Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska (2024)

Nebraska drivers may need SR-22 insurance forms on file with the state if they have a history of accidents, DUIs, or driving while uninsured.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Most Nebraskans rely on driving to get around on a daily basis, so a suspended or revoked license will likely present a challenging situation. Nebraskans drive to get to work, run errands, and take care of other responsibilities.

To eventually reinstate your license, you may need an SR-22, which can feel overwhelming and confusing to navigate.[1] Here’s what you need to understand about SR-22 insurance and how it works so you can get back on the road with confidence.

Datos Breves

  • Insurance companies generally consider drivers who need an SR-22 as high-risk and charge them higher premiums.

  • Not technically a type of insurance coverage, an SR-22 form proves that you meet minimum insurance requirements.

  • Nebraska law requires you to have an SR-22 on file for three years.

What is SR-22 insurance in Nebraska, and when do you need it?

When looking for an SR-22, you should know it serves as a proof of insurance form and doesn’t qualify as an insurance policy.

“It is different from regular car insurance in that it provides proof to the state that the driver has insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements,” says George Blake, CFO of LifePart2.com.

An insurance policy usually comes with a card you keep in your vehicle to provide proof of your coverage. An SR-22 form works similarly, except you must file the certificate with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as proof of coverage.

You may need an SR-22 certificate if you accumulate too many points on your license, get caught driving without insurance, or have a DUI conviction.[2] No matter the reason for needing it, you should understand the requirements and work with a reliable insurance company.

The certificate plays a crucial role in helping you get your driving privileges back after a license suspension or revocation. It also provides the DMV with proof of liability insurance. This ensures that you have the necessary coverage to protect yourself and others in the event of an accident.

How can you get an SR-22 in Nebraska?

Some insurers avoid taking on high-risk drivers, so they may not offer SR-22 filing assistance. If your current insurer doesn’t offer it, you should find and contact an insurer that offers it as your first step.

But you also need to determine whether you need SR-22 insurance before buying it. Nebraska typically requires it after a court conviction that suspends or revokes your license or if you have too many points on your license. You can check the status of your driving privileges and SR-22 requirements through the Nebraska DMV online services or by phone at 1 (402) 471-3985.

If you need it, check with your insurance company to see if it can file the certificate electronically. Otherwise, you or your insurance company must send the SR-22 filing to the Nebraska DMV for review by mail or in person.

Important Information

You’ll likely pay much higher premiums for insurance if you need to file an SR-22 form because of how insurers calculate rates for high-risk drivers. Make sure you get your coverage in place promptly and file your form to avoid any additional legal complications.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Nebraska?

Letting your policy lapse before the SR-22 requirement ends could result in you losing your license or restarting the SR-22 process.[3] Most Nebraska drivers who need an SR-22 must keep it on file for three years from the date they’re eligible for reinstatement.

However, the length of time can vary depending on the offense and your personal circumstances. For example, you may only need to keep the SR-22 on file until your permit expires if you have a medical hardship driving permit or a driving permit that authorizes you to commute to and from work.[4]

How much is SR-22 insurance in Nebraska?

SR-22 insurance costs in Nebraska vary depending on several factors, such as your driving record, the type of coverage you need, and your insurance company. You can get a better idea of how much you’ll pay through researching companies and comparing quotes.

In addition to paying for your actual insurance coverage, you’ll typically pay a filing fee to your insurance company if you need to carry an SR-22. Filing paperwork with the Nebraska DMV costs around $25, but the amount can vary depending on the insurance company.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Nebraska

When it comes to SR-22 insurance in Nebraska, finding an affordable policy can be a challenge. However, some insurance companies offer more budget-friendly options for drivers. Dairyland and Bristol West are among the cheapest car insurance companies for SR-22 insurance in Nebraska.

The average monthly premium for liability-only or full-coverage Dairyland insurance is $241, making it the lower-cost plan of the two insurers. A number of factors can influence the cost of SR-22 insurance, including your driving history and the type of policy you choose.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Dairyland$241
Bristol West$254
Cheapest insurance companies in Nebraska with SR-22 by city

Location can have a big effect on your SR-22 insurance costs, due to factors like crime rates, population density, and more. Similar to when you buy a house, prices for car insurance can vary a lot depending on your neighborhood.

In Nebraska, Dairyland provides the cheapest option for SR-22 insurance in both Lincoln and Omaha, compared to Bristol West. In Lincoln, for example, the average quote from Bristol West costs $15 more than coverage from Dairyland. Drivers in Omaha generally see a $24 difference between the two insurers.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
LincolnDairyland$252
LincolnBristol West$266
OmahaBristol West$243
OmahaDairyland$267
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Nebraska

If you demonstrate risky driving behavior, you may need an SR-22, which can significantly affect your driving record and insurance premiums for as long as you have the certificate on file. When you don’t need the SR-22 form anymore, your rates should decrease.

  • Drive safely and avoid risky behavior. If you have SR-22 insurance, make an effort to drive safely to improve your driving record and qualify for lower premiums. This includes following traffic laws, avoiding distractions while driving, and staying within the speed limit.

  • Take a defensive driving course. If your license reinstatement conditions require you to take a safe driving class, let your insurance company know. Some insurers offer discounts for completing driving courses, leading to lower rates.

  • Increase your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premiums. But you’ll end up paying more out of pocket in the event of an accident or property damage to your vehicle. Make sure you can handle the higher cost if you need to file a claim.

  • Don’t buy the first SR-22 policy you find. Carefully comparing rates from different insurers will benefit you, especially when you need SR-22 insurance. Rates can vary widely between companies, so take the time to shop around for the best deal.

Nebraska SR-22 insurance FAQs

A Nebraska SR-22 form notification might leave you with many questions about the process and what it entails. Here’s what you need to know.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Nebraska?

    A Nebraska driver who files an SR-22 typically must keep it for three years. However, it can vary depending on the nature and circumstances of the offense. Some drivers may need SR-22 insurance for a longer period of time.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Nebraska?

    For most drivers, getting rid of SR-22 insurance takes three years. When the period expires, ask your insurance company to notify the Nebraska DMV so it can remove the SR-22 from your driving record. This will help you move forward with a clean driving record and earn lower car insurance rates.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Nebraska if you move?

    You’ll need to maintain your SR-22 and meet the necessary requirements to reinstate your driving privileges even if you move to another state. It’s your responsibility to keep it on file for as long as the Nebraska DMV requires.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Nebraska if you don’t have a car?

    If you want to legally drive again, you need to file an SR-22 form — even if you don’t have a car. You’ll need to purchase a nonowner or operator policy to fulfill the SR-22 requirements. Your operator’s certificate proves that you have the proper insurance if you rent a car or drive someone else’s vehicle.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "SR-22 Insurance: What It Is and When It’s Required."
  2. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "SR-22 For Revocations/Suspensions."
  3. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Cancellation Suspensions."
  4. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "SR-26 – Cancellation of SR-22 Certificate of Insurance."
