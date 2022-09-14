>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Alpharetta, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Alpharetta, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $54 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of liability car insurance in Alpharetta is $162, which is higher than the state average of $146 and the national average of $104.

A thriving suburb of Atlanta, Alpharetta is located in Fulton County, which has a countywide population of nearly 1.1 million.[1] Having so many people on the roads commuting in and out of the city increases the risk of accidents, which can affect rates for Alpharetta residents.

But the rates you pay in Alpharetta will depend on several factors, including your age, driving history, gender, vehicle type, and more. Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance rates to help make your daily commute a little more affordable.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance costs Alpharetta drivers an average of $162 per month.

  • Alpharetta drivers pay $2,479 per year for a full-coverage insurance policy, on average.

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance in Alpharetta.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Alpharetta

The cheapest car insurance company in Alpharetta may not be the same for every driver. That’s because each insurer offers a different menu of discounts and coverages, and they all have different formulas for setting rates.

Insurers usually base premiums on factors like gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and credit. But the weight companies apply to these factors can vary from one company to the next. To find the best insurance coverage for your needs, it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers.

Here’s a brief look at three of the cheapest insurers in Alpharetta.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Hugo3.3$69$56Short-term coverage
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Collision coverage
State Farm4.5$102$70Teen drivers
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for short-term coverage: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Hugo Insurance offers pay-as-you-drive auto insurance policies with flexible terms and no required up-front payments. Policyholders in Georgia can purchase either the Unlimited Basic or the Unlimited Full plan, which offer coverage in intervals of three, seven, 14, or 30 days, or six months.

Ventajas

  • Mobile app allows for easy policy management

  • Grace period for late payments

  • Flexible terms

Contras

  • Flex plan not available in Georgia

  • SR-22 insurance not available

  • No available discounts

Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurer for collision coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo

Fulton County, where Alpharetta is located, had more than 58,000 crashes in 2021, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data. In fact, the neighboring city of Dacula is one of the cities with the most at-fault car accidents.

Auto-Owners offers several endorsements to protect you in the event of a car accident, including collision coverage, a collision deductible waiver, and at-fault accident forgiveness.

Ventajas

  • Endorsement options include at-fault accident forgiveness

  • Lower-than-average rates in Alpharetta

  • 13 advertised discounts

Contras

  • Must work with an independent agent to get a policy

  • Not available in every state

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

In Georgia, residents age 17 and younger must take a state-approved driving education course and complete 40 hours of supervised driving time behind the wheel.[2]

Not only does State Farm offer discounts for drivers who take safety classes, but it also offers savings for teens who earn good grades. And drivers age 25 and younger can save up to 15% if they go at least three years without any at-fault accidents or moving violations on their record.

Ventajas

  • Several available discounts for teen drivers

  • Low rates in Alpharetta

  • 12 advertised discounts in Georgia

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • Low customer reviews on Trustpilot 

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Alpharetta

Factors like your driving record and the car you own can influence your car insurance rates, but so do personal characteristics like your age, gender, marital status, and ZIP code.[3] Each insurance company uses its own underwriting formula to determine rates, which is why it’s so important to shop around to find the lowest premium.

Here are some other strategies you can use to get the cheapest rates for coverage in Alpharetta:

  • Adjust your coverage amount. Lowering your coverage limits, buying fewer endorsements, and increasing your deductible can generally help lower your insurance costs. Just be sure you have enough coverage to protect yourself financially in the event of an accident.

  • Ask about discounts. Your insurance company may offer ways to help lower your premium. For example, you may get discounts for driving safely, bundling multiple insurance policies, and paying your premium in full.

  • Consider a telematics program. Many insurers offer telematics programs, in which you use an app or install a device in your car that tracks your driving habits. Safe drivers can save money using these programs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Alpharetta: Hugo

Georgia requires all drivers to carry liability insurance, which pays for the other driver’s medical expenses and property damage when you’re at fault in a car accident.

