The electronics repair chain uBreakiFix by Asurion specializes in fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles.[1] With more than 700 stores nationwide, uBreakiFix offers walk-in service and fast device repairs. In fact, the company claims it can complete most repairs in less than 45 minutes.
As an authorized service provider for Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix is a worthwhile choice for customers who value speed, convenience, and quality repairs. Let’s look at how the repair process works, how much you’ll pay, and customers’ experiences with uBreakiFix.
Quick Facts
uBreakiFix offers free diagnostic testing to identify the problem and determine whether repairs are needed.
Customers with coverage from Asurion or a cell phone provider can file a claim and receive authorized repairs.
Most repairs include a one-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.
Our take on uBreakiFix
uBreakiFix offers fast repairs for various electronic devices. While it’s best known for fixing smartphones, uBreakiFix also repairs tablets, laptops, and game consoles.
The company frequently handles phone warranty repairs for customers with protection plans through cell phone carriers like Verizon and AT&T. You can still use iBreakuFix if you don’t have a protection plan, but you’ll pay out of pocket for your repairs.
If one of your devices isn’t working correctly, you can schedule a repair online or visit your nearest uBreakiFix location. But if you don’t have time to go to a store, the company will come to you in one of its fully equipped vans.
A uBreakiFix technician will do a free diagnostic test on your device to determine what’s wrong. Once they’ve diagnosed and fixed the problem, you’ll receive a one-year warranty in case the issue arises again.
Pros
More than 700 stores nationwide
All repairs include a one-year warranty
The company promises to beat competitors’ pricing by $5
Cons
Repair costs can be high without insurance
Service quality may vary by location
Coverage is available only through a third-party provider and not directly from uBreakiFix
How uBreakiFix works
uBreakiFix works on phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and computers, offering free diagnostic tools and troubleshooting. If your device needs repair, the company can often complete it the same day.
While uBreakiFix doesn’t sell protection plans directly, customers can buy coverage through Verizon, AT&T, and its parent company, Asurion. Each covered device has a monthly premium, and you’ll pay a deductible when filing a claim.
If you have a device protection plan and need to file a claim, you’ll start the process by contacting your cell phone carrier or Asurion. Once it approves your claim, you can visit a uBreakiFix store for in-person repair or schedule mail-in service. If you don’t have coverage through a device protection plan, you can still use uBreakiFix — you’ll just pay for your repairs out of pocket.
What uBreakiFix covers
Here’s what uBreakiFix covers:
Free diagnostic testing: Technicians can troubleshoot device malfunctions to determine whether your device needs a repair.
Smartphone repairs: The company repairs all major smartphones, including Google Pixel, iPhone, LG, Motorola, and Samsung. This includes screen repairs, battery issues, and other common problems.
Computers: Technicians can fix screens, repair water damage, replace batteries, and repair keyboards and hard drives.
Gaming consoles: uBreakiFix technicians can fix popular gaming systems like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch. Repairs include replacing batteries, repairing water damage, and fixing charging ports.
Tablets and iPads: uBreakiFix can handle common problems with tablets and iPads, including screen repair, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, and camera problems. Technicians can also assist with data recovery.
What doesn’t uBreakiFix cover?
uBreakiFix offers a one-year limited warranty on its parts and repairs. But the warranty doesn’t apply in certain situations, including:[2]
Liquid or moisture exposure: Repairs to devices exposed to moisture or liquid aren’t covered.
Abuse, misuse, or damage from external causes: Damage from user behavior, accidents, or natural disasters is excluded.
Normal wear and tear: Cosmetic issues that don’t affect how the device functions aren’t covered.
Battery leakage: Issues arising from battery failure or corrosion due to leakage aren’t covered.
User-caused defects: Problems caused by mishandling, using the device outside intended limits, modifications, and unauthorized repairs are excluded.
Altered serial numbers: Devices with missing or altered serial numbers aren’t covered.
