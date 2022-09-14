Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Flint, Michigan, the average monthly cost of auto insurance is $310, which is more than the $265 overall average monthly auto insurance cost for Michigan, as well as the overall national average of $158 per month.
Flint experienced an increase in auto theft between 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, and Genesee County reported a higher number of auto accidents than many other counties in Michigan.[1][2] These factors could contribute to Flint’s more expensive auto insurance rates.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Flint is $218 per month for liability and $402 per month for full coverage.
The cheapest full-coverage insurance is with Auto-Owners.
USAA offers the best coverage for veterans living in Flint, Michigan.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Flint
While some insurers offer more affordable policies, no single insurer offers the cheapest auto insurance for all Michigan drivers.
That’s because insurers evaluate risk levels differently, and motorists with different driver profiles may get better prices from different insurance companies. It’s best to compare multiple insurers side by side to see which one is the best for your situation. Here are some of the best and cheapest insurance companies in Flint.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
IQ Score
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$76/mo
Full Coverage
$128/mo
More than 10,000 auto accidents occurred in Genesee County in 2022. These collisions included 50 fatal crashes, more than 2,100 accidents causing injury, and 8,011 collisions resulting in property damage.[2]
Drivers who have had an accident typically pay higher average rates. However, Auto-Owners offers more affordable coverage than many competitors for the thousands of drivers who cause crashes in the Flint area.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Bundling insurance discounts available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$78/mo
Full Coverage
$130/mo
USAA is an ideal insurance option for the more than 3,600 military veterans living in Flint, Michigan, as well as for any active-duty military members and their qualifying family members. USAA coverage is available only to people with military affiliation, but the insurer is a popular and affordable choice for drivers who qualify for a policy.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$158/mo
Full Coverage
$265/mo
State Farm provides in-person customer support to drivers who need help choosing an auto insurance policy. The insurer has a half-dozen local agents working within Flint, Michigan, who can offer assistance to drivers who aren’t sure what coverage would best fit their lives.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction ratings
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Flint
To get the most affordable car insurance possible, you’ll need to shop around, make the right coverage choices, and work on maintaining a clean driving record. Here are some steps to keep premiums down and avoid paying the highest rates that could bust your budget:
Practice safe driving habits. Avoiding accidents or speeding tickets and taking a defensive driving course can help reduce premium costs.
Ask your insurer about discounts. Many insurers provide opportunities to reduce premiums if you’re a member of certain groups, work for a particular employer, or are a student who earns good grades. If you bundle coverage from the same insurer — such as buying home insurance, auto insurance, and life insurance — it can also help you save money on each of the insurance policies.
Improve your credit score. While insurers in Michigan can’t use credit to determine whether to offer you coverage, state law allows them to take credit history into account when setting premiums.[3] Better credit translates to cheaper rates, so raising your score over time could lower your car insurance costs.
Compare prices from different insurers. Get several quotes before buying auto insurance, as prices vary between companies and insurers impose different charges on drivers with differing risk profiles.
Find Car Insurance in Flint, Michigan
Get personalized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Flint: Auto-Owners
In Michigan, liability car insurance provides coverage only for your injuries and any damages you cause to other people’s property in an accident where you’re at fault. It doesn’t apply to cars unless they were parked at the time of the accident, so your own car repairs aren’t covered.
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only insurance in Flint, with rates as low as $76 per month, but other cheap insurers are in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
76
USAA
78
Chubb
83
Safeco
96
GEICO
117
Progressive
147
Nationwide
155
State Farm
158
Direct Auto
174
Travelers
184
Liberty Mutual
186
Bristol West
213
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Flint: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance provides more asset protection. It typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages and pays for more situations. For example, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damage.
On average, full-coverage car insurance costs $402 per month in Flint, and the table below shows affordable full-coverage auto insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
128
USAA
130
Chubb
140
Safeco
170
GEICO
195
Progressive
216
Nationwide
260
State Farm
265
Travelers
308
Liberty Mutual
330
Direct Auto
355
Bristol West
366
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault state, so drivers must buy personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP pays for all of a policyholder’s reasonable and necessary medical expenses resulting from an accident and provides a limited amount of wage loss compensation for up to three years following a collision.
Michigan also requires property protection insurance (PPI), which specifically pays for damage to other people’s property, such as buildings, fences, and parked cars. PPI doesn’t apply to cars that are being driven, so you’ll need to add optional collision coverage.
Residual bodily injury and property damage liability coverages are also mandatory and apply if you cause a death or a serious injury or if you damage someone’s property in another state, respectively.
Here are Michigan’s minimum car insurance requirements:[4][5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Residual bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Residual property damage liability
$10,000 per accident outside of Michigan
Personal injury protection (PIP)
No limit
Property protection insurance
$1 million per accident in Michigan
While Michigan recently changed its minimum car insurance requirements, some drivers may not think it’s enough coverage for them. Here are some optional insurance coverages you can add to your policy for greater protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage after an accident in Michigan. Without this coverage, you’ll need to pay for your car repairs out of pocket, as the other driver’s coverage won’t apply even if they’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from incidents other than collisions, like theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.
