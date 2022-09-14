>Seguros de Autos>New Mexico

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Roswell, New Mexico (2024)

With monthly liability rates of $31, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Roswell.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Roswell is $127 — slightly less than the state average of $131 and the national average of $158.

Larger and more densely populated cities, including Albuquerque and Las Cruces, may drive up the state’s average insurance rates. Thanks to an alleged UFO crash in 1947, Roswell attracts some tourism; but its remote location helps minimize traffic.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance in Roswell.

Datos Breves

  • Roswell drivers pay an average of $60 per month for liability coverage and $195 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Roswell.

  • Full-coverage car insurance in Roswell costs an average of $2,342 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Roswell

The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your specific needs and budget. To find cheap car insurance, it’s a good idea to compare multiple companies before making a decision.

The table below lists the car insurance companies in Roswell with some of the lowest rates; the rates shown are for all of New Mexico.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$62$32Cheap rates
USAA4.5$75$38Military members
GEICO4.2$77$39Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

State Farm has been providing insurance to customers for more than 100 years. Today, it offers a range of banking, investment, and insurance products, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and auto insurance. State Farm offers New Mexico drivers some of the cheapest full-coverage and liability-only insurance rates.

Ventajas

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • More expensive for drivers with violations

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

The United Services Automobile Association has been in operation for more than 100 years. Today, it offers a variety of financial and insurance products to military members, veterans, and their families. Roswell, New Mexico, is home to the New Mexico Military Institute and has more than 2,600 veterans who might benefit from USAA’s rates and customer service.

Ventajas

  • Ability to save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Not available to non-military members

  • No gap insurance

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

GEICO was founded in 1936 during the Great Depression. Today, it’s a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and boasts an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Roswell drivers looking to reduce the cost of car insurance coverage can take advantage of GEICO’s variety of discounts, including new-vehicle discounts, good student discounts, defensive driving discounts, military discounts, and more.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Wide variety of insurance discounts

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • No rideshare insurance coverage

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Roswell

Several factors determine the price of your car insurance policy, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, type of car you drive, and the amount and type of coverage you want. To find the cheapest car insurance rates available in Roswell, consider the following savings tips:[1]

  • Compare multiple insurance companies. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) recommends getting quotes from at least three insurance companies before you make your selection, as policies and prices can vary greatly.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Generally, the better your driving record, the lower your premium. A history of accidents and other traffic violations can cause your rates to increase.

  • Increase your deductible. Requesting a higher deductible may result in a lower premium. For instance, raising your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce your collision and comprehensive coverage by 15% to 30%, according to Triple-I. Raising it to $1,000 can save you 40% or more.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Roswell: State Farm

Nearly every state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Liability car insurance provides property and bodily damage coverage for the other driver if you cause an accident. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your medical expenses or damages to your vehicle.

Liability-only car insurance in Roswell costs $60 per month, on average.

The following table provides average monthly quotes for the cheapest liability-only coverage options in Roswell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm31
USAA37
GEICO38
Hallmark54
Midvale Home & Auto56
The General59
Allstate61
Progressive64
Safeco69
Dairyland71
Farmers72
Nationwide73
GAINSCO78
Bristol West89
Foremost95
Liberty Mutual103
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Roswell: State Farm

If you want more than the minimum coverage required in your state, you can purchase full-coverage insurance. A full-coverage insurance policy typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. If you’re responsible for an accident, full-coverage car insurance will cover your vehicle in addition to the other driver. It also provides coverage due to theft or damage caused by a flood, fire, or a falling tree.

Full-coverage car insurance in Roswell costs an average of $195 per month.

The table below provides average monthly quotes for the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance in Roswell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm60
USAA72
GEICO74
Midvale Home & Auto115
Allstate117
Progressive126
Safeco127
Farmers140
Nationwide143
The General144
Hallmark151
Dairyland166
GAINSCO187
Liberty Mutual207
Foremost236
Bristol West250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Roswell car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

In New Mexico, all drivers are expected to have liability auto insurance. Drivers who don’t have the minimum coverage risk having their vehicle registration suspended. New Mexico is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes the accident will cover the other driver’s medical bills and repairs.

New Mexico’s minimum coverage requirements are shown in the table below:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Drivers in New Mexico can also choose to purchase additional coverage, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance provides coverage if you hit another car or run into a tree or signpost.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers you for loss or damage in most situations other than getting in an accident with another car, such as if your car is stolen or damaged in a hailstorm or fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have auto insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover all the damages.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When trying to find the cheapest car insurance available, your driving record matters. If you have driving incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations, you can expect your premiums to go up.[3] Insurers see you as a higher risk and charge accordingly.

The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your liability insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm31394351
USAA37475261
GEICO38495363
The General59798597
Allstate617885101
Progressive648692106
Safeco6996104114
Dairyland7194101117
Farmers7292100119
Nationwide7395102120
GAINSCO7898107129
Bristol West89116124147
Liberty Mutual103142154170
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is another factor that insurers consider when calculating your premium. Teen drivers and young adults pay the highest car insurance rates due to inexperience and risky driving behaviors.[4]

Rates start to decrease around age 35 but increase for senior drivers around age 70 when age-related impairments can begin to affect driving ability.[5]

The table below shows average monthly insurance quotes for Roswell drivers of different ages.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$367
20s$252
30s$176
40s$167
50s$141
60s$126
70s$148
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Roswell car insurance quotes by credit tier

New Mexico auto insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit history when calculating your premium. But the state prohibits insurers from using a lack of credit history to calculate insurance premiums.

Insurers use your credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score to help predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. Excellent credit can help you secure a lower premium, while poor credit can make it more difficult to access cheap insurance.

The chart below provides average monthly quotes for each credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Roswell car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Roswell, New Mexico, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Roswell?

    Car insurance in Roswell costs an average of $60 per month for liability coverage and $195 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Roswell?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Roswell, with a monthly liability rate of $31. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $37 and $38.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on a number of factors, including your age, your ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Roswell?

    With a high IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Roswell. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  2. New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division. "Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
