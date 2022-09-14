>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Columbus, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $34 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she's not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Columbus, Mississippi, pay an overall average of $128 per month, or $1,531 per year, for car insurance, which is less than the national average of $158.

Columbus is “the city that has it all.” From great dining experiences to beautiful parks, golf courses, and the scenic Tenn-Tom waterway, Columbus truly offers something for everyone. But living in this bustling city also means taking care of practical matters, such as car insurance.

Here’s what you should know about comparing rates and companies for auto coverage, whether your driving history is squeaky clean or has a few bumps.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Safeco have the cheapest car insurance in Columbus.

  • Columbus drivers pay an average of $2,247 per year for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Liability-only policies in Columbus cost an average of $68 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus, Mississippi

Columbus car insurance comes in a variety of options, and comparing different companies and their offerings can help you find one that fits you best. Factors such as your driving history, coverage preferences, and budget all play a role in determining the best insurer for you.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Progressive3.9$116$59Drivers younger than 25
National General3.1$154$66Drivers with a DUI
State Auto4.0$70$36Senior drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for drivers younger than 25: Progressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

In Mississippi, 11% of drivers are younger than 25, and Progressive is an excellent choice for them for affordable auto coverage. The company offers a range of discounts specifically for this age group, from a teen driver discount if you’re younger than 18 to a 10% discount for being a good student, and savings if you go to college more than 100 miles from home.

The company also has digital tools that simplify the process of managing your policy and claims, saving you time and effort.

Ventajas

  • Five agents in Columbus

  • Custom coverages and discounts to personalize policies

Contras

  • Rates may be higher for younger drivers

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Read our Progressive review
Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo

National General stands out as the best option for drivers with a DUI. Some insurers may cancel your coverage after a DUI, but National General provides coverage to first-time offenders. The company will even file an SR-22 for you. An SR-22 is a certificate the state can require to reinstate your license and proves you meet the legal requirement of auto insurance.

Ventajas

  • 10 agencies in Columbus

  • Discounts available

Contras

  • Drivers may pay higher rates after a DUI

  • Mobile app doesn’t allow policy changes

Read our National General review
David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

Best insurer for senior drivers: State Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$168/mo

State Auto is the best Columbus car insurance option for seniors, primarily because of its straightforward and personalized insurance packages. Seniors can tailor coverage to get the protection they need without paying for things they don’t. The company offers a multi-policy discount for bundling auto, home, fire, or umbrella policies.

State Auto became part of Liberty Mutual in March 2022, which adds to the company’s credibility.

Ventajas

  • Six agencies in Columbus

  • Accident forgiveness and minor violation coverage keep rates low

Contras

  • Some coverages are only available as packages

  • Can’t get a quote online

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus

To find the best rate on Columbus car insurance, it helps to understand the factors that come into play when setting rates. When giving you a quote, insurers consider your driving record, age, location, vehicle type, credit score, coverage options, and discounts.

Follow these tips to help qualify for the cheapest premiums:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. A history of safe driving can make you eligible for lower premiums.

  • Bundle policies. Buying your car and homeowners insurance from the same company can make you eligible for a multi-policy discount.

  • Choose higher deductibles. Higher collision and comprehensive deductibles transfer more risk to you, which can lower your premium. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Ask about discounts. Check with your insurance agent about discounts for good students, safe drivers, or specific professional affiliations.

  • Shop and compare. Get quotes from at least three different insurers to compare costs and policy options to find coverage that fits your needs and budget.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance provides basic protection that meets Mississippi’s legal requirements for auto insurance. It only covers damages you might cause to another person and their property in an accident. A liability policy doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle or your medical expenses.

