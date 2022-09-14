Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Hamilton drivers pay an overall monthly average of $120 for car insurance, which is slightly higher than the Ohio average of $112.
Despite low rates overall, likely due in part to its comparatively small population size, every Hamilton car insurance company offers different rates. You could pay more or less depending on the specific coverage you choose, the car you drive, and other factors.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Hamilton.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton.
Drivers in Hamilton pay $83 per month for liability-only insurance and $177 per month for full coverage.
Hamilton rates for full coverage are higher than rates in most other Ohio cities.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Hamilton
Hamilton drivers have many car insurance companies to choose from, but three companies stand out from the rest. While they provide some of the lowest rates on Hamilton car insurance, they’re also the best because of the coverage they offer and their financial strength ratings.
But “best” is subjective, so it’s important to look at the big picture when deciding whether a particular company is right for you.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Rideshare drivers
Mile Auto
3.5
$56
$37
Low-mileage drivers
American Family
4.3
$102
$56
Discounts
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of available discounts.
The company has far fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$41/mo
Full Coverage
$62/mo
Mile Auto is unlike other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company says low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard policy.
While Mile Auto requires drivers to report mileage, it asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.
4.3
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$61/mo
Full Coverage
$111/mo
Founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance offers more than a dozen types of insurance in 18 states throughout the midwestern and western U.S. It stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and a well-below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
American Family offers policyholders 16 different discounts to help lower their rates.
Ventajas
Numerous discount and coverage options
Positive third-party customer service ratings
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified
Horrible
They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton
Auto insurance companies consider various factors when determining your rates: the coverage you purchase, plus the type of car you drive, how much you drive it, and where you park it, for example. Personal factors like your age, gender, credit score, and driving record also affect your rate.[1]
When you’re looking for the best rate, a good way to start is by getting an insurance review from a local agent or insurance broker to find out what the best coverage is for your unique needs. That way, you won’t waste money by over-insuring or put yourself at risk by purchasing too little insurance.
Next, compare quotes from a few different companies to make sure you’re getting the lowest rate.
Here are some more ways to save money and lower your premiums:
Increase your deductible.
Purchase multiple policies from the same insurance company.
Improve your credit score.
Apply for discounts.
Avoid speeding and other risky driving behaviors.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Hamilton, Ohio
Liability rates start at $41 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Hamilton: Mile Auto
Liability insurance provides two types of coverage that protect you when you cause a car accident. Bodily injury coverage pays the medical bills of people injured or killed in a crash. Property damage coverage reimburses other people for property damaged or destroyed in a crash.
Liability insurance doesn’t reimburse you for your own injuries or property damage, but it does protect your assets against lawsuits by the other parties, and it can even help to discourage a suit.
Liability insurance in Hamilton costs an average of $80 per month. The companies listed below offer the cheapest car insurance policies for drivers looking for liability-only coverage in Hamilton.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
41
State Farm
42
Hugo
43
Auto-Owners
50
Erie
50
Safeco
50
GEICO
54
USAA
55
Clearcover
57
American Family
61
Midvale Home & Auto
61
Elephant
63
Nationwide
63
Progressive
69
Commonwealth Casualty
76
Liberty Mutual
79
The General
82
National General
84
Dairyland
88
GAINSCO
89
Allstate
93
Direct Auto
94
CSAA
99
Travelers
101
Farmers
104
State Auto
115
Bristol West
138
Foremost
145
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Hamilton: Mile Auto
Collision insurance covers damage from accidents with other vehicles. Comprehensive coverage is for damage from other events, such as if a tree falls on your car, it’s stolen or vandalized, or you hit a deer. Drivers must have full coverage if they’re financing or leasing their vehicle. Otherwise, collision and comprehensive are optional coverages.