Software issues caused by the user: Post-repair problems caused by unauthorized software, updates, malware, viruses, jailbreaks, or modifications aren’t covered.
uBreakiFix coverage plans and pricing
Asurion, a company that sells device protection plans, owns uBreakiFix.[3] But the uBreakiFix website doesn’t provide much information about repair costs. If you have device coverage through Asurion or your cell phone provider, you’ll pay a monthly premium and a deductible when you file a claim. This is similar to how auto insurance works.
And customers who pay for their repairs out of pocket will have varying costs based on the type of repair their device needs.
uBreakiFix states that it offers free diagnostic testing and competitive repair prices. It also price matches to compete with other repair services and occasionally offers discounts. In addition, every repair comes with a one-year warranty, with some exclusions.
How customers feel about uBreakiFix
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives uBreakiFix an F for failing to respond to complaints, and on Trustpilot, uBreakiFix has 1.5 stars out of 5. Customers complain on Trustpilot and Yelp that the company won’t honor claims, uses generic parts instead of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and takes a long time to complete repairs.
Customer reviews on Reddit are mixed. Some users report fast, efficient service with same-day repairs and positive experiences using device insurance plans. But others complain about delayed repairs, poor communication, and replacement part quality. A few customers also mention difficulties getting repair estimates or receiving devices in worse condition than when they dropped them off.
Where uBreakiFix stands out
Some customers report that their repairs were completed quickly and to their satisfaction. These positive comments are more common among users with device insurance, who say they appreciate the convenience and fast turnaround.
Fast service
Customers like getting same-day repairs for issues like battery and screen replacements.
Insurance-friendly
Customers with coverage through Asurion or their cell phone provider praise the smooth claims and repair process.
Convenient locations
With more than 700 stores nationwide, uBreakiFix is easy for many customers to access.
Where uBreakiFix falls short
Negative reviews are common across platforms like Trustpilot and Yelp, with many customers expressing frustration over poor communication or unresolved repair issues. These complaints often focus on service, repair quality, and post-repair problems.
Inconsistent repair quality: Some users say their devices were returned damaged or with new issues.
Lack of transparency: Customers report difficulty getting repair estimates or completion timelines.
Customer service concerns: Some reviewers cite rude or unhelpful interactions with staff members.
How to file a device insurance claim with uBreakiFix
If you have a device protection plan, follow these steps to file an insurance claim before visiting a uBreakiFix location:
1. Start your claim online
Go to Asurion or your cell phone carrier’s website and select your product.
2. Provide documentation
Include the device’s make and model and a description of the damage. If necessary, provide photos.
3. Pay your deductible
If your plan has a deductible, you’ll enter your payment details.
4. Wait for approval
Once your claim is approved, you’ll get instructions to visit a uBreakiFix store or schedule a mail-in repair.
5. Schedule repairs
Mail your device for repairs or visit a uBreakiFix store. After providing your ID and claim information, you can expect your repairs to be done as soon as the same day.
uBreakiFix device insurance FAQs
The following answers to frequently asked questions about uBreakiFix provide additional information on device coverage.
Is uBreakiFix device insurance worth it?
Yes. If you’re prone to damaging your devices or have one you rely on heavily, insurance through uBreakiFix’s partners can be worth it. Device insurance offers affordable monthly protection and access to quick, professional repairs when needed.
What does the uBreakiFix warranty cover?
The uBreakiFix limited warranty covers repairs for one year. This warranty covers workmanship or part failures related to the original repair but excludes accidental damage, liquid exposure, or user-caused issues.
How long do uBreakiFix repairs take?
uBreakiFix can often complete common repairs — like fixing a smartphone screen or replacing a battery — in less than 45 minutes. But timelines can vary depending on the availability of parts and the issue’s complexity.
Is uBreakiFix the same as Asurion?
Asurion owns uBreakiFix, which serves as its official repair provider. While the two companies operate under separate names, they work together to service device insurance claims and warranty repairs for several major cell phone carriers.
