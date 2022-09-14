>Seguros de Autos>Kentucky

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Elizabethtown, Kentucky (2024)

With monthly liability rates of $73, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Elizabethtown.

Emily Guy Birken
Escrito porEmily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

  • Ganadora del Premio Plutus

  • Más de 12 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales

Emily es ampliamente reconocida como una experta en finanzas personales y autora de varios libros sobre finanzas personales. Es una invitada habitual en medios de comunicación nacionales y regionales.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Getting car insurance in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, may cost more than you expect. The overall average cost of insurance in Elizabethtown is $232 per month, which is on par with the Kentucky state average of $218 but higher than the national average of $158.

Drivers in the Bluegrass State pay more than the national average in part because of the high number of uninsured motorists — nearly 14% of Kentucky drivers are uninsured.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance rates and finding the cheapest policy in Elizabethtown for your needs.

Datos Breves

  • Elizabethtown drivers pay an average of $186 per month for liability coverage and $278 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies in Elizabethtown.

  • Full-coverage policies in Elizabethtown cost an average of $2,234 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Elizabethtown 

Since insurance companies use factors like gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving record, and credit history to set your premium prices, the cost of insurance varies between drivers. The level of coverage you choose also affects your rates.

Elizabethtown drivers may want to start their search with the insurers below. You can generally request a quote over the phone, by email, online, or by calling a local agent.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$101$65Optional coverages
State Farm4.5$105$68Customer satisfaction
National General3.1$117$76High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for optional coverages: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Founded in 1916, Auto-Owners has been offering affordable policies and generous discounts to its customers for more than 100 years. The company works entirely through independent insurance agents, which means Kentucky drivers interested in Auto-Owners coverage will work with a professional to find the right level of coverage.

Auto-Owners has an array of optional coverages, including additional expense coverage that helps you pay for incidentals if your car is damaged in an accident, loan or lease gap coverage, diminished value coverage, and rental car coverage.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts

  • Offers at-fault accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Quotes not available online; must work with an agent

  • Lower mobile app rating than some other insurers

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

As one of the largest auto insurance companies by market share, State Farm is a well-known insurer that drivers in the Bluegrass State might choose for affordable rates and a variety of discounts and coverages. State Farm is highly ranked for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region by J.D. Power, with a score higher than the regional average for 2023.

This insurer also relies on insurance agents, which means you must contact a local State Farm agent to purchase a policy — although you can start a quote online.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings for the insurance-shopping process

  • Plenty of discounts

Contras

  • Can’t get a policy online

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$128/mo

For more than 100 years, National General has specialized in non-standard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. Insurance giant Allstate acquired National General in 2021, and the company now offers both standard and non-standard insurance, but it may still be a good option for Kentucky drivers with spotty records, a DUI, speeding tickets, or other traffic violations.

The insurer offers the opportunity to improve your rates by downloading DynamicDrive, a usage-based app that tracks your driving behavior and rewards safe driving. National General works through a network of local independent agents.

Ventajas

  • Offers insurance to drivers with a DUI

  • Up to $500 in emergency expenses, such as food and lodging, for a covered claim

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Policies not available online

Read our National General review
David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Elizabethtown

The cost of your insurance policy will depend on a number of different factors, including the type of vehicle you drive, your driving history, and which coverage options you choose. While these factors are generally under your control, insurance companies also use factors to set rates that are out of your control, like your age, marital status, gender, and ZIP code.

This means the best price for you may not be the cheapest option for another driver. To find the best car insurance policies at lower rates, follow these strategies:[2]

  • Bundle insurance products. The cheapest car insurance companies may also offer home, life, business, and umbrella insurance, in addition to other insurance products. Many will offer you money-saving discounts when you bundle all your insurance coverage through the same company.

  • Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible means paying lower premiums. Just be aware that you’ll need enough money to cover the higher deductible cost if you get into a car accident and need to file a claim for property damage. 

  • Stay safe on the road. Not only is safe driving the best policy for keeping your insurance premiums low, but it also offers peace of mind.

  • Shop around. The same insurance coverage doesn’t cost the same amount from one insurer to the next. Getting auto insurance quotes from multiple companies can ensure you find the best coverage and savings for your situation.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Elizabethtown

Liability rates start as low as $73 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Elizabethtown: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance covers the cost to repair or replace another party’s vehicle and their associated medical bills if you’re at fault in an accident. It doesn’t pay for damage to your car or for your medical costs if you cause an accident.

The average cost of liability-only coverage in Elizabethtown is $186 per month.

