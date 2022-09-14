Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents will raise your car insurance costs. Auto insurers see drivers with such incidents on their records as being more likely to file future claims, and they charge higher monthly premiums to offset this risk.

Nearly 87% of New York drivers have a clean driving record, one of the highest rates in the country. But if you’re not among this group, the following sections will show you how different incident types can affect your insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco and CSAA

About 30% of all fatal auto accidents in New York list speed as a contributing factor.[6] Auto insurers consider a driver with speeding tickets on their record as a higher risk for future claims. How much your rate increases after a speeding ticket will vary based on your insurer, the severity of the ticket, and the number of total tickets. Progressive, for example, says drivers see a 15% increase on average after speeding.

New Yorkers pay a monthly average of $190 for full-coverage insurance with a ticket on their record. Here, you can see how a ticket affects your quotes from Long Island insurers.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco $140 $188 CSAA $140 $188 Midvale Home & Auto $205 $275 Liberty Mutual $230 $308 Progressive $248 $332 Bristol West $405 $543 Erie $333 $446 USAA $347 $465 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco and CSAA

The Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research tallied 78,047 crashes on Long Island in 2022. In New York, an at-fault accident will stay on your record until three years after the end of the year in which the crash occurred.[7] How much your rate increases depends on the company you work with.

Full-coverage monthly rates in New York average $190 for drivers with an accident on their record, and the table below shows how such an incident affects your quotes on Long Island.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco $140 $200 CSAA $140 $200 Midvale Home & Auto $205 $293 Liberty Mutual $230 $329 Progressive $248 $355 Bristol West $405 $579 Erie $333 $476 USAA $347 $496 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco and CSAA

A DUI is the most severe traffic violation you can receive, and it will stay on your record for 15 years in New York.[7] Your insurer might not even renew your auto insurance policy after a DUI.

Not surprisingly, then, having a DUI on your record can cause a tremendous swing in your rates. The state monthly average is $224 for people with a DUI on their record.