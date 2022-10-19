Allstate Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

Why you can trust Insurify
While landlords have homeowners insurance policies that cover your home in case of certain types of damage, your landlord’s policy won’t cover your personal property, and they might not reimburse you if you need to live somewhere else temporarily. That’s where renters insurance comes in. Renters insurance provides three basic types of coverage:
Personal property coverage, which covers your belongings if they are stolen or damaged due to a covered loss or peril such as fire or vandalism
Personal liability coverage, which covers legal costs if you are sued due to someone being injured in your home or by your pet
Additional living expenses coverage, which helps pay for hotel bills or other temporary accommodations should your apartment become uninhabitable due to a covered peril
Allstate Renters Insurance: The Basics
Before Allstate pays your claim, you’ll need to pay a deductible. Your policy will also have coverage limits, so it’s likely that not all your personal belongings will be covered. You may need to add scheduled personal property coverage for things like fine jewelry or art.
What does Allstate renters insurance cover?
Like most renters insurance companies, Allstate covers personal property damage and theft, liability costs, and additional living expenses. When you sign up for an Allstate policy, you can choose whether you want coverage for your items’ actual cash value or the replacement cost.
If you choose the replacement cost (also known as a reimbursement provision), you’ll be covered up to the cost to replace the item, as long as it falls within your coverage limits. Allstate will first write you a check for the actual cash value of the item. Since most items depreciate in value, that’ll be less than what you paid for the item. Once you replace the item, Allstate will reimburse you for the remaining cost.
Allstate also provides family liability coverage, so if your child injures someone else or damages property while playing at a friend’s house, your legal fees may be covered. And the included guest medical protection will pay for medical expenses if someone is injured while visiting your property.
Special Deals and Discounts
Allstate offers the following discounts to policyholders:
Multi-policy discounts for bundling your renters insurance with your auto insurance
Safe home discount of up to 15 percent if your home is equipped with a security system or fire alarms
A payment discount of 5 percent for setting up automatic withdrawals
Retirement discount of up to 25 percent if you’re over 55, retired, and not actively seeking employment
Claim free discounts of up to 20 percent when you switch to Allstate and with no claims history
Where does Allstate offer renters insurance?
If you like to travel, you’re in luck: Allstate renters insurance is available for residents of all 50 states.
Allstate Renters Insurance Ratings
|Rating
|J.D. Power
|841 (3rd place)
|A.M. Best
|A + (superior)
|Better Business Bureau (BBB)
|A+
Allstate Renters Insurance Customer Reviews
|Review
|BBB
|1.2 out of 5 stars
|Trustpilot
|1.6 out of 5 stars
|Consumer Affairs
|3.9 out of 5 stars
As with most insurance companies, customer reviews about the claims process at Allstate were mixed. Some long-term Allstate customers were pleased with the customer service, while others had complaints about Allstate’s unwillingness to pay certain claims. It’s important to note that these reviews cover all of Allstate’s insurance products, not just renters insurance.
Average Cost of Allstate Renters Insurance
Allstate renters insurance costs an average of $15 per month. That’s the national average cost of renters insurance, but some renters insurance companies offer cheaper rates. For example, Lemonade insurance policies start at just $5 per month, and GEICO policies start at $12 per month. Other insurance companies charge more, on the other hand. Travelers charges $17 per month on average.
Positives and Negatives of Allstate Renters Insurance
|Pros
|Cons
Is Allstate renters insurance coverage right for me?
Allstate has plenty of coverage options to meet most people’s needs, including additional coverages like flood insurance and an available personal umbrella policy. But Allstate falls behind some other renters insurance providers in terms of insurance premium cost and customer satisfaction.
When comparing renters insurance quotes, you should first narrow down your options to companies that will provide the coverage you need. Next, compare costs across providers that are available in your state. You might find that Allstate is the most affordable option in your area when you factor in the discounts they offer.
How to Get a Quote for Allstate Renters Insurance
To get a quote from Allstate renters insurance, simply visit Allstate’s website , enter your ZIP code, and click “Start my quote.” From there, you’ll answer a series of questions designed to assess your premium amount.
Allstate Renters Insurance Contact Information
|Department
|Contact
|Online Quote
|Click Here
|Mobile app
|App Store
Google Play Store
|Phone
|Claims: 1 (800) 669-2214
Roadside assistance: 1 (877) 597-3393
Payments: 1 (800) 901-1732
Policy changes: 1 (800)669-1552
General questions: 1 (800) 676-5456
|Address
|Claims:
Allstate Insurance Company
PO Box 660636
Dallas, TX 75266
Payments:
Allstate Payments
2012 Corporate Lane Suite 108
PO Box 4310
Naperville, IL 60563
Allstate Renters Insurance FAQ
Allstate offers flexible coverage options and average premiums. Whether Allstate is right for you will depend on other providers available in your area, which discounts you’re eligible for, and whether Allstate can provide the coverage you need. Be sure to talk to an Allstate agent to get all the details before making your decision, and compare your renters insurance quote from Allstate with quotes from other companies, such as State Farm and Liberty Mutual.
Allstate offers several lucrative discounts to policyholders. If you’re over 55, retired, and not actively looking for work, you can save up to 25 percent on your premium. You can also get up to a 20 percent discount if you haven’t filed any claims, up to a 15 percent discount for having certain safety features in your apartment, and up to a 5 percent discount for setting up automatic withdrawals from a checking or savings account to make your payments. In addition, you can save money by bundling your renters insurance with an Allstate auto or life insurance policy. Talk to your local agent for details.
