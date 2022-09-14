Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Home to trademark white-sand beaches and world-famous wineries, Long Island attracts plenty of tourists, along with its millions of full-time residents. The thriving tourist industry leads to busy roads and may contribute to the above-average rates. Drivers on Long Island pay an average of $195 per month for car insurance, which is on par with the New York state average of $157 per month.
Safeco, CSAA, and Midvale Home & Auto offer some of the lowest average rates on Long Island. Here’s how to find the best coverage for you.
Datos Breves
CSAA offers the cheapest liability-only insurance rates on average, at $136 per month, while Safeco offers the lowest full-coverage insurance rates, at $196 per month.
Car accidents have increased on Long Island over the years, from roughly 65,000 per year for 2015–2017 to 75,000 in 2022.[1]
The mean commute time on Long Island is 37.2 minutes.[2]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Long Island
The best car insurance company for you depends on your budget and specific needs. Several factors affect your rates, including your age, gender, marital status, vehicle choice, and driving record.
The table below highlights three of the best and most affordable car insurance companies on Long Island and which type of driver each insurer suits best. You can also see their average full coverage and liability quotes for all New Yorkers here.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
CSAA
3.5
$197
$136
Liability-only coverage
Safeco
3.8
$195
$157
Teen drivers
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$280
$201
Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.5
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$140/mo
Full Coverage
$201/mo
Liability-only insurance is a good idea for drivers seeking to keep their premiums low and people who own older or used cars. Long Island is home to 143 used car dealerships, creating a viable liability-only coverage marketplace.
CSAA offers the lowest-cost liability-only insurance on Long Island, at $136 per month. You can save even more by taking advantage of CSAA’s many discounts, including multi-vehicle, driver training course, and good student discounts.
Ventajas
Cheapest liability-only insurance in the region
Offers plenty of popular discounts, including bundling
Contras
Above-average rate of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$157/mo
Full Coverage
$195/mo
Teen drivers pay higher car insurance rates on average due to their higher rate of serious accidents.[3] Teens can save with Safeco, which offers the second-lowest average liability-only insurance rate and the lowest average full-coverage insurance rate on Long Island. Safeco also offers discounts suited for Long Island teens trying to develop safe driving habits, including discounts for avoiding accidents and taking a driver safety course.
Ventajas
Offers lowest average full-coverage auto insurance price on Long Island
Mobile app has high customer ratings
Contras
Fewer discounts available than through some insurers
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$201/mo
Full Coverage
$280/mo
Tens of thousands of New Yorkers get arrested for impaired driving annually.[4] And, not surprisingly, New York drivers with a DUI on their record pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the country. Luckily, Liberty Mutual offers RightTrack, a highly rated telematics program that rewards drivers with up to 30% in discounts for safe driving. This program can help New Yorkers with a DUI on their record lower their rates.
Ventajas
Offers RightTrack, a popular telematics program
Earned an A financial strength rating from AM Best
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New York
Rates on Long Island are slightly above the state average
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Long Island
You can use the following strategies to find cheap car insurance on Long Island:
Choose a safe vehicle. A car with a strong safety record and advanced safety features is often cheaper to insure.
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible comes with lower monthly premiums, though you’ll have more out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident.
Take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for insuring multiple vehicles or bundling car insurance with home or renters insurance from the same company. It’s a good idea to ask your agent about any discounts you may be eligible for.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Long Island: CSAA
Your liability insurance covers the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses in the event of an accident you cause. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your vehicle damage or medical expenses. This can make it an affordable option for people who drive used or lower-value vehicles.
The average rate for liability-only coverage in New York is $145, and the table below shows what you can expect to pay on Long Island.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
$136
Safeco
$138
Midvale Home & Auto
$198
Liberty Mutual
$223
Progressive
$246
Travelers
$272
USAA
$345
Bristol West
$394
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Long Island: Safeco
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage can pay for your own vehicle’s repairs in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object, like a guardrail. Comprehensive coverage can pay for repairs to your vehicle after a non-collision event, like a fire or severe weather.
The average monthly rate for full-coverage insurance in New York is $169, and you can see quotes offered by leading insurers on Long Island below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
$196
CSAA
$197
Midvale Home & Auto
$248
Liberty Mutual
$284
Progressive
$339
Travelers
$354
Bristol West
$453
USAA
$471
Car insurance requirements in New York
New York drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to drive legally in the state. New York is also a no-fault state, which means both drivers must file claims for bodily injuries with their own insurance companies after an accident, regardless of who was at fault. Drivers must also carry personal injury protection (PIP), which covers medical expenses, lost wages, and more.
