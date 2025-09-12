Asurion vs. AppleCare: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Asurion offers a device protection plan for Apple products and electronics from other providers, including Samsung and Google. It also advertises individual service plans for cellular devices, like iPhones. Its more comprehensive Home+ plan covers an unlimited number of devices for a single monthly price, excluding mobile devices.
On the flip side, AppleCare is a warranty program exclusively for Apple products. AppleCare One is similar to Asurion’s Home+ plan. It covers up to three Apple products, which you can bundle for one plan price.
Here’s what you should know about each device plan, so you can decide which one best matches your needs.
Quick Facts
Asurion Home+ plans have a higher starting cost than AppleCare One.
Both cover accidental damage, water damage, theft, and loss.
Asurion limits the number of claims for accidental damage. AppleCare One doesn’t.
Compare Asurion vs. AppleCare device protection plans
When you buy a phone plan through a company like AT&T or Verizon, your provider may offer a phone insurance plan through Asurion. You can choose from its individual phone protection plans or enroll in the Home+ device protection plan. The Home+ device protection plan covers an unlimited number of eligible devices for a total of $34.99 per month.[1]
Home+ includes damage protection for accidental damage, loss, theft, and malfunctions, but it doesn’t cover phones. So you’ll need a separate coverage plan for iPhones. Coverage terms and deductibles vary by phone carrier.
Alternatively, Apple includes a free limited warranty with every device, but it covers only manufacturer issues and defects. You can upgrade to AppleCare+ or AppleCare One, which is Apple’s extended insurance plan. It includes loss coverage, damage repair, like screen damage and water damage repairs, and theft and loss protection.
AppleCare One also offers unlimited accidental damage coverage, loss coverage, theft protection, and battery replacement service for eligible devices. Pricing starts at $19.99 per month.[2]
The table below compares the warranty programs for each protection plan.
Feature
Asurion Home+
AppleCare One
Apple Warranty
Plan type
Extended protection plan
Extended protection plan
Limited warranty
Coverage
Accidental damage, defects, loss/theft (unlimited number of claims, $5,000 per year, $2,000 per claim max); cell phone insurance covers two to three claims per year, depending on the wireless provider
Accidental damage (unlimited), theft/loss (three claims per year), battery service
Manufacturer issues/defects
Common repair fees
$79–$129, depending on device
$29 for screen replacement, $99 for other types of damage, $149 for device replacement
N/A
Customer support access
24/7 tech support with Home+
24/7 tech support
90 days of phone support
Coverage cost
$34.99 per month
$19.99+ per month
Free
Asurion at a glance
Asurion offers device insurance for different types of electronics across multiple brands. Individual iPhone insurance plans cover loss, theft, water damage, screen damage, and malfunctions.
You can file two to three claims per year, depending on your mobile provider, but Asurion doesn’t specify pricing details. For more specific information on mobile protection plans, contact Asurion.
Home+ lets you insure multiple qualified devices under one device protection plan. The plan covers accidental damage, loss, theft, and malfunctions. You can file an unlimited number of claims. But Home+ caps your replacement cost at $5,000 per household and $2,000 per approved claim, each year.
You can have your device serviced through uBreakiFix. You have the repair option of dropping your electronics off at one of its stores. But if you can’t make it, uBreakiFix will come to you via mobile van service. Plus, most devices are eligible for same-day repairs. Home+ also includes 24/7 customer support, and each repair comes with a one-year warranty.[3]
How customers feel about Asurion
Reddit users report mixed experiences with Asurion. Some mention that they regret their coverage, citing a complex claims process and high deductibles compared to AppleCare. Others praise Home+ for covering multiple devices at an affordable price.
Pros and cons of Asurion insurance
Pros
Flat monthly premiums
Unlimited device protection in one plan
Covers devices from different companies
Cons
Claim limits apply
Home+ doesn’t cover phones
The replacement deductible can be high
AppleCare at a glance
AppleCare is Apple’s limited warranty plan, which includes coverage for all new devices for one year. Its premium plan, AppleCare One, covers up to three devices, with coverage for additional devices available at an extra cost. AppleCare One also includes unlimited accident damage coverage, up to three claims for theft or loss coverage, and battery service for eligible devices.
Repair options include mail-in service and visits to an authorized repair location, with some devices eligible for same-day repairs or express replacements. AppleCare’s coverage details also make repair costs predictable for screen repair and replacements, liquid damage repairs, and other damage repair services.
How customers feel about AppleCare
Reddit users recommend skipping AppleCare’s extended warranty if you’re careful with devices. On the other hand, most Apple owners consider the upgraded coverage a must-have to save money on repair costs.
Customers frequently praise its many benefits, including its hassle-free claims process, same-day service, and the overall reliability of AppleCare service. Users often recommend it over Asurion for Apple products.
Pros and cons of AppleCare
Pros
Unlimited accident damage claims
Predictable and cheaper repair costs
Highly praised repair and replacement process
Cons
Premiums vary by device
Covers only Apple products
AppleCare One covers up to only three devices
Asurion vs. AppleCare: Which plan should you choose?
Asurion is ideal for households with multiple devices or non-Apple electronics. Meanwhile, AppleCare offers predictable costs and premium service and is best for users who stay in the Apple ecosystem.
Before choosing a plan, consider the number of devices you plan to insure, the types of electronics you’d insure, and your risk tolerance. Always compare quotes and coverage plans before making a decision.
Asurion vs. AppleCare FAQs
If you still have questions about Asurion and AppleCare, check out the additional information below.
What damage does Asurion cover?
Asurion covers accidental damage, including water damage, screen damage, malfunctions, theft, and loss. Coverage specifics depend on the plan you choose and your device carrier. Home+ covers an unlimited number of claims, up to $5,000 per household per year and $2,000 per claim.
Can you add AppleCare after purchase?
Yes. You have 60 days from purchase to enroll in AppleCare+ or AppleCare One.
Do you have to pay a deductible with Asurion?
Yes. Deductibles apply and vary by device type, claim type, and breakdowns versus accidental damage. For example, the service fee for a smart watch repair is $99. It can go up to $129 for a TV.
Which company has the best iPhone insurance?
AppleCare+ is typically the best option for iPhone users. You get Apple-certified repairs, predictable repair costs, and reliable device protection. Asurion may suit people with non-Apple devices, like Samsung and Google.