Liability-only car insurance costs $162 per month in Alpharetta, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest liability insurers in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo54
Auto-Owners62
State Farm67
COUNTRY Financial68
Allstate74
Mile Auto74
USAA79
Progressive91
Safeco99
Mercury104
GEICO108
State Auto108
Clearcover110
Liberty Mutual127
National General127
AssuranceAmerica129
Elephant132
Direct Auto135
GAINSCO146
Midvale Home & Auto158
Nationwide162
Infinity182
The General201
Bristol West223
Foremost240
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Alpharetta: Hugo

Each insurance company may have its own definition of full-coverage insurance, but these policies always include liability coverage with at least the state-mandated limits.

They also typically include collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your own vehicle after an auto accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for repairs or replacement after other types of incidents, like severe weather, falling objects, theft, and vandalism.

Alpharetta drivers pay a monthly average of $207 for full-coverage car insurance. You can check out average full-coverage rates from the insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo60
Auto-Owners90
State Farm97
COUNTRY Financial99
Allstate106
USAA113
Mile Auto118
Progressive145
Travelers149
GEICO157
Mercury170
Safeco171
Elephant185
State Auto196
Clearcover198
AssuranceAmerica219
Midvale Home & Auto220
Liberty Mutual221
Direct Auto227
Nationwide230
National General262
Foremost285
GAINSCO295
Infinity328
The General336
Bristol West423
Estimate your Alpharetta car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia law requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance to operate a motor vehicle on its public roads and highways. 

Georgia is an at-fault state, which means you’re responsible for paying the other driver’s costs when you cause a car accident. Victims can seek compensation for costs related to bodily injury and property damage in addition to future medical bills, time off from work, mental distress, and even death.

The following table shows you the minimum insurance requirements you must meet to drive legally in the state of Georgia:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Georgia doesn’t require further coverages, but you can give yourself more financial protection by adding any of these endorsements:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for your own car’s repair bills when you’re in an accident with another car or an object, such as a telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers incidents that collision coverage doesn’t, such as vandalism, theft, and animal damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you’re in a car accident with another driver who doesn’t have enough car insurance or has none at all, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays expenses for you and your passengers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses that health insurance won’t pay for you and your passengers, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If you’re stranded on the side of the road, this coverage pays for the costs of services like towing, jump-starts, tire changes, and more.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a clean record often pay the lowest insurance rates. But if you have a past moving violation on your driving record — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence — you can expect to pay higher insurance premiums. That’s because such drivers are more likely to file a claim and therefore pose a higher risk to auto insurers.

On average, Alpharetta drivers with a past incident pay $226 per month for liability-only car insurance. The severity and frequency of your violations also influence how much you pay for car insurance.

In the table below, you can compare car insurance rates for various insurers in Alpharetta for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with an incident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Hugo54777481
Auto-Owners628386101
State Farm678591109
COUNTRY Financial689097111
Allstate7496101121
Mile Auto74106113125
USAA79102108129
Progressive91123129148
Safeco99139148161
Mercury104155162174
GEICO108140148176
Clearcover110153178179
Liberty Mutual127177187207
National General127165177207
AssuranceAmerica129178184210
Elephant132172183215
Direct Auto135180191220
GAINSCO146185197238
Nationwide162212224264
Infinity182243239296
The General201270285327
Bristol West223294306363
Average cost of car insurance by age

Young drivers lack experience behind the wheel and are more likely to be involved in car accidents, so they pay the highest car insurance rates of any age group.[5] Fortunately, rates start decreasing around age 35 and follow the same trend for the next few decades. Premiums then rise for senior drivers around age 70, when the risk of an accident increases.

The table below shows average monthly quotes for Alpharetta drivers by age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$355
20s$244
30s$191
40s$178
50s$155
60s$155
70s$170

Alpharetta car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia law allows car insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining your premium rates. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for car insurance because they’re less likely to file a claim. And drivers with poor credit scores typically pay higher rates.

The chart below shows average rates for consumers based on their credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Alpharetta car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Alpharetta, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Alpharetta?

    Car insurance in Alpharetta costs an average of $162 per month for liability coverage and $207 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Alpharetta?

    Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Alpharetta, with a monthly liability-only rate of $54. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable liability-only coverage, with respective monthly rates of $62 and $67.

    But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Alpharetta?

    With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Alpharetta.

    Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Hugo.

Metodología

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts Fulton County, Georgia."
  2. Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Joshua's Law."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."

