and medical costs for the other driver. But you can’t use liability insurance to fix your vehicle or pay for your medical expenses.[3]

Liability insurance provides the minimum coverage needed to drive in most states. Most people need more coverage than this, but liability insurance may make sense if your vehicle is more than 10 years old. The average cost of liability insurance in Harrisonburg is $75 per month.

Here are the cheapest options for purchasing liability-only insurance in Harrisonburg:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners34
State Farm35
GEICO46
USAA46
Mercury47
Chubb51
Clearcover54
Erie54
Safeco59
Nationwide61
State Auto62
Midvale Home & Auto66
Allstate73
Progressive73
Elephant75
Direct Auto77
Liberty Mutual79
National General86
GAINSCO90
AssuranceAmerica91
Dairyland94
Travelers97
CSAA114
Bristol West121
The General137
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Harrisonburg: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more robust protection than what you’ll get with liability insurance. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, so it’ll pay for the repairs for everyone involved in an auto accident. Full-coverage insurance will also protect your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged by a falling object.

In Harrisonburg, the average cost for full-coverage car insurance is $158 per month. Here are the best options for full coverage for Harrisonburg drivers:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners57
State Farm58
GEICO79
USAA79
Chubb86
Erie89
Clearcover90
Nationwide97
Mercury100
Safeco104
Midvale Home & Auto105
Allstate122
Travelers122
State Auto123
Elephant131
Direct Auto134
AssuranceAmerica138
Liberty Mutual139
Progressive140
National General168
CSAA178
GAINSCO209
Bristol West238
Dairyland239
The General246
Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Historically, Virginia has required all drivers to either carry its minimum required amount of liability insurance or opt out of insurance by paying a $500 uninsured motorist fee. 

The uninsured motorist fee is paid to the Department of Motor Vehicles, and it doesn’t provide any auto insurance. It permits you to drive your car while uninsured, at your own risk. If you’re caught driving without liability coverage and haven’t paid the uninsured motorist fee, your license will be suspended.

But Virginia recently changed its law to eliminate the uninsured motorist fee option. As of July 1, 2024, all Virginia drivers will be required to carry at least the minimum amount of car insurance.

To drive in Virginia, you’ll need to meet the following minimum requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000

For many drivers, liability insurance won’t provide enough coverage. Here are some additional policies you can consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for any damages and repairs caused by an accident, regardless of who is at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages and repairs caused by a fire, falling object, vandalism, or weather damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical expense benefits coverage

    Medical expense benefits coverage pays for the medical or funeral expenses of everyone in your car in a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Transportation expenses

    This coverage pays for rental coverage if your vehicle can’t be driven for more than 24 hours.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors influencing your insurance premiums, and the better your record, the less you’ll pay for car insurance. So if you have a history of driving incidents, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more for insurance.

Any premium increases due to an accident or traffic violation can last up to 36 months. Here’s what you might pay for car insurance with a clean record versus different types of moving violations in Harrisonburg.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners34454654
State Farm35444656
GEICO46596273
USAA46596273
Mercury47697277
Chubb51666981
Clearcover54748686
Erie54767879
Safeco59828694
Nationwide61798297
Allstate739398117
Progressive7397101117
Elephant7597101120
Direct Auto77101106123
Liberty Mutual79109113126
National General86111117137
GAINSCO90112118144
AssuranceAmerica91124127145
Dairyland94124129150
Travelers97126131155
CSAA114151161182
Bristol West121158162193
The General137182190219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another factor that plays a significant role in determining your car insurance premiums. Drivers younger than 25 pay the highest rates for auto insurance. Your insurance rates start to go down around age 35 but begin to increase again at age 70.

If you fall into an age bracket with higher insurance premiums, you still have ways to save. Teen drivers and college students can save money by taking a driver’s education course or maintaining good grades, for example.

Virginia law also requires auto insurance companies to discount drivers older than 55 for completing a motor vehicle accident prevention course approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles.[2]

Below you can find the cheapest liability-only quotes offered for Harrisonburg teen and senior drivers:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyTeen DriversSenior Drivers
Auto-Owners5725
State Farm6025
GEICO7234
USAA7634
Mercury8636
Chubb9434
Clearcover9647
Erie9838
Nationwide10442
Safeco10547
Elephant12455
Allstate12854
Progressive13148
Liberty Mutual13360
Direct Auto14055
Dairyland15270
GAINSCO16169
National General16364
AssuranceAmerica17562
Travelers17571
CSAA19281
Bristol West20190
The General219104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Harrisonburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies use many factors to determine how likely you are to file a claim. Research has shown that consumers with bad credit file more claims than consumers with good credit. So if you have excellent or good credit, your premiums will be lower than drivers with poor credit.

Virginia allows insurers to consider credit history when evaluating consumers for car insurance. So you can expect to pay less if you have a better credit history.[4]

Here’s what Harrisonburg pay, on average, for each of the following credit tiers:

Rates by Credit Tier

Harrisonburg car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Harrisonburg, Virginia, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Harrisonburg?

    Car insurance in Harrisonburg costs $75 per month for liability-only coverage and $158 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Virginia?

    Auto-Owners and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Virginia, with monthly liability-only rates of $39 and $40, respectively.

    But the best insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, where you live, the type of car you drive, and your driving history. Comparing quotes from at least three different insurance companies is the best way to find coverage that meets your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Harrisonburg?

    With high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Harrisonburg. Other top insurers include GEICO and Progressive.

