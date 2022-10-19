How Much Does the Vet Cost? [2021]

How much does a vet visit cost?

Regardless of whether a family has brought home a new dog or cat, routine vet visits can add up just like emergency vet bills. The cost of these appointments can range anywhere from $40 to $800 out of pocket.

Routine visits are usually yearly physical examinations that determine a pet’s overall health. These annual checkups aren’t for when a pet is sick or injured, but vets use them to determine any general health problems. These problems include weight issues, allergies, dental health, and general well-being.

Many veterinarians recommend certain procedures during routine vet visits, all of which may be an additional cost. Yearly vaccinations can cost $50 per shot, parasite prevention can cost up to $200, routine tests can cost up to $600, dental cleanings can cost as much as $500, and spay or neuter surgeries can easily cost up to $800 for dogs and $500 for cats—without pet insurance. While pet parents may opt out of these procedures due to financial constraints, it might not be in their pet’s best interest.

Most owners expect to take their furry friends to the vet but don’t foresee an unexpectedly high bill. That’s why so many owners have started looking into pet insurance to help pay for veterinary care. Pet insurance is similar to human health insurance and can pay for up to 90 percent of qualifying vet bills.

