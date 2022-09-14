>Seguros de Autos>Ohio

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Hamilton, Ohio (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $41 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

Hamilton drivers pay an overall monthly average of $120 for car insurance, which is slightly higher than the Ohio average of $112. 

Despite low rates overall, likely due in part to its comparatively small population size, every Hamilton car insurance company offers different rates. You could pay more or less depending on the specific coverage you choose, the car you drive, and other factors.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Hamilton.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton.

  • Drivers in Hamilton pay $83 per month for liability-only insurance and $177 per month for full coverage.

  • Hamilton rates for full coverage are higher than rates in most other Ohio cities.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Hamilton

Hamilton drivers have many car insurance companies to choose from, but three companies stand out from the rest. While they provide some of the lowest rates on Hamilton car insurance, they’re also the best because of the coverage they offer and their financial strength ratings.

But “best” is subjective, so it’s important to look at the big picture when deciding whether a particular company is right for you.

Best insurer for rideshare drivers: State Farm

In business for more than 100 years, State Farm today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of available discounts.

The company has far fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer available discounts than some competitors

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Mile Auto is unlike other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company says low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard policy.

While Mile Auto requires drivers to report mileage, it asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.

Ventajas

  • Pay only for the miles you drive

  • No telematics device to install

Contras

  • Available in only 11 states

  • No discounts or bundling options

Best insurer for discounts: American Family

Founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance offers more than a dozen types of insurance in 18 states throughout the midwestern and western U.S. It stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and a well-below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index. 

American Family offers policyholders 16 different discounts to help lower their rates.

Ventajas

  • Numerous discount and coverage options

  • Positive third-party customer service ratings

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Available in only 18 states

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton

Auto insurance companies consider various factors when determining your rates: the coverage you purchase, plus the type of car you drive, how much you drive it, and where you park it, for example. Personal factors like your age, gender, credit score, and driving record also affect your rate.[1]

When you’re looking for the best rate, a good way to start is by getting an insurance review from a local agent or insurance broker to find out what the best coverage is for your unique needs. That way, you won’t waste money by over-insuring or put yourself at risk by purchasing too little insurance.

Next, compare quotes from a few different companies to make sure you’re getting the lowest rate.

Here are some more ways to save money and lower your premiums:

  • Increase your deductible.

  • Purchase multiple policies from the same insurance company.

  • Improve your credit score.

  • Apply for discounts.

  • Avoid speeding and other risky driving behaviors.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Hamilton: Mile Auto

Liability insurance provides two types of coverage that protect you when you cause a car accident. Bodily injury coverage pays the medical bills of people injured or killed in a crash. Property damage coverage reimburses other people for property damaged or destroyed in a crash.

Liability insurance doesn’t reimburse you for your own injuries or property damage, but it does protect your assets against lawsuits by the other parties, and it can even help to discourage a suit.

Liability insurance in Hamilton costs an average of $80 per month. The companies listed below offer the cheapest car insurance policies for drivers looking for liability-only coverage in Hamilton.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto41
State Farm42
Hugo43
Auto-Owners50
Erie50
Safeco50
GEICO54
USAA55
Clearcover57
American Family61
Midvale Home & Auto61
Elephant63
Nationwide63
Progressive69
Commonwealth Casualty76
Liberty Mutual79
The General82
National General84
Dairyland88
GAINSCO89
Allstate93
Direct Auto94
CSAA99
Travelers101
Farmers104
State Auto115
Bristol West138
Foremost145
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Hamilton: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance provides the protection you get with liability-only insurance and adds coverage for your own damages.

Collision insurance covers damage from accidents with other vehicles. Comprehensive coverage is for damage from other events, such as if a tree falls on your car, it’s stolen or vandalized, or you hit a deer. Drivers must have full coverage if they’re financing or leasing their vehicle. Otherwise, collision and comprehensive are optional coverages.