If you’re caught driving without the minimum coverage requirements, you could suffer the suspension of your license and registration.[5] The table below outlines the minimum insurance requirements necessary to drive legally in New York.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person ($50,000 for a death) / $50,000 per accident ($100,000 for death of two or more people)
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco and CSAA
About 30% of all fatal auto accidents in New York list speed as a contributing factor.[6] Auto insurers consider a driver with speeding tickets on their record as a higher risk for future claims. How much your rate increases after a speeding ticket will vary based on your insurer, the severity of the ticket, and the number of total tickets. Progressive, for example, says drivers see a 15% increase on average after speeding.
New Yorkers pay a monthly average of $190 for full-coverage insurance with a ticket on their record. Here, you can see how a ticket affects your quotes from Long Island insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
$140
$188
CSAA
$140
$188
Midvale Home & Auto
$205
$275
Liberty Mutual
$230
$308
Progressive
$248
$332
Bristol West
$405
$543
Erie
$333
$446
USAA
$347
$465
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco and CSAA
The Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research tallied 78,047 crashes on Long Island in 2022. In New York, an at-fault accident will stay on your record until three years after the end of the year in which the crash occurred.[7] How much your rate increases depends on the company you work with.
Full-coverage monthly rates in New York average $190 for drivers with an accident on their record, and the table below shows how such an incident affects your quotes on Long Island.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
$140
$200
CSAA
$140
$200
Midvale Home & Auto
$205
$293
Liberty Mutual
$230
$329
Progressive
$248
$355
Bristol West
$405
$579
Erie
$333
$476
USAA
$347
$496
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco and CSAA
A DUI is the most severe traffic violation you can receive, and it will stay on your record for 15 years in New York.[7] Your insurer might not even renew your auto insurance policy after a DUI.
Not surprisingly, then, having a DUI on your record can cause a tremendous swing in your rates. The state monthly average is $224 for people with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
$140
$217
CSAA
$140
$217
Midvale Home & Auto
$205
$318
Liberty Mutual
$230
$357
Progressive
$248
$384
Bristol West
$405
$628
Erie
$333
$516
USAA
$347
$538
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco
Roughly 18% of Long Island residents are older than 65, and while rates generally decrease for these drivers from age 35 and on, they could increase again around age 70. This is because reduced faculties make seniors more likely to be involved in an accident, and their advanced age increases the probability of medical costs if they’re in a crash.
The average monthly rate for New York seniors is $128, and this table shows how coverages break down on Long Island.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
$98
$141
CSAA
$98
$142
Midvale Home & Auto
$144
$181
Liberty Mutual
$161
$206
Progressive
$174
$244
Travelers
N/A
$257
Bristol West
$284
$328
Erie
$233
$330
USAA
$243
$343
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates on average due to their higher rate of serious accidents and increased likelihood to engage in dangerous driving behaviors. Fortunately, young drivers can save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ insurance, purchasing a safe car, and qualifying for a good student discount.
The average monthly rate for New York teens is $283, and this table shows the liability-only and full-coverage quotes available on Long Island.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
$259
$374
CSAA
$259
$376
Midvale Home & Auto
$379
$477
Liberty Mutual
$426
$544
Progressive
$459
$646
Travelers
N/A
$679
Bristol West
$749
$866
Erie
$616
$871
USAA
$642
$907
The following chart shows how average rates vary by credit history.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Long Island?
The average car insurance rate on Long Island is more than the national average of $158 per month.
Car insurance rates in New York vary by ZIP code, however, and drivers in New York City deal with the most difficult commute in the country — so it’s no wonder New York City’s average rate of $358 is much higher than Long Island’s. Cities with higher property values also have higher rates, on average.
More cities in New York
The average car insurance rate on Long Island is slightly lower than the New York state average of $157 per month. Here’s how Long Island compares to other areas in New York.
Long Island car insurance FAQs
Looking for more strategies to help you find the most affordable car insurance on Long Island? Check out the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Long Island?
The average rate for car insurance on Long Island is $195 per month. Full coverage averages $226 per month, and liability coverage averages $164 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Long Island?
The most affordable insurers on Long Island are generally Safeco, CSAA, and Midvale Home & Auto. However, the best way to find the most affordable rates for your needs is to compare quotes from several insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in Long Island?
Safeco, CSAA, and Liberty Mutual rank as three of the top insurers on Long Island. Safeco and CSAA are known for offering some of the best rates available on the island, while Liberty Mutual can be a viable option for drivers with a DUI on their record. Each of these insurers has also been recognized for its customer service, discounts offered, and financial stability.
What is the minimum car insurance required in New York?
To drive legally in New York, you must have insurance coverage that meets or exceeds the state’s minimum requirements. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage of at least $25,000 per person ($50,000 for a death) and $50,000 per accident ($100,000 for the death of two or more people). You must also carry property damage liability of $10,000 per accident and personal injury protection of $50,000 per accident.
Is New York a no-fault state?
Yes. New York is a no-fault state. This means both parties involved in an accident are responsible for filing claims through their own insurers for bodily injury coverage.
