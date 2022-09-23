What is SR-22 insurance in Mississippi, and when do you need it?

Though often referred to as insurance, an SR-22 isn’t a form of insurance. Rather, it proves that you meet the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements. If you need one, your insurance company files the form on your behalf with the state.

Mississippi drivers must purchase a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

A court or the state may order you to file an SR-22 in the following situations:

DUI: If you’re convicted of driving under the influence, you need to obtain an SR-22 to regain your driving privileges.

Repeated traffic offenses: If you lose your license due to repeat traffic offenses, you’ll have to file an SR-22 with the state before you can get your license back. Serious traffic offenses include things like reckless driving, driving without insurance, and causing several accidents.

Revoked or suspended license: You may need to provide an SR-22 to demonstrate financial responsibility after a driving violation results in license suspension or revocation.

Driving without insurance: If you’re caught driving without insurance, you may need to file an SR-22 as a condition of regaining your driving privileges.

An FR-44 form works like an SR-22, but it’s only required in Florida and Virginia — typically after a DUI conviction.[3] You don’t have to worry about filing an FR-44 in Mississippi.

How can you get an SR-22 in Mississippi?

To obtain an SR-22 in Mississippi, you first need to contact your insurance company. You may need to switch insurers if your current company doesn’t offer SR-22 assistance. And, if you don’t yet have an insurance policy, you’ll need to purchase one that meets the minimum liability coverage requirements mandated in Mississippi.

Your insurance company will file the SR-22 certificate for you with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) as proof of insurance. When you contact your insurer, have the following information available:

Your name

Address

Driver’s license number

Details about your driving history

Why you need an SR-22

You may need to pay a fee for filing the SR-22, and your insurance company will inform you of your payment options. Once you file an SR-22 with the state, you’ll need to maintain continuous coverage for up to three years.

How long is an SR-22 required in Mississippi?

The state of Mississippi typically requires you to maintain an SR-22 for an average of three years. However, the exact length of time varies depending on the circumstances of your license suspension or revocation and whether you maintain your policy. If your coverage lapses, for example, you’ll need to restart the three-year period.