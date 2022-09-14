Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view these incidents as indicators of risky behavior, which could result in future claims. It’s why you’ll likely see higher car insurance quotes if you have an incident on your record.

How much of an increase you see depends on your insurer and the incident type. But your rates might go up after an accident even if you’re not responsible for it.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Finding cheap car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a speeding ticket. Speeding is a type of high-risk behavior that leads to higher premiums.[2] But comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $105 per month for liability-only insurance and $288 per month for full coverage. Here are the best quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 48 62 Hugo 49 71 Auto-Owners 56 76 Erie 56 81 Safeco 56 80 GEICO 61 80 USAA 62 81 Clearcover 65 92 American Family 69 92 Elephant 71 94 Nationwide 71 94 Progressive 78 107 Commonwealth Casualty 86 110 Liberty Mutual 89 126 The General 93 127 National General 96 127 Dairyland 99 134 GAINSCO 100 128 Allstate 105 138 Direct Auto 107 145 CSAA 113 154 Travelers 114 152 Farmers 118 155 Bristol West 157 210

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents are another example of risky driving behavior. Your insurance company can increase your premiums if you’re in an accident, but insurers calculate risk differently. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, shopping around to compare quotes can help you find the cheapest coverage. A commitment to safer driving can help lower your rates down the road.

If you live in Columbus and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you might pay around $109 per month for a liability-only policy and $299 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the most affordable insurers for Columbus drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 48 65 Hugo 49 67 Auto-Owners 56 78 Erie 56 82 Safeco 56 83 GEICO 61 84 USAA 62 85 Clearcover 65 105 American Family 69 95 Elephant 71 98 Nationwide 71 98 Progressive 78 111 Commonwealth Casualty 86 119 Liberty Mutual 89 131 The General 93 132 National General 96 134 Dairyland 99 138 GAINSCO 100 135 Allstate 105 144 Direct Auto 107 151 CSAA 113 163 Travelers 114 158 Farmers 118 161 Bristol West 157 215

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A driving under the influence (DUI) conviction on your record can lead to a substantial price hike, and some insurers may cancel your policy altogether. The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau can also revoke your license for 120 days after a first-time DUI offense and require you to file proof of insurance for three years.[3]

For Columbus drivers with a DUI, a liability-only policy costs $122 per month, on average. A full-coverage policy costs $337 per month, on average.

The insurers listed below offer the most affordable coverage for Columbus drivers with a DUI.