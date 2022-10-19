Pet Assure: Is it better than pet insurance?

Why buy a discount plan?

When it comes to guaranteeing the best possible veterinary care for your pet, it can be tough to choose between purchasing a pet insurance policy, a wellness plan, a discount plan, or all three. We know you love your pet, but we also know they can get very expensive, very quick. That’s why so many pet parents find themselves turning to these services to help keep veterinary costs low.

But sometimes pet insurance policies and wellness plans don’t offer enough coverage or charge a hefty sum every month that outweighs the benefits of even having a policy. Whether you’re preparing your new puppy for his first round of shots or bringing your pot-bellied pig in for her third round of chemotherapy, veterinary bills can rack up very quickly. And depending on the situation, you might find yourself paying for these medical services out of pocket.

Discount plans are similar to pet insurance policies, but instead of covering specific treatments, it discounts the entirety of your accident, illness, or routine veterinary invoice.

This means you won’t find yourself paying a veterinary bill outright because of a treatment exclusion hidden in the fine print of your insurance contract. Discount plans often cover various treatments that pet insurance companies will not, including pre-existing conditions, breeding costs, and hereditary conditions.