Liability insurance in Columbus costs $68 per month, on average. The table below shows Columbus’s cheapest average insurance companies for a liability-only policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm48
Hugo49
Auto-Owners56
Erie56
Safeco56
GEICO61
USAA62
Clearcover65
American Family69
Midvale Home & Auto69
Elephant71
Nationwide71
Progressive78
Commonwealth Casualty86
Liberty Mutual89
The General93
National General96
Dairyland99
GAINSCO100
Allstate105
Direct Auto107
CSAA113
Travelers114
Farmers118
State Auto130
Bristol West157
Foremost164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection and coverage for your vehicle’s damages. While liability-only coverage may be more affordable for Columbus drivers on a tight budget, full coverage is best for people with newer or more valuable cars that would be costly to repair or replace. It’s also helpful for commuters or drivers who live in areas with higher accident rates.

Columbus drivers pay an average of $187 per month for a full-coverage policy. Here’s a look at the companies that offer the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm87
Elephant102
Erie102
Safeco102
Auto-Owners103
Clearcover103
GEICO111
Nationwide114
USAA114
Midvale Home & Auto120
American Family126
Hugo137
Progressive145
Travelers152
Liberty Mutual165
Direct Auto176
GAINSCO183
National General190
Allstate194
The General194
CSAA198
Commonwealth Casualty203
Farmers214
State Auto228
Dairyland255
Bristol West319
Foremost349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Columbus car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Columbus drivers must carry liability insurance and always have proof of insurance in their vehicles. You can show proof of coverage with paper or electronic documents, as well as a picture taken with your cell phone.

A liability policy protects you financially — Mississippi follows a fault-based system, which makes you responsible for damages if you cause an accident.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Liability insurance is the minimum requirement, but you can also add optional coverages to increase your financial protection. The Mississippi Insurance Department suggests adding these coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps pay for repairs or vehicle replacement after an accident with another vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and incidents with animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also known as MedPay, this coverage helps pay medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your damages.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view these incidents as indicators of risky behavior, which could result in future claims. It’s why you’ll likely see higher car insurance quotes if you have an incident on your record.

How much of an increase you see depends on your insurer and the incident type. But your rates might go up after an accident even if you’re not responsible for it.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Finding cheap car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a speeding ticket. Speeding is a type of high-risk behavior that leads to higher premiums.[2] But comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $105 per month for liability-only insurance and $288 per month for full coverage. Here are the best quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4862
Hugo4971
Auto-Owners5676
Erie5681
Safeco5680
GEICO6180
USAA6281
Clearcover6592
American Family6992
Elephant7194
Nationwide7194
Progressive78107
Commonwealth Casualty86110
Liberty Mutual89126
The General93127
National General96127
Dairyland99134
GAINSCO100128
Allstate105138
Direct Auto107145
CSAA113154
Travelers114152
Farmers118155
Bristol West157210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents are another example of risky driving behavior. Your insurance company can increase your premiums if you’re in an accident, but insurers calculate risk differently. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, shopping around to compare quotes can help you find the cheapest coverage. A commitment to safer driving can help lower your rates down the road.

If you live in Columbus and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you might pay around $109 per month for a liability-only policy and $299 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the most affordable insurers for Columbus drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4865
Hugo4967
Auto-Owners5678
Erie5682
Safeco5683
GEICO6184
USAA6285
Clearcover65105
American Family6995
Elephant7198
Nationwide7198
Progressive78111
Commonwealth Casualty86119
Liberty Mutual89131
The General93132
National General96134
Dairyland99138
GAINSCO100135
Allstate105144
Direct Auto107151
CSAA113163
Travelers114158
Farmers118161
Bristol West157215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A driving under the influence (DUI) conviction on your record can lead to a substantial price hike, and some insurers may cancel your policy altogether. The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau can also revoke your license for 120 days after a first-time DUI offense and require you to file proof of insurance for three years.[3]

For Columbus drivers with a DUI, a liability-only policy costs $122 per month, on average. A full-coverage policy costs $337 per month, on average.