Hamilton drivers pay a monthly average of $160 for full-coverage insurance. The following companies offer the cheapest insurance quotes for full coverage in Hamilton.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto62
State Farm77
Elephant90
Erie90
Safeco90
Auto-Owners91
Clearcover91
GEICO98
Nationwide101
USAA101
Midvale Home & Auto106
American Family111
Hugo121
Progressive128
Travelers134
Liberty Mutual146
Direct Auto156
GAINSCO161
National General168
Allstate171
The General171
CSAA175
Commonwealth Casualty179
Farmers189
State Auto201
Dairyland225
Bristol West281
Foremost308
Estimate your Hamilton car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

Ohio drivers must be able to show financial responsibility for an at-fault accident, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance. Liability insurance serves that purpose for most drivers.

The minimum mandatory coverage under Ohio law is as follows:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Whereas drivers in no-fault states are reimbursed through their own insurance company no matter who’s at fault in a crash, Ohio is an at-fault state, so the at-fault party in an accident is responsible for the cost of any injuries and property damage that result.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an accident or moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, whether because you caused the crash or received a ticket or court summons. Common incidents include at-fault accidents and moving violations such as speeding tickets and DUIs.

One thing incidents have in common is that having one makes you a high-risk customer for the insurance company to insure. In some cases, your insurer may increase your car insurance premiums or discontinue discounts you’ve been receiving to make up for that added risk.

On average, drivers with motor vehicle violations on their record in Hamilton pay $220 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $110 for liability-only coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding doesn’t just increase your risk of getting into an accident — it also makes you and other people involved in an accident more likely to be seriously injured or killed. In 2021, for example, 360 people died in Ohio car accidents attributed to speeding.[3] In addition, a high-speed crash can result in more extensive damage to cars and other property.

Not surprisingly, speeding tickets can drive up your car insurance rates, especially if you’ve received two or more in a few-year period. Hamilton drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $119 per month for liability insurance.

Below, you can see which insurers in Hamilton offer the cheapest car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4254
Hugo4362
Auto-Owners5068
Erie5072
Safeco5071
GEICO5471
USAA5572
Clearcover5781
American Family6181
Elephant6383
Nationwide6383
Progressive6994
Commonwealth Casualty7697
Liberty Mutual79111
The General82112
National General84111
Dairyland88119
GAINSCO89114
Allstate93122
Direct Auto94127
CSAA99135
Travelers101135
Farmers104137
Bristol West138185
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident usually prompts an insurance company to raise a driver’s auto insurance rate. While a minor accident is likely to result in a small increase, serious accidents that cause injuries or major property damage could lead to a more significant rate increase — especially if you’re totally at fault.

Hamilton drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay a monthly average of $120 for a liability policy. It may be worth exploring accident forgiveness coverage to help keep your rates low after an accident.

The insurers in the table below offer the most affordable monthly rates to Hamilton drivers with at-fault accidents.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4257
Hugo4359
Auto-Owners5069
Erie5073
Safeco5075
GEICO5474
USAA5575
Clearcover5792
American Family6184
Elephant6387
Nationwide6387
Progressive6998
Commonwealth Casualty76105
Liberty Mutual79116
The General82116
National General84117
Dairyland88123
GAINSCO89120
Allstate93127
Direct Auto94133
CSAA99143
Travelers101140
Farmers104142
Bristol West138189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Ohio law considers you under the influence if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. Penalties are strict, with first offenders serving three days to six months in jail, paying a fine of as much as $1,075, and losing their license for up to three years.[4]

On top of that, drivers convicted of DUI may lose their insurance coverage and pay a steep surcharge with their new insurer.

A liability-only policy in Hamilton costs drivers with a DUI $136 per month, on average. If you have a DUI on record, you can search for affordable car insurance options with the companies listed below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4268
Hugo4365
Auto-Owners5081
Erie5075
Safeco5081
GEICO5488
USAA5590
Clearcover5793
American Family6199
Elephant63103
Nationwide63103
Progressive69112
Commonwealth Casualty76111
Liberty Mutual79129
The General82133
National General84137
Dairyland88143
GAINSCO89145
Allstate93151
Direct Auto94153
CSAA99161
Travelers101164
Farmers104169
Bristol West138225
Foremost145236
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Insurance companies consider teens and other younger drivers as high-risk drivers, so they typically pay higher rates. But little by little, those rates drop until around age 35, and, all else being equal, they stay low for the next 40 years.

