Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
New Orleans drivers pay an average of $195 per month for liability coverage and $387 for full-coverage auto insurance, which is more than the state averages of $156 for liability and $311 for full coverage. It’s also higher than the national average of $104 for liability insurance and $213 for full coverage.
New Orleans is the largest city in the Pelican State and is prone to hurricanes and flooding, which could contribute to its higher car insurance costs.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in New Orleans, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest liability insurance in New Orleans.
Because Louisiana is a pure comparative fault state, claims payouts depend on each driver’s percentage of fault in an auto accident.[1]
Comprehensive insurance can cover a vehicle affected by flooding, but liability and collision coverage don’t.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in New Orleans
State Farm, Safeco, and USAA are some of the best car insurance options for New Orleans drivers. But the auto insurance company that’s best for you will depend on your unique situation and coverage needs. The quotes below reflect statewide insurance costs in Louisiana.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$94/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$150/mo
State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates for New Orleans drivers. The company offers a wide variety of discounts, and you could earn a 30% discount for maintaining a good driving history.
Ventajas
Drivers younger than 25 can earn a discount with the Steer Clear program
Received an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$180/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$317/mo
Safeco is owned by Liberty Mutual and is the best option for drivers with a clean driving record. If you remain claims-free for six months, Safeco will send you a check for 2.5% of your insurance policy premium.
Ventajas
Offers accident forgiveness
Comes with a diminishing deductible
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$118/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$188/mo
USAA offers affordable auto insurance for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The company provides excellent customer service and some of the best auto insurance rates in New Orleans.
Ventajas
Discount for owning a newer vehicle
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Only available for military service members, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in New Orleans
Car insurance companies consider your age, driving history, gender, and location when evaluating your auto insurance rates. Here are the best ways to find cheap car insurance in New Orleans:
Buy a safe car. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for driving a safer vehicle. If you’re in the market for a new car, look for one that’s highly rated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Take advantage of discounts. Nearly all insurance companies offer discounts to drivers as a way to save money. You can earn a discount for bundling your auto and homeowners insurance, maintaining a good driving record, or getting good grades.
Ask about group discounts. You may receive a discount for belonging to a group plan through your employer or other professional organizations.
Shop around. Insurance premiums vary widely depending on the company you choose. It’s important to compare quotes from at least three different insurers before making a selection.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in New Orleans
Liability quotes start at $94 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in New Orleans: State Farm
Purchasing liability insurance is one way New Orleans drivers can save money on auto insurance. Liability-only insurance costs less than full coverage, but you’ll receive less coverage if you’re involved in an accident.
Liability insurance meets the minimum state requirements for auto insurance. It includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability and will pay for the other driver’s injuries and vehicle damage.[3] But you’ll be responsible for covering your own hospital bills and damages to your car.
Keep in Mind
If you lease or finance your vehicle, you’ll likely need to buy full-coverage car insurance. Lenders and leasing companies generally require full coverage to help protect their investment in your vehicle.
The average cost of liability insurance in New Orleans is $195 per month. The insurers below offer cheap liability-only insurance in New Orleans.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
94
USAA
118
Allstate
152
GEICO
154
Direct Auto
166
Safeco
180
Clearcover
182
Progressive
182
The General
199
Liberty Mutual
229
Midvale Home & Auto
274
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Orleans: State Farm
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. It provides more robust coverage if you’re involved in an accident and will protect you if your car is broken into, vandalized, or hit by a falling object.
Your policy also provides coverage if someone else is driving your vehicle on your behalf. But a full-coverage policy costs more, so shopping around and finding the cheapest insurer is essential.
On average, New Orleans drivers pay $387 per month for full coverage. The below companies offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Orleans.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
150
USAA
188
Allstate
244
GEICO
245
Direct Auto
276
Progressive
290
Clearcover
292
Safeco
317
Liberty Mutual
347
The General
352
Midvale Home & Auto
388
Car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Louisiana state law requires all drivers to carry the following minimum coverage:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Although these are the minimum requirements, this won’t be enough coverage for some drivers. You can consider adding the following optional insurance coverages for more financial protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage protects you if you’re in an auto accident with another vehicle or object. It’ll also cover any damage caused by hitting potholes, trees, phone poles, walls or other objects.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage reimburses you for any losses that happen because of something other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, or falling objects.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in if you’re involved in an auto accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist. It’ll also protect you if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection will reimburse you and any passengers for medical bills or lost wages due to injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving history is one of the biggest factors affecting how much you pay for insurance.[5] You can expect to pay more for insurance if you have a history of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. But different companies will be more forgiving about moving violations and may still offer you an affordable rate.
In New Orleans, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an overall monthly average of $413 for car insurance. By comparison, drivers with a clean record pay an overall average of $291 per month.
Shop for Car Insurance in New Orleans
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding puts other drivers at risk and causes one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In Louisiana, the consequences of speeding vary depending on the municipality and how many miles over the limit you were driving.
