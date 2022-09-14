Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors affecting how much you pay for insurance.[5] You can expect to pay more for insurance if you have a history of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. But different companies will be more forgiving about moving violations and may still offer you an affordable rate.

In New Orleans, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an overall monthly average of $413 for car insurance. By comparison, drivers with a clean record pay an overall average of $291 per month.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding puts other drivers at risk and causes one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In Louisiana, the consequences of speeding vary depending on the municipality and how many miles over the limit you were driving.

But receiving even one speeding ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up, and you’ll receive a fine between $100 and $300. In some instances, speeding violations could lead to a reckless operation conviction.[6]

Drivers in New Orleans with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $297 for liability-only coverage, compared to $195 for a driver with a clean record. The insurers below offer the cheapest liability insurance quotes to drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 94 124 USAA 118 157 Allstate 152 202 GEICO 154 205 Direct Auto 166 228 Safeco 180 260 Clearcover 182 261 Progressive 182 252 The General 199 275 Liberty Mutual 229 328

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Anytime you make a claim to your insurer for an at-fault accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your premiums increase will depend on your insurer. In some cases, an at-fault accident could be sufficient cause for your insurer to choose not to renew your policy.

A liability-only policy for New Orleans drivers with an at-fault accident costs $302 per month, on average. Explore the most affordable liability coverage options for drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 94 129 USAA 118 164 Allstate 152 211 GEICO 154 215 Direct Auto 166 238 Safeco 180 272 Clearcover 182 299 Progressive 182 263 The General 199 286 Liberty Mutual 229 341

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Louisiana drivers aren’t allowed to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above 0.08%. Your first offense will result in a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, and possible probation. The more violations you incur, the steeper the penalties will be.

If you’re convicted of a DUI, you can expect your insurance premiums to increase. And if the insurance company feels you’re too risky, it may choose to cancel your policy altogether.

If you’ve been convicted of a DUI in New Orleans, you might pay an average of $341 per month for liability-only coverage. The insurers below offer the cheapest liability car insurance for New Orleans drivers with a DUI on their record.