Senior drivers in Hamilton pay a monthly average of $52 for a minimum-coverage policy.

Older Ohio drivers can save money by taking an accident-prevention course for seniors between the ages of 60 and 70.[5] The discount you receive for taking the class might soften the blow when your rate starts to creep up around age 70 due to increased risk of serious injury in a crash. The insurers below offer the most affordable monthly coverage to seniors in Hamilton.

Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
Mile Auto4228
State Farm5329
Erie6134
Elephant6344
Auto-Owners6435
Nationwide6842
GEICO6938
Safeco6938
USAA7239
Clearcover7748
American Family7843
Progressive8244
Travelers9471
Direct Auto10765
Liberty Mutual10758
GAINSCO11966
CSAA12068
National General12261
Allstate12367
The General12560
Commonwealth Casualty12654
Farmers13273
Dairyland16364
Bristol West20299
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

If you’ll be insuring your teen once they get their temporary driving permit or probationary license, know that you’ll see a big rate increase — up to 50% for a female teen and even more for a young male — according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.[6]

A liability-only insurance policy for teen drivers in Hamilton costs $139 per month, on average.

But many Hamilton auto insurers give you and your teen several ways to save.

For example, you might:

  • Keep the teen on your policy.

  • Require your teen to take a driver safety course.

  • Have them drive an inexpensive car.

  • Encourage good grades so they qualify for a good student discount.

  • Have them leave their car at home when they head off to college.

Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
State Farm13171
Elephant147103
Auto-Owners15082
GEICO15384
Safeco15988
Clearcover161101
Erie16390
USAA16590
Nationwide171107
American Family187103
Hugo21677
Progressive228123
Travelers239180
Liberty Mutual244132
The General271130
Direct Auto282170
GAINSCO286158
CSAA291165
Allstate298162
Commonwealth Casualty310132
National General316158
Farmers326179
Dairyland361141
Bristol West462227
Foremost545256
Hamilton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Good credit has many financial rewards, not the least of which is a lower rate on auto insurance. Car insurance companies use your credit history to calculate your risk of filing a claim and forecast how much that claim might cost. Drivers with higher credit scores are at lower risk of filing claims, so they have lower insurance rates.

The following table demonstrates how credit affects average monthly auto insurance premiums for Hamilton drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Hamilton?

Of 30 states Insurify researched, Ohio ranks eighth in terms of affordable full-insurance coverage, with an average monthly premium of $112. Most, but not all, Hamilton car insurance companies have lower average premiums than that.

More cities in Ohio

Hamilton full-coverage insurance policies are more expensive than policies in every Ohio city Insurify researched, except for Toledo. ButToledo has over four times the population, more than four times as much property crime, and more than 2.5 times as many car thefts.

Here’s how car insurance rates in Hamilton compare to several other Ohio cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Dayton$75$167
Toledo$86$194
Springfield$61$128
Cleveland$86$190
Cincinnati$83$177
Hamilton car insurance FAQs

If you’re in the market for a car insurance policy, check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance. You may also find this additional information helpful as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?

    Car insurance in Hamilton costs $80 per month for a liability-only policy and $160 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in Hamilton, at $41 per month for liability coverage. State Farm and Hugo also offer low rates, at $42 and $43 per month, respectively. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Hamilton?

    State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Hamilton. It has low rates, an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers in Hamilton include American Family and Mile Auto.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?

    Many factors can affect the cost of car insurance in a particular city, including the ZIP code, population size, risk of severe weather, and crime rates.

  • Is Ohio a no-fault state?

    No. Ohio is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

