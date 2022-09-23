Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The cost of car insurance can vary based on your age, driving history, type of policy, location, and more.[1] In a state like Florida, that may mean paying even more for coverage.
The average car insurance cost in Florida is $214 per month for liability-only coverage, while the average cost for a full-coverage policy is $299 per month, according to Insurify data. This is one of the most expensive states for car insurance.
Here’s what you should know about the costs and nuances of getting and comparing car insurance in the Sunshine State.
Datos Breves
Florida has some of the highest rates for car insurance in the country.
The average cost of full coverage for senior drivers in Florida is $250 per month.
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in Florida, at $70 per month for liability-only coverage.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Florida?
The average annual car insurance cost in Florida for liability-only insurance is $2,570, and full coverage goes up to $3,588. What you end up paying for auto insurance coverage in Florida will also depend on your specific location, as costs vary from city to city.[1]
Your car insurance costs depend on many factors, including the type of policy and coverage you get. Liability coverage is generally the minimum required, whereas full coverage is a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive and has added protections for you and others.
Average Florida car insurance rates by city
Car insurance costs in Florida can vary by city and ZIP code. For example, some cities may have a higher population density, a higher crime rate, or more instances of theft and vandalism that can affect rates. Also, whether you have access to a garage or need to park your car on a busy street can affect your costs.[1]
The table below shows the average costs of car insurance in Florida, by city.
Average Florida car insurance rates by insurance company
Location is just one of the factors that play a role in determining car insurance rates. Car insurance premiums can also vary by company. Each company may have its own underwriting criteria, which assesses your level of risk as a driver and can influence rates.[2] To find the best rate, it pays to shop around.
“Choice is your friend. Make sure you are connected to a local independent agent that can review multiple options for your specific scenario,” says Shelby Tirado, director of operations at the Ponte Vedra Beach Agency of Brightway Insurance.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in Florida, by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
81
70
GEICO
83
72
Hugo
103
77
Allstate
140
122
Travelers
167
145
Mercury
175
148
Safeco
182
130
Mile Auto
185
134
GAINSCO
223
221
Infinity
239
204
Liberty Mutual
243
156
Midvale Home & Auto
256
175
Progressive
258
182
Direct Auto
265
160
Foremost
314
211
National General
314
310
AssuranceAmerica
333
236
Dairyland
385
216
Bristol West
399
278
The General
458
319
Average Florida car insurance rates by age
Age and experience go hand in hand, and the younger you are, the more risk you may pose to car insurers. Young drivers tend to engage in risky driving behaviors and have a higher risk of fatal accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[3] That means teenagers in Florida tend to pay the highest rates, with an average of $701 per month.
Drivers younger than 25 can get some savings, but rates are still relatively high, with an average of $505 per month. Rates begin to drop for drivers older than 25.
As drivers age, costs go up slightly: Drivers in their 70s pay an average cost of $337 per month, and drivers 80 or older pay $332 per month.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance for Florida drivers, by age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teenagers
$701
Younger than 25
$505
25–29
$414
30s
$396
40s
$369
50s
$347
60s
$326
70s
$337
80+
$332
Average Florida car insurance rates by gender
Gender is also a factor companies use in setting car insurance rates. Men tend to get into more accidents and have more instances of driving under the influence (DUI) than women.[1]
The table below shows the cost of Florida car insurance, based on gender.
Gender
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Men
$300
$215
Women
$299
$214
Average Florida car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status may affect your car insurance rates. Married couples tend to insure their vehicles under one policy, resulting in a multi-car discount, which can lead to lower insurance premiums than single drivers. This holds true for liability-only coverage in Florida, where single drivers pay $61 more on average than married drivers.
However, Insurify data shows no difference between what married and single drivers pay on average for liability insurance from some top carriers in Florida
Insurance Company
Single
Married
GEICO
72
70
Hugo
77
75
Allstate
122
119
Travelers
145
142
Liberty Mutual
156
152
Progressive
183
178
Average Florida car insurance rates by driving record
Your driving record greatly influences your car insurance rates. Insurers are assessing risk factors when determining premiums, so the more infractions, accidents, or moving violations you have, the more you’ll pay for car insurance.[1] Rates vary based on the severity of the incident as well as your chosen coverage.
Drivers with clean records can expect to pay an average of $349 per month for liability-only coverage and $461 per month for full-coverage insurance in Florida.
Common driving infractions will more than likely increase your rates. The table below shows Florida’s average cost of car insurance, based on driving record.
Quote Price by Driving Record
Average Florida car insurance rates by credit score
Your credit score isn’t just used in lending decisions but may also be used to determine a credit-based insurance score, which assesses your risk for filing a claim. But some states prohibit insurers from using credit scores to determine car insurance premiums. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, and Massachusetts don’t allow credit scores to affect rates, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Other states are working on similar policies or have limits in place.[4]
Florida doesn’t prohibit companies from using credit scores, so your credit score may affect what you pay for auto insurance coverage. Drivers in Florida with poor credit pay an average of $268 per month for liability coverage and an average of $374 per month for full coverage.
The table below shows the average cost of Florida car insurance, by credit tier.
Quote Price by Credit Score
Florida minimum car insurance requirements
Most states have specific minimum requirements for car insurance. Florida minimum car insurance requirements are:[5]
$10,000 for personal injury protection
$10,000 for property damage liability
Personal injury protection provides 80% of required medical expenses up to a total of $10,000 for qualified injuries, no matter who caused the accident. Property damage liability helps pay for expenses related to the damage caused to another driver’s vehicle.
To help protect against uninsured drivers, you may also consider getting uninsured motorist coverage.
Florida car insurance FAQs
If you live in Florida and are shopping for car insurance, here are answers to some frequently asked questions.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida?
The average car insurance cost in Florida is $214 per month for liability coverage and $299 per month for full coverage. Your driving history, the insurer, type of coverage, and other factors affect your insurance rates.[1]
What factors affect car insurance costs in Florida?
Car insurance rates in Florida may be determined by credit score, as well as driving history, city, gender, and age.[1] Costs also vary depending on the insurer, so it’s best to compare multiple options.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Florida?
Florida car insurance rates can differ based on the city or county you live in. For example, living in an area with more theft or crime can affect rates.[1] Gainesville has the lowest premiums, at $278 per month for full coverage, and Tampa has the highest premiums, at $634 per month for full coverage.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Florida?
State Farm and GEICO offer the cheapest auto insurance coverage in Florida, based on Insurify’s data. However, the best car insurance company for you will depend on your personal situation and the coverage you want, which is why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes.
Is car insurance required in Florida?
Florida does have minimum car insurance requirements for drivers, which include $10,000 for personal injury protection and $10,000 for property damage liability.[5]
