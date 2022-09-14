Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an accident or moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, whether because you caused the crash or received a ticket or court summons. Common incidents include at-fault accidents and moving violations such as speeding tickets and DUIs.

One thing incidents have in common is that having one makes you a high-risk customer for the insurance company to insure. In some cases, your insurer may increase your car insurance premiums or discontinue discounts you’ve been receiving to make up for that added risk.

On average, drivers with motor vehicle violations on their record in Hamilton pay $220 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $110 for liability-only coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding doesn’t just increase your risk of getting into an accident — it also makes you and other people involved in an accident more likely to be seriously injured or killed. In 2021, for example, 360 people died in Ohio car accidents attributed to speeding.[3] In addition, a high-speed crash can result in more extensive damage to cars and other property.

Not surprisingly, speeding tickets can drive up your car insurance rates, especially if you’ve received two or more in a few-year period. Hamilton drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $119 per month for liability insurance.

Below, you can see which insurers in Hamilton offer the cheapest car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 .

Below, you can see which insurers in Hamilton offer the cheapest car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident usually prompts an insurance company to raise a driver’s auto insurance rate. While a minor accident is likely to result in a small increase, serious accidents that cause injuries or major property damage could lead to a more significant rate increase — especially if you’re totally at fault.

Hamilton drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay a monthly average of $120 for a liability policy. It may be worth exploring accident forgiveness coverage to help keep your rates low after an accident.

The insurers in the table below offer the most affordable monthly rates to Hamilton drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 .

The insurers in the table below offer the most affordable monthly rates to Hamilton drivers with at-fault accidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Ohio law considers you under the influence if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. Penalties are strict, with first offenders serving three days to six months in jail, paying a fine of as much as $1,075, and losing their license for up to three years.[4]

On top of that, drivers convicted of DUI may lose their insurance coverage and pay a steep surcharge with their new insurer.

A liability-only policy in Hamilton costs drivers with a DUI $136 per month, on average. If you have a DUI on record, you can search for affordable car insurance options with the companies listed below.