Hamilton drivers pay a monthly average of $160 for full-coverage insurance. The following companies offer the cheapest insurance quotes for full coverage in Hamilton.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
62
State Farm
77
Elephant
90
Erie
90
Safeco
90
Auto-Owners
91
Clearcover
91
GEICO
98
Nationwide
101
USAA
101
Midvale Home & Auto
106
American Family
111
Hugo
121
Progressive
128
Travelers
134
Liberty Mutual
146
Direct Auto
156
GAINSCO
161
National General
168
Allstate
171
The General
171
CSAA
175
Commonwealth Casualty
179
Farmers
189
State Auto
201
Dairyland
225
Bristol West
281
Foremost
308
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio drivers must be able to show financial responsibility for an at-fault accident, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance. Liability insurance serves that purpose for most drivers.
The minimum mandatory coverage under Ohio law is as follows:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Whereas drivers in no-fault states are reimbursed through their own insurance company no matter who’s at fault in a crash, Ohio is an at-fault state, so the at-fault party in an accident is responsible for the cost of any injuries and property damage that result.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an accident or moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, whether because you caused the crash or received a ticket or court summons. Common incidents include at-fault accidents and moving violations such as speeding tickets and DUIs.
One thing incidents have in common is that having one makes you a high-risk customer for the insurance company to insure. In some cases, your insurer may increase your car insurance premiums or discontinue discounts you’ve been receiving to make up for that added risk.
On average, drivers with motor vehicle violations on their record in Hamilton pay $220 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $110 for liability-only coverage.
Shop for Car Insurance in Hamilton, OH
Monthly rates start at $52 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding doesn’t just increase your risk of getting into an accident — it also makes you and other people involved in an accident more likely to be seriously injured or killed. In 2021, for example, 360 people died in Ohio car accidents attributed to speeding.[3] In addition, a high-speed crash can result in more extensive damage to cars and other property.
Not surprisingly, speeding tickets can drive up your car insurance rates, especially if you’ve received two or more in a few-year period. Hamilton drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $119 per month for liability insurance.
Below, you can see which insurers in Hamilton offer the cheapest car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
42
54
Hugo
43
62
Auto-Owners
50
68
Erie
50
72
Safeco
50
71
GEICO
54
71
USAA
55
72
Clearcover
57
81
American Family
61
81
Elephant
63
83
Nationwide
63
83
Progressive
69
94
Commonwealth Casualty
76
97
Liberty Mutual
79
111
The General
82
112
National General
84
111
Dairyland
88
119
GAINSCO
89
114
Allstate
93
122
Direct Auto
94
127
CSAA
99
135
Travelers
101
135
Farmers
104
137
Bristol West
138
185
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident usually prompts an insurance company to raise a driver’s auto insurance rate. While a minor accident is likely to result in a small increase, serious accidents that cause injuries or major property damage could lead to a more significant rate increase — especially if you’re totally at fault.
Hamilton drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay a monthly average of $120 for a liability policy. It may be worth exploring accident forgiveness coverage to help keep your rates low after an accident.
The insurers in the table below offer the most affordable monthly rates to Hamilton drivers with at-fault accidents.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
42
57
Hugo
43
59
Auto-Owners
50
69
Erie
50
73
Safeco
50
75
GEICO
54
74
USAA
55
75
Clearcover
57
92
American Family
61
84
Elephant
63
87
Nationwide
63
87
Progressive
69
98
Commonwealth Casualty
76
105
Liberty Mutual
79
116
The General
82
116
National General
84
117
Dairyland
88
123
GAINSCO
89
120
Allstate
93
127
Direct Auto
94
133
CSAA
99
143
Travelers
101
140
Farmers
104
142
Bristol West
138
189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Ohio law considers you under the influence if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. Penalties are strict, with first offenders serving three days to six months in jail, paying a fine of as much as $1,075, and losing their license for up to three years.[4]
On top of that, drivers convicted of DUI may lose their insurance coverage and pay a steep surcharge with their new insurer.
A liability-only policy in Hamilton costs drivers with a DUI $136 per month, on average. If you have a DUI on record, you can search for affordable car insurance options with the companies listed below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
42
68
Hugo
43
65
Auto-Owners
50
81
Erie
50
75
Safeco
50
81
GEICO
54
88
USAA
55
90
Clearcover
57
93
American Family
61
99
Elephant
63
103
Nationwide
63
103
Progressive
69
112
Commonwealth Casualty
76
111
Liberty Mutual
79
129
The General
82
133
National General
84
137
Dairyland
88
143
GAINSCO
89
145
Allstate
93
151
Direct Auto
94
153
CSAA
99
161
Travelers
101
164
Farmers
104
169
Bristol West
138
225
Foremost
145
236
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Insurance companies consider teens and other younger drivers as high-risk drivers, so they typically pay higher rates. But little by little, those rates drop until around age 35, and, all else being equal, they stay low for the next 40 years.
