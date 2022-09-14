>Seguros de Autos>Massachusetts

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fall River, Massachusetts (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Fall River, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $53 per month.

Featured in

media logo

24 de abril de 2024

Drivers in Fall River pay an average of $97 per month for car insurance. They pay $93 for a liability-only policy and $102 for a full-coverage policy. Rates fall slightly below the state average of $154 and well below the national average of $158.

The 10th-largest city in Massachusetts, Fall River has roads that are surprisingly among the least busy in the area.[1] More than 90% of the city’s residents travel to work by car, and the average commute time is 25 minutes, so car insurance is still essential.[2] Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Massachusetts is a no-fault state for car insurance.

  • Drivers in Massachusetts must carry four types of auto insurance.

  • Insurers in Massachusetts can’t use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Fall River

To find the cheapest car insurance coverage in Fall River, you need to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance companies. Each insurer offers different rates because they weigh various factors — such as your driving record, age, and gender — a little differently. Your coverage needs can also influence what you pay, so quote comparison is crucial.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Liberty Mutual3.8$272$121Bundling
Travelers4.3$76N/ADiscounts
Midvale Home & Auto3.2$108$68Cheap rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for bundling: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$92/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$156/mo

Liberty Mutual offers various insurance products for cars, homes, businesses, pets, and more. And if you bundle your auto insurance with home or renters insurance, you can save up to 12% on your coverage. Liberty Mutual offers standard auto coverage options, as well as gap, rental car, and original parts replacement coverage.

Ventajas

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Variety of ways to save

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

  • Numerous negative online customer reviews

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Travelers offers affordable full-coverage policies in Massachusetts, with average costs well below most other companies in the state. The company has 12 available discounts and various coverage options. Unfortunately, the company received a below-average customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power in New England.

Ventajas

  • Offers a variety of discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Poor reviews on Trustpilot

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Midvale Home & Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

Midvale Home & Auto offers drivers in Massachusetts an affordable liability-only coverage option. Though many drivers prefer a full-coverage policy, Midvale Home & Auto makes it easy to save with a minimum-coverage policy. However, it’s less reliable than some of the major insurers on our list.

Ventajas

  • Provides auto, renters, and homeowners insurance

  • Customers can save by bundling auto and home insurance

Contras

  • Lower IQ Score than many insurers

  • Doesn’t have a mobile app

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fall River

Car insurance in Fall River costs $97 per month on average, but your rate depends on the coverage you choose and personal details, like your age, gender, and driving record. Fortunately, you can drive down the cost of your car insurance premium in many ways.

To find the cheapest car insurance in Fall River:

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the best rate for your situation.

  • Apply for discounts. Most insurance companies offer various discount opportunities. Talk to your insurance agent about which ones you might qualify for.

  • Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible will lead to lower premiums. However, you’ll have more out-of-pocket expenses if you file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fall River

Drivers in Fall River must have liability car insurance, which pays for the other driver’s property damage and medical bills as well as your medical bills when you’re at fault in a car accident. It doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle, however.

Check the table below for insights into what car insurance companies charge for liability coverage in Fall River.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$51
Safeco$63
Liberty Mutual$71
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fall River

A standard full-coverage car insurance policy includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance pays for repairs to your car when you’re in an accident, regardless of fault, while comprehensive coverage pays for repairs after non-collision events, such as fires, floods, and vandalism.

Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but you might be required to buy it if you’re leasing or financing your car. Other drivers may choose to buy full coverage for added financial protection. The table below shows what several insurance companies in Fall River charge for full-coverage car insurance, on average.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$60
Midvale Home & Auto$86
Safeco$120
Liberty Mutual$127
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Fall River car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts

All motor vehicles must have at least the minimum car insurance required by state law. When you register a car in Massachusetts, the Registry of Motor Vehicles will add your insurance information to your physical registration card. You can use this as proof of insurance while driving.[3]

Another way to provide proof is by carrying your physical ID card or storing the proof of insurance on your insurer’s smartphone app. You’ll need to show that proof of insurance when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

Your policy will need to have at least the minimum requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)$8,000 per accident

You can also choose to add the following coverages for more protection, though they’re optional in Massachusetts:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car after a collision, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision incidents, such as vandalism, theft, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Coverage can vary with each company, but roadside assistance usually reimburses policyholders for the costs of towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your car is getting fixed after a covered incident, rental reimbursement pays for the costs of a rental car up to a daily limit.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record has a major effect on your car insurance premium. Drivers generally pay more when they have driving incidents on their records, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) infractions, and other moving violations. That’s because insurance companies view these drivers as potential risks compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Safeco67868796
Liberty Mutual92117118132
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Young drivers tend to pay more for car insurance because they lack driving experience and pose a higher risk to insurers. But people usually see their car insurance rates gradually decrease around age 30 or 35, and drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest car insurance premiums.

It’s always a good idea to shop around and compare your options. Some insurers have lower rates for younger drivers or offer discounts to make insurance more affordable.

In Fall River, here’s what you can expect to pay based on your age:

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$239
20s$134
30s$84
40s$90
50s$69
60s$59
70s$61
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fall River car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Fall River.

  • How much is car insurance in Fall River?

    Car insurance in Fall River costs an average of $97 per month. Drivers pay $93 for liability coverage and $102 for full coverage, on average. Premiums fall slightly below the state average of $154 and well below the national average of $158.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fall River?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and various discounts, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Fall River. Other top insurers include Midvale Home & Auto, Liberty Mutual, and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Cubit Planning. "Massachusetts Cities by Population."
  2. Census.gov. "U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Fall River city, Massachusetts."
  3. Mass.gov. "Basics of Auto Insurance."

