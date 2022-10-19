New Kitten: Taking Care of Your New Cat

Introducing Your New Kitten to Your Home

The first few weeks after bringing home your new cat can be very stressful. It’s an essential time for them to get comfortable in their new home and for you to develop a bond with your new furry friend. While you may know that kittens need fresh water and kitten food, there are many other tricks cat parents can use to make the transition that much easier.

1. Keep them confined

You might associate kittens with their curiosity, but that doesn’t mean big, new spaces can’t be overwhelming. It might be easier to slowly introduce your new friend to their new home over time, rather than all at once. Isolating a kitten in one room helps them establish a home base and get used to the smell of their new home.

2. It’s all about scent

Cats are far more sensitive to smells than humans, which is vital to keep in mind when acclimating them to their new home. Multi-pet owners shouldn’t throw new kittens into the same room as a resident cat. It’s far safer to introduce their scent to each other slowly. Some cat parents also have success with pheromones and other aromatherapies to help a kitten feel more relaxed.

3. Patience is key

As much as we hate to admit it, your new kitten might not want to be your best friend right away. It’s important to stay patient as your new cat acclimates to their forever home. It’s normal for them to seek out hiding places and safe spaces, which might seem like they’re hiding from you. Pet parents should let their cats get comfortable on their own time, and it might not happen the first day.