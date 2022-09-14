>Seguros de Autos>South Dakota

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Aberdeen, South Dakota (2024)

Drivers in Aberdeen pay an average of $57 per month for liability-only car insurance.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Dakota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $99/mes para cobertura total en South Dakota.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Aberdeen, the third most-populous city in South Dakota, is located in the northeastern part of the state in Brown County. The average car insurance rates in Aberdeen are $57 for liability-only and $149 for full coverage.

Aberdeen drivers pay slightly less than the statewide average of $63 for liability insurance and $172 for full coverage. This could be due to the city’s population density of 1,725 people per square mile.[1]

Here’s what to know about finding cheap auto insurance in Aberdeen.

Datos Breves

  • Aberdeen drivers are legally required to purchase liability insurance.

  • Bristol West, Safeco, and USAA are three of Aberdeen’s best car insurance companies.

  • On average, drivers in Aberdeen pay $1,795 per year for full-coverage insurance.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Aberdeen 

The cheapest auto insurance company for you depends on factors such as your age, driving record, ZIP code, and the type of coverage you choose. It’s important to compare rates from multiple insurers to find the right combination of affordability and coverage for your specific needs.

The table below shows the top auto insurers for Aberdeen drivers. The rates in the table are for South Dakota.

Bristol West2.2$196$73High-risk drivers
Safeco3.8$129$46Discounts
USAA4.5N/AN/AMilitary members
Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

2.2
Bristol West may offer the best price for high-risk drivers in Aberdeen. The company states on its website that it works with drivers with bad credit or DUIs on their record.

Ventajas

  • Works with high-risk drivers

  • Rideshare coverage available in some states

Contras

  • Not as many available discounts as some competitors

  • Coverage types vary by state

Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

Best insurer for discounts: Safeco

Safeco offers multiple discounts to help lower your car insurance premium. Discounts include safe-driver discounts, policy bundling discounts, and safe-vehicle discounts.

Ventajas

  • Multiple available discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)

Contras

  • Must contact an insurance agent to purchase a policy

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

USAA offers some of the lowest rates in Aberdeen. It focuses on serving active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. Approximately 1,000 veterans in Aberdeen are eligible for coverage through USAA.

Ventajas

  • Customer reviews are generally positive

  • Offers insurance, banking, and investing products

Contras

  • Only available to current military members, veterans, and their families

  • No 24/7 customer service

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Aberdeen

Finding a cheap car insurance policy depends on factors such as your age, driving record, and the type of vehicle you drive.

Here are some potential ways to lower your car insurance premiums:[2]

  • Shop around. Like any major purchase, it’s important to shop around to find the right policy for your needs. Enter your demographic information, vehicle details, and desired coverage into an insurance-comparison website to receive quotes from multiple insurers simultaneously.

  • Ask about discounts. Discounts are an easy way to save money on your auto policy. They vary by insurer but may include discounts for good drivers, safe vehicles, and customer loyalty.

  • Bundle your insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts when you purchase multiple policies through them, such as your auto, life, and homeowners insurance. This is often referred to as “bundling” policies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aberdeen

If you cause an accident, liability-only car insurance helps cover the cost of the injuries of the other driver and their passengers. It also helps pay to repair or replace the other driver’s vehicle. It’s considered minimum coverage since it doesn’t offer protection for yourself, your passengers, or your vehicle.

South Dakota drivers are required to have liability insurance, which costs $63 per month, on average.

Here are the average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance in Aberdeen.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto49
Dairyland58
CSAA68
Bristol West70
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aberdeen

Full-coverage car insurance offers greater financial protection on the road, as it typically includes liability insurance as well as comprehensive and collision coverage.

If you finance or lease a car, your lender will probably require you to buy full-coverage insurance. Other people may choose to purchase full coverage for the increased protection and peace of mind it brings.

In South Dakota, a full-coverage policy costs an average of $172 per month. Here are average full-coverage car insurance rates from top companies in Aberdeen.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto96
Safeco103
CSAA138
Dairyland175
Bristol West186
Estimate your Aberdeen car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in South Dakota

South Dakota law follows a traditional fault-based, or “tort,” system, meaning if you cause a car accident, you’re financially responsible for the resulting losses. Like most states, South Dakota requires all drivers to purchase minimum amounts of insurance coverage.

The table below outlines the minimum liability coverage requirements for South Dakota drivers:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Some drivers purchase additional insurance types to cover a broader range of scenarios on the road.

Here are some optional coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps cover damages to your car due to a collision with another vehicle or object, such as a telephone pole or fence.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps cover non-collision-related damage, such as theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare insurance

    Rideshare insurance protects people who drive for rideshare companies such as Uber and DoorDash.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You might see a spike in your insurance premium if you’re involved in certain incidents on the road, such as at-fault accidents, speeding, and driving under the influence (DUI).[4]

The table below will help you understand how various incidents could affect your car insurance rates.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith AccidentWith Speeding TicketWith DUI
Dairyland58868599
CSAA6810499116
Bristol West70102101120
Average cost of car insurance by age

Senior drivers and teen drivers generally pay more for car insurance. Young drivers have less experience on the road and higher accident rates.[5] Similarly, older drivers might have health problems, such as impaired hearing or slower reflexes, that affect their driving skills.[6]

Here are some car insurance quotes by age in Aberdeen.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$270
20s$182
30s$142
40s$127
50s$113
60s$107
70s$110
Aberdeen car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, South Dakota allows auto insurance companies to consider your credit history when calculating your insurance rates.

People with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance than people with excellent or good credit scores because, statistically, people with a low insurance score are more likely to file a claim.[7]

Here are the average monthly quotes for Aberdeen drivers for each of the following credit tiers:

Rates by Credit Tier

Aberdeen car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Aberdeen, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Aberdeen?

    Car insurance in Aberdeen costs $57 per month for liability-only coverage and $149 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in South Dakota?

    Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in South Dakota, with liability-only rates averaging $46 per month. Other cheap insurers include State Auto and Midvale Home & Auto, with liability-only rates averaging $47 and $52 per month, respectively.

    The cheapest insurance company for you will depend on factors such as your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and chosen coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Aberdeen?

    With a high IQ Score, AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and positive customer service reviews, USAA is one of the best car insurance companies in Aberdeen. However, it’s only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.

    Other top insurers to consider in Aberdeen include Midvale Home & Auto and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Census.gov. "QuickFacts Aberdeen City, South Dakota."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "een Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "https://www.iii.org/article/senior-driving-safety-and-insurance-tips."
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "Credit and insurance scores."