But receiving even one speeding ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up, and you’ll receive a fine between $100 and $300. In some instances, speeding violations could lead to a reckless operation conviction.[6]
Drivers in New Orleans with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $297 for liability-only coverage, compared to $195 for a driver with a clean record. The insurers below offer the cheapest liability insurance quotes to drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
94
124
USAA
118
157
Allstate
152
202
GEICO
154
205
Direct Auto
166
228
Safeco
180
260
Clearcover
182
261
Progressive
182
252
The General
199
275
Liberty Mutual
229
328
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Anytime you make a claim to your insurer for an at-fault accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your premiums increase will depend on your insurer. In some cases, an at-fault accident could be sufficient cause for your insurer to choose not to renew your policy.
A liability-only policy for New Orleans drivers with an at-fault accident costs $302 per month, on average. Explore the most affordable liability coverage options for drivers with an at-fault accident below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
94
129
USAA
118
164
Allstate
152
211
GEICO
154
215
Direct Auto
166
238
Safeco
180
272
Clearcover
182
299
Progressive
182
263
The General
199
286
Liberty Mutual
229
341
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Louisiana drivers aren’t allowed to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above 0.08%. Your first offense will result in a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, and possible probation. The more violations you incur, the steeper the penalties will be.
If you’re convicted of a DUI, you can expect your insurance premiums to increase. And if the insurance company feels you’re too risky, it may choose to cancel your policy altogether.
If you’ve been convicted of a DUI in New Orleans, you might pay an average of $341 per month for liability-only coverage. The insurers below offer the cheapest liability car insurance for New Orleans drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
94
155
USAA
118
195
Allstate
152
251
GEICO
154
254
Direct Auto
166
274
Safeco
180
297
Clearcover
182
300
Progressive
182
300
The General
199
328
Liberty Mutual
229
378
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Insurance rates start to decrease around age 35 but start going back up around age 70. That’s because the risk of being killed in an auto accident increases with age.[7]
But seniors can save on auto insurance by enrolling in a defensive driving course. And seniors who spend little time behind the wheel may qualify for low-mileage discounts.
Senior drivers in New Orleans pay a monthly average of $153 for liability-only coverage and $303 for full-coverage insurance. Explore the lowest monthly quotes for senior drivers in New Orleans in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
71
113
USAA
92
146
GEICO
119
189
Allstate
120
192
Direct Auto
125
208
Progressive
128
204
Safeco
149
263
The General
159
281
Clearcover
165
265
Liberty Mutual
183
278
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers receive some of the highest rates on car insurance, mainly due to their lack of driving experience. And teen drivers have crash rates that are almost four times as high as drivers older than 20, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[8]
The best way young drivers can save on car insurance is by demonstrating how responsible they are. For example, most insurance companies offer discounts for teens who can maintain good grades and demonstrate good driving behavior.
Teens in New Orleans pay an average of $372 per month for a liability-only policy and $738 for full-coverage insurance. The insurers below offer the most affordable options for New Orleans teens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
167
267
USAA
203
323
GEICO
253
403
Allstate
278
445
Direct Auto
314
522
The General
332
587
Safeco
334
588
Clearcover
337
541
Progressive
339
540
Liberty Mutual
402
609
Find Cheap Car Insurance in New Orleans
Comparing rates with Insurify could save you up to $717 annually
New Orleans car insurance quotes by credit tier
Louisiana allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when setting insurance premiums. Data shows that drivers with poor credit history are more likely to file an insurance claim.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in New Orleans?
New Orleans drivers pay an average of $387 per month for full-coverage auto insurance, which is more than the state monthly full-coverage average of $311. It’s also higher than the national average of $158 for full-coverage insurance.
Drivers in New Orleans, and elsewhere in Louisiana, face high insurance costs because of the state’s risk of property damage from hurricanes and flooding.
More cities in Louisiana
Your car insurance rates can differ depending on your ZIP code. As you can see from the table below, New Orleans is more expensive than the other Louisiana cities listed.
New Orleans car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in The Big Easy, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.
How much is car insurance in New Orleans?
Car insurance in New Orleans costs an average of $195 per month for liability-only coverage and $387 per month for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for your auto insurance will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, chosen coverage, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in New Orleans?
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in New Orleans. State Farm’s rates start at $94 per month for liability-only coverage. USAA has liability rates as low as $118 per month, and Allstate’s rates start at $152 per month.
But the cheapest company for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, driving record, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in New Orleans?
State Farm, Safeco, and USAA are some of the best car insurance companies in New Orleans. In addition to offering competitive rates, these companies have strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, relatively high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and offer several discounts. On average, State Farm car insurance in Louisiana costs $75 per month for liability insurance and $122 for full-coverage insurance.
How much car insurance do you need in Louisiana?
To drive legally in Louisiana, you need to carry minimum auto insurance coverage of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Why does Louisiana have such expensive car insurance?
A number of factors affect the cost of car insurance in a particular city or state, including population density, risk of severe weather, and crime rates. Louisiana’s car insurance rates could be so high partly due to an increased number of accidents, severe weather such as floods and hurricanes, and car thefts.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.