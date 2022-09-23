What is SR-22 insurance in Nebraska, and when do you need it?

When looking for an SR-22, you should know it serves as a proof of insurance form and doesn’t qualify as an insurance policy.

“It is different from regular car insurance in that it provides proof to the state that the driver has insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements,” says George Blake, CFO of LifePart2.com.

An insurance policy usually comes with a card you keep in your vehicle to provide proof of your coverage. An SR-22 form works similarly, except you must file the certificate with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as proof of coverage.

You may need an SR-22 certificate if you accumulate too many points on your license, get caught driving without insurance, or have a DUI conviction.[2] No matter the reason for needing it, you should understand the requirements and work with a reliable insurance company.

The certificate plays a crucial role in helping you get your driving privileges back after a license suspension or revocation. It also provides the DMV with proof of liability insurance. This ensures that you have the necessary coverage to protect yourself and others in the event of an accident.

How can you get an SR-22 in Nebraska?

Some insurers avoid taking on high-risk drivers, so they may not offer SR-22 filing assistance. If your current insurer doesn’t offer it, you should find and contact an insurer that offers it as your first step.

But you also need to determine whether you need SR-22 insurance before buying it. Nebraska typically requires it after a court conviction that suspends or revokes your license or if you have too many points on your license. You can check the status of your driving privileges and SR-22 requirements through the Nebraska DMV online services or by phone at 1 (402) 471-3985.

If you need it, check with your insurance company to see if it can file the certificate electronically. Otherwise, you or your insurance company must send the SR-22 filing to the Nebraska DMV for review by mail or in person.

Important Information You’ll likely pay much higher premiums for insurance if you need to file an SR-22 form because of how insurers calculate rates for high-risk drivers. Make sure you get your coverage in place promptly and file your form to avoid any additional legal complications.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Nebraska?

Letting your policy lapse before the SR-22 requirement ends could result in you losing your license or restarting the SR-22 process.[3] Most Nebraska drivers who need an SR-22 must keep it on file for three years from the date they’re eligible for reinstatement.

However, the length of time can vary depending on the offense and your personal circumstances. For example, you may only need to keep the SR-22 on file until your permit expires if you have a medical hardship driving permit or a driving permit that authorizes you to commute to and from work.[4]