Gap insurance
Primarily for people who finance or lease their vehicles, gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Some insurers increase premiums more than others, but it depends on the severity of the accident or violation. For example, a DUI is one of the more serious violations and typically comes with the highest car insurance spikes.
Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Flint, based on driving history.
Get Auto Coverage in Flint
See quotes from top car insurance companies in the city
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021. Driving faster than the speed limit significantly increases the chance of a collision and serious injuries.[6]
Because of the added risk, virtually all insurers charge more for drivers with a history of speeding. However, the premium penalty is higher with some companies than others.
Drivers in Flint pay an average of $376 per month after a speeding ticket, but the cheapest insurer is Auto-Owners.
The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers with a ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
76
92
USAA
78
92
Chubb
83
100
Safeco
96
124
GEICO
117
138
Progressive
147
181
Nationwide
155
185
State Farm
158
183
Direct Auto
174
212
Travelers
184
221
Liberty Mutual
186
238
Bristol West
213
256
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
At-fault accidents on your record increase your risk for filing future car insurance claims, so auto insurers increase rates to offset that risk. How much your car insurance increases after an accident depends on the auto insurer and the severity of the accident.
In Flint, drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $388 per month for car insurance, but the table below shows cheap insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
76
96
USAA
78
97
Chubb
83
104
Safeco
96
131
GEICO
117
146
Progressive
147
190
Nationwide
155
194
State Farm
158
194
Direct Auto
174
224
Travelers
184
232
Liberty Mutual
186
249
Bristol West
213
265
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving while impaired is considered high-risk behavior, so drivers with a DUI on their record pay higher auto insurance premiums. The state may also require drivers to provide special proof of insurance using an SR-22 form after a DUI conviction.
The average cost of car insurance in Flint after a DUI conviction is $450 per month, but you can start your search for affordable coverage with the insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
76
114
USAA
78
117
Chubb
83
125
Safeco
96
144
GEICO
117
176
Progressive
147
221
Nationwide
155
233
State Farm
158
237
Direct Auto
174
261
Travelers
184
276
Liberty Mutual
186
279
Bristol West
213
320
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
While auto insurance premiums are expensive for teens, they decline in middle age as people develop more driving experience and are less risky to insure. However, as drivers age, health issues and delayed reaction time cause their accident risk to rise again.[7] This results in a slight uptick in senior drivers’ car insurance premiums once they reach their 70s.
Still, senior drivers tend to have low average rates, especially compared to teens. Senior drivers pay an average of $275 per month for car insurance. You can also check out the table below to see other affordable insurers for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
63
106
Chubb
63
107
USAA
65
108
Safeco
85
150
GEICO
97
161
Progressive
111
163
Nationwide
122
204
State Farm
127
214
Direct Auto
140
286
Travelers
151
253
Liberty Mutual
159
281
Bristol West
178
306
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers have the highest risk of a motor vehicle accident of any age group. A lack of experience and a high degree of risk-taking behaviors both contribute to their elevated risk which, in turn, results in higher auto insurance premiums.[8]
Not all insurers impose the same premium increases for teens, though. The cheapest average rate for teen drivers in Flint is $110 per month. The table below also shows some other affordable options for young drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.�
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
110
185
USAA
112
187
Chubb
136
229
Safeco
151
267
GEICO
159
265
Nationwide
232
389
Progressive
232
341
State Farm
236
397
Liberty Mutual
273
485
Direct Auto
280
570
Travelers
292
488
Bristol West
308
529
Find Car Insurance in Flint
Rates start at $96/mo. for teen drivers in Michigan
Is car insurance more expensive in Flint?
Car insurance is very expensive in all of Michigan. And average premiums are even higher in Flint. A great number of both accidents and auto thefts helps explain why auto insurance rates are so high in the Flint area.[1][2]
More cities in Michigan
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Flint compares to other cities in Michigan.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Flint car insurance FAQs
Still have questions about car insurance in Flint? Check out these answers below.
How much is car insurance in Flint?
The average cost of car insurance in Flint is $218 per month for liability and $402 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Flint?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb have the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Flint, with rates as low as $76, $78, and $83 per month, respectively.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers. Use an online quote-comparison tool to quickly get prices from multiple car insurance companies to find the one that offers you the best price.
What are the best car insurance companies in Flint?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Flint include Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm. These insurers have good Insurify Quality Scores, relatively low car insurance rates, and solid customer satisfaction scores.
How much is car insurance in Michigan a month?
The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $184 per month for liability and $345 per month for full coverage.
Can your credit affect your car insurance rates in Michigan?
Yes, car insurance companies in Michigan can use your credit history when determining your car insurance premiums. However, companies can’t deny you coverage based solely on your credit history.[3]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.