The insurers listed below offer the most affordable coverage for Columbus drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4878
Hugo4974
Auto-Owners5691
Erie5684
Safeco5691
GEICO6199
USAA62101
Clearcover65106
American Family69112
Elephant71116
Nationwide71116
Progressive78127
Commonwealth Casualty86126
Liberty Mutual89145
The General93151
National General96156
Dairyland99161
GAINSCO100163
Allstate105171
Direct Auto107174
CSAA113184
Travelers114186
Farmers118192
Bristol West157256
Foremost164267
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

As you age, you’ll see fluctuations in car insurance rates for a number of reasons. Generally, your costs drop around age 35. But when you reach age 70, premiums may increase due to health conditions and medication side effects that could affect your driving skills.[4]

Senior drivers in Columbus pay a monthly average of $49 for minimum coverage and $133 for full auto coverage. Ask insurers about specialized coverage and discounts for older drivers to keep your rates low. You might consider taking a defensive driving course to qualify for discounts. Additionally, moving to a pay-per-mile policy could lower your costs if you don’t spend much time on the road.

The table below outlines the cheapest auto insurance companies for senior drivers in Columbus.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm6033
Erie6938
Elephant7250
Auto-Owners7340
Nationwide7647
Safeco7843
GEICO7943
USAA8144
Clearcover8755
American Family8848
Progressive9250
Travelers10780
Direct Auto12174
Liberty Mutual12165
GAINSCO13574
CSAA13677
National General13870
Allstate14076
The General14268
Commonwealth Casualty14361
Farmers15083
Dairyland18572
Bristol West229113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Car insurance rates for teenagers are higher than those for adults, primarily because of their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. Teen drivers in Columbus pay $149 per month for a liability policy, on average, and $409 per month for a full-coverage policy.

But a few strategies can help young drivers qualify for cheaper car insurance rates:

  • Stay on a parent’s insurance policy.

  • Drive a car that has safety features.

  • Maintain good grades for a good student discount.

  • Drop full coverage on older cars.

  • Bundle home and auto insurance for a multi-policy discount.

To help you save time, here are the cheapest companies to buy teen car insurance from in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm14881
Elephant167116
Auto-Owners17092
GEICO17395
Safeco18099
Clearcover182115
Erie184101
USAA186101
Nationwide193120
American Family212116
Hugo24588
Progressive258139
Travelers271203
Liberty Mutual276149
The General307147
Direct Auto318193
GAINSCO325177
CSAA330188
Allstate338183
Commonwealth Casualty352149
National General358181
Farmers369204
Dairyland410159
Bristol West525258
Foremost617290
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies often look at your credit history before giving you an auto insurance quote, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department. It suggests checking your credit history once a year to check for errors and improving your credit score if it’s driving up your premiums.[5]

Reviewing your credit history can lead to substantial savings. On average, Columbus drivers with poor credit scores pay almost twice as much as drivers with excellent or good credit scores. The chart below shows the average cost of Columbus car insurance according to a driver’s credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?

Columbus car insurance is generally more affordable than the national average. Columbus drivers pay $128 per month, while the average cost in the U.S. is $158.

Keep in mind that rates can vary depending on your ZIP code within the city due to differences in population density, crime rates, and the number of accidents.

More cities in Mississippi

Auto insurance rates in Columbus are generally among the cheapest in the state. On average, Columbus drivers pay $68 per month for liability-only car insurance and $187 per month for full coverage.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Hattiesburg$185$82
Jackson$224$88
Madison$205$77
Meridian$184$70
Oxford$167$65
Southaven$215$87
Tupelo$177$72
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Columbus, Mississippi, car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi?

    Car insurance in Columbus costs an average of $68 per month for liability-only coverage and $187 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi?

    At $34 per month for liability coverage, State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus. But drivers can also find savings with USAA and Safeco, which have liability-only rates of $35 and $54, respectively. 

    The cheapest company for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?

    National General, Progressive, and State Auto are some of the best car insurance companies in Columbus. They all have low rates, strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, and multiple discounts to help policyholders save.

  • How do you find affordable car insurance rates in Columbus, Mississippi?

    The best way to find affordable car insurance rates, regardless of the city you live in, is to compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Each company uses different criteria to evaluate drivers and set rates, so the cheapest company for one person might not be the most affordable insurer for you.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety. "DUI Department."
  4. National Institute on Aging. "Safe Driving for Older Adults."
  5. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Credit Scoring: How Does It Affect You?."
