Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents become part of your driving history. When you have a record of these incidents, you’ll generally pay higher rates for both liability insurance and full-coverage insurance.

Some insurers increase premiums more than others, but it depends on the severity of the accident or violation. For example, a DUI is one of the more serious violations and typically comes with the highest car insurance spikes.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Flint, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021. Driving faster than the speed limit significantly increases the chance of a collision and serious injuries.[6]

Because of the added risk, virtually all insurers charge more for drivers with a history of speeding. However, the premium penalty is higher with some companies than others.

Drivers in Flint pay an average of $376 per month after a speeding ticket, but the cheapest insurer is Auto-Owners.

The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers with a ticket on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 76 92 USAA 78 92 Chubb 83 100 Safeco 96 124 GEICO 117 138 Progressive 147 181 Nationwide 155 185 State Farm 158 183 Direct Auto 174 212 Travelers 184 221 Liberty Mutual 186 238 Bristol West 213 256

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents on your record increase your risk for filing future car insurance claims, so auto insurers increase rates to offset that risk. How much your car insurance increases after an accident depends on the auto insurer and the severity of the accident.

In Flint, drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $388 per month for car insurance, but the table below shows cheap insurers in the city.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 76 96 USAA 78 97 Chubb 83 104 Safeco 96 131 GEICO 117 146 Progressive 147 190 Nationwide 155 194 State Farm 158 194 Direct Auto 174 224 Travelers 184 232 Liberty Mutual 186 249 Bristol West 213 265

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while impaired is considered high-risk behavior, so drivers with a DUI on their record pay higher auto insurance premiums. The state may also require drivers to provide special proof of insurance using an SR-22 form after a DUI conviction.

The average cost of car insurance in Flint after a DUI conviction is $450 per month, but you can start your search for affordable coverage with the insurers in the table below.