To find cheap liability-only options, consider the following insurers:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners73
State Farm76
National General82
GEICO86
Safeco87
USAA93
Allstate109
Clearcover112
State Auto112
Travelers121
Progressive124
Liberty Mutual125
Midvale Home & Auto129
Nationwide160
CSAA179
Bristol West188
Shelter196
The General274
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Elizabethtown: Auto-Owners

Drivers who want additional coverage on top of their liability policy may want to check out full-coverage car insurance. This kind of policy includes collision coverage, which pays for property damage to your vehicle if you cause an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage to your vehicle from things other than a collision, such as weather, vandalism, animal damage, or theft.

Elizabethtown drivers pay a monthly average of $278 for full-coverage insurance.

While full-coverage insurance isn’t required by law, your lender will probably require you to get this coverage if you finance or lease a car. To find an inexpensive full-coverage policy, consider one of these insurance companies:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners108
State Farm113
GEICO128
National General128
USAA140
Safeco157
Clearcover159
Allstate165
Travelers170
State Auto182
Progressive186
Nationwide209
Midvale Home & Auto211
Liberty Mutual231
CSAA260
Shelter295
Bristol West359
The General463
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Elizabethtown car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Kentucky

Kentucky is an at-fault state, which means the person responsible for causing an accident is the one whose insurance will pay for the damages. Additionally, Kentucky is a pure comparative fault state. This rule specifies that if multiple people share fault in an accident — even if one person is 99% at fault and the other is 1% at fault — either party can sue the other for damages.

Here are the minimum liability insurance requirements in Kentucky:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Kentucky drivers aren’t required to carry more than the above coverages, but making policy changes to increase coverage limits for bodily injury and property damage liability can help drivers and their families protect themselves.

You may also want to consider adding these types of insurance to your auto insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your damages if you’re in a collision with an uninsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    PIP insurance will pay for your medical costs after an accident, no matter who’s at fault. This may be especially important if you don’t have sufficient health insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle if you cause an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If anything other than an accident damages your vehicle — such as weather, fire, or vandalism — comprehensive insurance will pay for the repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers consider incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs to be negative marks on your driving record, which can make it more difficult to find affordable insurance. Knowledge of these kinds of incidents is one of the tools insurers use to set your premium rates since data has shown that drivers with an incident on their record are more likely to make a future insurance claim.

But even though drivers with an incident may pay more than people with a clean driving record, it’s still possible to find cheap insurance after a ticket, an accident, or a DUI. Consider calling a licensed representative from one of the following insurance companies to get a quote:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners739596114
State Farm769498119
National General82104109128
GEICO86108112134
Safeco87119124136
USAA93117121145
Allstate109137142170
Clearcover112152174175
Travelers121155160189
Progressive124162168194
Liberty Mutual125169175195
Nationwide160203210250
CSAA179233247280
Bristol West188241245294
Shelter196272280287
The General274358370428
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Young drivers pay the highest insurance rates, with premium costs going down around age 35. That’s partially because teen and young adult drivers have less experience behind the wheel, but younger drivers are also more likely to engage in risky behavior, like checking text messages while driving, compared to older drivers.

While rates generally go down after age 35 and continue trending downward, insurers may increase prices for senior drivers after age 70. Older drivers often have delayed reaction times compared to younger adults, and they may spend more money on insurance.

Here’s how much each age range pays per month for auto insurance in Elizabethtown, on average.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$431
20s$295
30s$216
40s$201
50s$193
60s$189
70s$196
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Elizabethtown, KY

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Elizabethtown car insurance quotes by credit tier

Auto and home insurance companies in Kentucky are allowed to use your credit history to help set your premium rate. Such rating based on credit score can’t legally be the sole basis of the insurance company’s pricing, but people with poor credit scores generally have higher monthly premium rates than people with good or excellent credit.

The chart below shows average monthly quotes per credit tier in Elizabethtown:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Elizabethtown car insurance FAQs

Check out the additional information below as you shop for car insurance coverage in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

  • How much is car insurance in Elizabethtown?

    Car insurance in Elizabethtown costs an average of $186 per month for liability coverage and $278 per month for full-coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Elizabethtown?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Elizabethtown, with monthly liability-only rates of $73. State Farm and National General also have affordable coverage, with respective liability-only rates of $76 and $82 per month.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Elizabethtown?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Elizabethtown. It has an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and affordable rates.

    Other top insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and National General.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "https://www.iii.org/article/how-can-i-save-money-auto-insurance."
  3. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Mandatory Insurance."
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.

Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.

Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily vive en Milwaukee con su familia.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers