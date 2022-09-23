Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Your insurance company files an SR-22 form with the state to prove that you meet the minimum liability requirements in Mississippi.[1] The exact cost of auto insurance with an SR-22 depends on the severity of your traffic violations and your auto insurer.
Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 insurance in Mississippi.
Datos Breves
If your license has been revoked in Mississippi, you’ll need to pay a fine and file an SR-22 to reinstate it.
SR-22 insurance in Mississippi costs an average of $208 per month.
Direct Auto, Dairyland, and The General offer the cheapest SR-22 insurance in Mississippi.
What is SR-22 insurance in Mississippi, and when do you need it?
Though often referred to as insurance, an SR-22 isn’t a form of insurance. Rather, it proves that you meet the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements. If you need one, your insurance company files the form on your behalf with the state.
Mississippi drivers must purchase a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
A court or the state may order you to file an SR-22 in the following situations:
DUI: If you’re convicted of driving under the influence, you need to obtain an SR-22 to regain your driving privileges.
Repeated traffic offenses: If you lose your license due to repeat traffic offenses, you’ll have to file an SR-22 with the state before you can get your license back. Serious traffic offenses include things like reckless driving, driving without insurance, and causing several accidents.
Revoked or suspended license: You may need to provide an SR-22 to demonstrate financial responsibility after a driving violation results in license suspension or revocation.
Driving without insurance: If you’re caught driving without insurance, you may need to file an SR-22 as a condition of regaining your driving privileges.
An FR-44 form works like an SR-22, but it’s only required in Florida and Virginia — typically after a DUI conviction.[3] You don’t have to worry about filing an FR-44 in Mississippi.
How can you get an SR-22 in Mississippi?
To obtain an SR-22 in Mississippi, you first need to contact your insurance company. You may need to switch insurers if your current company doesn’t offer SR-22 assistance. And, if you don’t yet have an insurance policy, you’ll need to purchase one that meets the minimum liability coverage requirements mandated in Mississippi.
Your insurance company will file the SR-22 certificate for you with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) as proof of insurance. When you contact your insurer, have the following information available:
Your name
Address
Driver’s license number
Details about your driving history
Why you need an SR-22
You may need to pay a fee for filing the SR-22, and your insurance company will inform you of your payment options. Once you file an SR-22 with the state, you’ll need to maintain continuous coverage for up to three years.
How long is an SR-22 required in Mississippi?
The state of Mississippi typically requires you to maintain an SR-22 for an average of three years. However, the exact length of time varies depending on the circumstances of your license suspension or revocation and whether you maintain your policy. If your coverage lapses, for example, you’ll need to restart the three-year period.
How much is an SR-22 in Mississippi?
The cost of filing an SR-22 in Mississippi depends on your insurance company, but most companies charge a one-time filing fee for submitting the form on your behalf. This fee covers the administrative costs and is typically between $15 and $50.
You’ll also likely have to pay higher rates for auto insurance due to your driving history. And you may need to pay a fee to the state depending on why you lost your driving privileges. For example, Mississippi charges a $1,000 penalty for failing to maintain an insurance card.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Mississippi
How much you pay for auto insurance ultimately depends on the insurer you choose, your driving history, and where you live. Shopping around for car insuranceand comparing your options can help you find the lowest rates.
SR-22 insurance rates in Mississippi start as low as $203 per month from Direct Auto.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest insurance companies in Mississippi with SR-22 by city
A variety of different factors can influence how much you pay for insurance, including the city you live in. Population density, crime rates, and frequency of claims can all result in different average rates for an area.
For example, if you live in a city with a high population density, more vehicles on the road leads to a higher risk of getting into an accident.
The local laws and regulations where you live can also affect your insurance premiums. Some cities have higher minimum coverage requirements, which means you’ll pay more for insurance.
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Mississippi
The act of filing an SR-22 doesn’t affect your car insurance rates in Mississippi. But if you need to file an SR-22 because you had a DUI or repeated traffic violations, your insurance rates will increase.
Fortunately, you can take steps to improve your driving record and lower your insurance rates:[4]
Maintain a good driving record. Avoid traffic violations and at-fault accidents, and never drive under the influence. The best way to lower your insurance is by maintaining a clean driving record.
Raise your deductible. If you raise your deductible — the out-of-pocket amount you pay before coverage kicks in — your monthly premiums will decrease.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for multi-car plans or bundling your home and auto insurance together. This will help you save money and make it easier to keep track of your insurance policies.
Choose a safe vehicle. Purchasing a vehicle with certainsafety featuresand crash-test ratings can lower your insurance rates. Your insurance company may extend a discount for having features like antilock brakes, airbags, and automatic seat belts.
Review your coverage periodically. It’s a good idea to review your auto insurance every few years and update your coverage if necessary. You can often save money by switching to another insurance company. Beyond looking at cost, you should also consider the company’s financial strength and customer service record.
Mississippi SR-22 insurance FAQs
If you have additional questions about filing an SR-22 in Mississippi, the following information may help you navigate the process.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Mississippi?
You need to maintain an SR-22 with your auto insurance company for an average of three years. However, the exact length of time varies depending on why you faced license suspension or revocation in the first place.
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Mississippi?
Once you’ve fulfilled your SR-22 requirements, you should receive a notice from the state. At that point, you can notify your insurance company, and it will cancel your SR-22 filing with the state.
What happens to your SR-22 in Mississippi if you move?
If you were ordered to file an SR-22 in Mississippi, you’ll need to maintain your certification even if you move out of state. You’ll also need to look into the SR-22 requirements in your new state. Unless your current insurer operates in both states, you may need to find a new company.
Do you need an SR-22 in Mississippi if you don’t have a car?
Maybe. Whether you need an SR-22 depends on if you plan to drive a vehicle. For instance, if you don’t own a car but occasionally borrow a friend’s car or use a company car, you need to file an SR-22. If you never plan to drive again, you don’t need to file an SR-22 form.
