>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Oregon (2024)

If you commit a serious driving offense, such as a DUI or driving without insurance, you may need an SR-22 as proof of liability coverage in Oregon.

Jess Ullrich
Escrito porJess Ullrich
Jess Ullrich
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer

  • Más de 10 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Ex editora asociada de finanzas de Investopedia

Jess es experta en seguros, banca y otros temas de finanzas personales. Sus artículos han aparecido en numerosos medios de comunicación web, como Investopedia.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Icon of a woman
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers with a conviction for a DUI, reckless driving, or another high-risk violation that results in license suspension may need an SR-22 or FR-44 certificate, depending on the state where they live. Both of these certificates serve as proof of financial responsibility and show that you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Drivers only need to file an FR-44 form if they live in Virginia or Florida.

In Oregon, drivers with serious offenses need to file an SR-22 form. Here’s what to know about SR-22s in Oregon, how much they cost, where to get one, and how long they remain in effect.

Datos Breves

  • SR-22 forms let you keep your driving privileges after a serious offense.

  • Auto insurers charge high-risk drivers above-average premiums for car insurance.

  • SR-22s generally remain in effect for three years.

What is SR-22 insurance in Oregon, and when do you need it?

SR-22 forms provide proof that you meet a state’s minimum insurance coverage following license suspension due to a serious driving offense. In Oregon, you may need an SR-22 form following a charge for a DUI, reckless driving, or uninsured driving. Even if you don’t have a car, the state still may require you to file an SR-22 form with nonowner insurance.

SR-22s serve as proof of coverage, but they aren’t insurance policies. Your car insurance coverage remains separate, though you may see this form colloquially referred to as SR-22 “coverage” or “insurance.”

The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance

The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance

Find Oregon Car Insurance

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How can you get an SR-22 in Oregon?

First, you’ll need to contact the Oregon DMV to determine whether you need an SR-22 form. If your insurance company offers SR-22 assistance, you can simply contact it to request that it file an SR-22 with the Oregon DMV for you. You’ll likely need to pay a small fee of up to $25 for the SR-22 filing.

Many insurers don’t offer SR-22s. If your insurer doesn’t have this option, you’ll likely need to get coverage and an SR-22 from another provider to avoid further suspension or revocation of your driving privileges.

Even if you don’t have a car, you need to file an SR-22 if you plan to drive any vehicle.[1] In this case, you’ll likely need to purchase nonowner coverage in addition to filing an SR-22 to fulfill the state’s minimum requirements and retain your driving privileges.

These are the minimum car insurance requirements in Oregon:[2]

How long is an SR-22 required in Oregon?

The requirement for an SR-22 in Oregon will generally remain for three years. But this time frame can vary depending on the type of offense you’ve committed or if you have a lapse in coverage.[3]

If you have questions about the required time frame, you should speak with an attorney or the Oregon DMV to determine requirements for your unique situation. This will provide some clear insight into how long your SR-22 needs to be in place.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Oregon?

The cost of filing an SR-22 in Oregon can vary based on your insurance company, but you’ll typically pay around $25.

Many insurance companies will only charge you a filing fee for the SR-22 insurance,” says Jesse Cunningham, a licensed independent insurance agent and owner of Bauple. “What increases your rates with SR-22 insurance is typically the reason behind needing proof of financial responsibility in the first place — things like DUI, causing multiple accidents, driving without insurance, and other infractions.”

While Oregon drivers with a clean record pay an average of $118 per month for auto insurance, drivers with an SR-22 form in Oregon pay around $137 per month. This cost will vary depending on your most recent driving offense, your past driving record, and the insurance company you choose.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Oregon

Some insurance companies don’t offer SR-22 coverage, but several insurance companies in Oregon do provide this option for high-risk drivers. Here’s a look at some insurers offering SR-22 coverage, along with their average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Mile Auto6987
Safeco84137
Liberty Mutual114201
GAINSCO117243
National General125256
Direct Auto140266
Dairyland163366
Bristol West177339
The General192358
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Oregon with SR-22 by city

The cost of SR-22 coverage can also vary depending on where you live in Oregon. For instance, high-risk drivers with SR-22 forms in Medford and Salem tend to have cheaper rates than drivers in Portland. Here’s how costs vary by insurer and location.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
MedfordState Farm$55
MedfordUSAA$64
MedfordGEICO$70
PortlandState Farm$60
PortlandUSAA$69
PortlandGEICO$78
PortlandCountry Financial$90
SalemState Farm$53
SalemGEICO$68
SalemCountry Financial$79
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Oregon Car Insurance

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Oregon

If you have to file an SR-22 in Oregon, auto insurers will likely view you as a high-risk driver due to a serious infraction like a DUI. Generally, serious infractions result in higher car insurance premiums. The amount of the increase may depend upon the offense, your location, your driving record, your age, and other factors.

Many insurance companies will charge you a filing fee for the SR-22, but your rates will typically increase because of the driving violation that led to you needing proof of financial responsibility. You can decrease your insurance costs, though your status as a high-risk driver makes it more difficult.

Once an SR-22 is filed, you can work to reduce premiums by improving your driving record,” says Cunningham. “Address habits and behaviors that led to needing the SR-22. For instance, some states or insurance companies offer classes to help you learn defensive driving or lower penalties on your driving record.”

The following strategies may help lower your premiums:

  • Bundle your coverages. Getting multiple types of insurance coverage from one provider may help you reduce your auto premiums. For instance, if you have an existing homeowners insurance policy, you might opt to file an SR-22 and get auto coverage from the same provider.

  • Maintain your driving record. While past infractions may negatively affect your driving record and premium costs, maintaining a clean record moving forward could help reduce your insurance premiums over time.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Many car insurance companies offer safe driving discounts, so taking a defensive driving course may also help you lower the cost of your car insurance coverage.

  • Ask about available discounts. In addition to safe driving discounts, car insurers also offer other discounts for eligible policyholders. Common ones include discounts for vehicle safety or anti-theft features, new-car discounts, and telematics discounts.

Compare Car Insurance Rates

Compare Car Insurance Rates

Oregon SR-22 insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some common questions about SR-22s in Oregon.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Oregon?

    The amount of time you’ll need an SR-22 in Oregon can vary based on your situation. But, in general, you can expect to hold an SR-22 for three years. If you have questions about the time frame, you should speak with your legal counsel or someone from the Oregon DMV.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Oregon?

    You can contact your insurance company to remove your SR-22 once you’ve held it for the required time. If you believe you don’t need to file an SR-22, or that your license was suspended in error, you can work with legal counsel and the state of Oregon to rectify the issue.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Oregon if you move?

    State requirements related to SR-22s vary. If you’re planning to move to another state, you may need to file an SR-22 in your new state. You should speak with the Oregon DMV and your new state’s DMV to determine how to properly handle your SR-22 filing. You can also contact your insurance company for guidance.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Oregon if you don’t have a car?

    If you still want to drive, you’ll need to get an SR-22 in Oregon even if you don’t have a car. If you drive a borrowed car, for instance, you’ll need proof of financial responsibility in case you have an accident. Generally, drivers who need an SR-22 certificate will also need a nonowner car insurance policy.

Sources

  1. Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "SR-22 Information."
  2. Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "Insurance Requirements."
  3. Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
Jess Ullrich
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer

Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia
Icon of a woman
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers