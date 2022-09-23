What is SR-22 insurance in Oregon, and when do you need it?

SR-22 forms provide proof that you meet a state’s minimum insurance coverage following license suspension due to a serious driving offense. In Oregon, you may need an SR-22 form following a charge for a DUI, reckless driving, or uninsured driving. Even if you don’t have a car, the state still may require you to file an SR-22 form with nonowner insurance.

SR-22s serve as proof of coverage, but they aren’t insurance policies. Your car insurance coverage remains separate, though you may see this form colloquially referred to as SR-22 “coverage” or “insurance.”

How can you get an SR-22 in Oregon?

First, you’ll need to contact the Oregon DMV to determine whether you need an SR-22 form. If your insurance company offers SR-22 assistance, you can simply contact it to request that it file an SR-22 with the Oregon DMV for you. You’ll likely need to pay a small fee of up to $25 for the SR-22 filing.

Many insurers don’t offer SR-22s. If your insurer doesn’t have this option, you’ll likely need to get coverage and an SR-22 from another provider to avoid further suspension or revocation of your driving privileges.

Even if you don’t have a car, you need to file an SR-22 if you plan to drive any vehicle.[1] In this case, you’ll likely need to purchase nonowner coverage in addition to filing an SR-22 to fulfill the state’s minimum requirements and retain your driving privileges.

These are the minimum car insurance requirements in Oregon:[2]

Bodily injury liability : $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $20,000 per accident

Personal injury protection : $15,000 per person

Uninsured motorist: $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident

How long is an SR-22 required in Oregon?

The requirement for an SR-22 in Oregon will generally remain for three years. But this time frame can vary depending on the type of offense you’ve committed or if you have a lapse in coverage.[3]

If you have questions about the required time frame, you should speak with an attorney or the Oregon DMV to determine requirements for your unique situation. This will provide some clear insight into how long your SR-22 needs to be in place.