Senior drivers in Hamilton pay a monthly average of $52 for a minimum-coverage policy.
Older Ohio drivers can save money by taking an accident-prevention course for seniors between the ages of 60 and 70.[5] The discount you receive for taking the class might soften the blow when your rate starts to creep up around age 70 due to increased risk of serious injury in a crash. The insurers below offer the most affordable monthly coverage to seniors in Hamilton.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
42
28
State Farm
53
29
Erie
61
34
Elephant
63
44
Auto-Owners
64
35
Nationwide
68
42
GEICO
69
38
Safeco
69
38
USAA
72
39
Clearcover
77
48
American Family
78
43
Progressive
82
44
Travelers
94
71
Direct Auto
107
65
Liberty Mutual
107
58
GAINSCO
119
66
CSAA
120
68
National General
122
61
Allstate
123
67
The General
125
60
Commonwealth Casualty
126
54
Farmers
132
73
Dairyland
163
64
Bristol West
202
99
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
If you’ll be insuring your teen once they get their temporary driving permit or probationary license, know that you’ll see a big rate increase — up to 50% for a female teen and even more for a young male — according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.[6]
A liability-only insurance policy for teen drivers in Hamilton costs $139 per month, on average.
But many Hamilton auto insurers give you and your teen several ways to save.
For example, you might:
Keep the teen on your policy.
Require your teen to take a driver safety course.
Have them drive an inexpensive car.
Encourage good grades so they qualify for a good student discount.
Have them leave their car at home when they head off to college.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
131
71
Elephant
147
103
Auto-Owners
150
82
GEICO
153
84
Safeco
159
88
Clearcover
161
101
Erie
163
90
USAA
165
90
Nationwide
171
107
American Family
187
103
Hugo
216
77
Progressive
228
123
Travelers
239
180
Liberty Mutual
244
132
The General
271
130
Direct Auto
282
170
GAINSCO
286
158
CSAA
291
165
Allstate
298
162
Commonwealth Casualty
310
132
National General
316
158
Farmers
326
179
Dairyland
361
141
Bristol West
462
227
Foremost
545
256
Find Car Insurance in Hamilton
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Hamilton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Good credit has many financial rewards, not the least of which is a lower rate on auto insurance. Car insurance companies use your credit history to calculate your risk of filing a claim and forecast how much that claim might cost. Drivers with higher credit scores are at lower risk of filing claims, so they have lower insurance rates.
The following table demonstrates how credit affects average monthly auto insurance premiums for Hamilton drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Hamilton?
Of 30 states Insurify researched, Ohio ranks eighth in terms of affordable full-insurance coverage, with an average monthly premium of $112. Most, but not all, Hamilton car insurance companies have lower average premiums than that.
More cities in Ohio
Hamilton full-coverage insurance policies are more expensive than policies in every Ohio city Insurify researched, except for Toledo. ButToledo has over four times the population, more than four times as much property crime, and more than 2.5 times as many car thefts.
Here’s how car insurance rates in Hamilton compare to several other Ohio cities.
Hamilton car insurance FAQs
If you’re in the market for a car insurance policy, check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance. You may also find this additional information helpful as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?
Car insurance in Hamilton costs $80 per month for a liability-only policy and $160 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in Hamilton, at $41 per month for liability coverage. State Farm and Hugo also offer low rates, at $42 and $43 per month, respectively. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Hamilton?
State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Hamilton. It has low rates, an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers in Hamilton include American Family and Mile Auto.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?
Many factors can affect the cost of car insurance in a particular city, including the ZIP code, population size, risk of severe weather, and crime rates.
Is Ohio a no-fault state?
No. Ohio is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.